Weather Update: ୩ ଦିନ ଆଗରୁ କେରଳ ଛୁଇଁଲା ମୌସୁମୀ
Published on: 29 minutes ago
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ସମୟ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କେରଳ ଛୁଇଁଲା ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ପଶ୍ଚିମ ମୌସୁମୀ ବାୟୁ(South-west Monsoon hits Kerala) । ମୌସୁମୀ ଆସନ୍ତା ଜୁନ ୧ ତାରିଖରେ କେରଳ ଛୁଇଁବ ବୋଲି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଥିଲା । ମାତ୍ର ଏହା ୩ ଆଗରୁ କେରଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ତେବେ ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ପାଣିପାଗ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।
Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 29th May , 2022 pic.twitter.com/H3mOkJB54s— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2022
