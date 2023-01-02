Demonetisation Row: ବିମୁଦ୍ରୀକରଣ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠିକ୍ ଥିଲା କହିଲେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ
Published on: 22 minutes ago
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବିମୁଦ୍ରୀକରଣକୁ ନେଇ ଆସିଲା ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ ବଡ ରାୟ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଲିନଚିଟ ଦେଲେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ । କହିଲେ, ବିମୁଦ୍ରୀକରଣ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠିକ ଥିଲା ।
Supreme Court upholds the decision of the Central government taken in 2016 to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations. pic.twitter.com/sWT70PoxZX— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023
