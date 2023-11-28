ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଆରମ୍ଭ, 3 ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପରେ ପଠାଗଲା ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ
ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଆରମ୍ଭ, 3 ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପରେ ପଠାଗଲା ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ
ଡେରାଡୁନ: ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀ ଟନେଲରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଆରମ୍ଭ । 3 ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପରେ ପଠାଗଲା ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ । ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟକ୍ରମେ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ଉଦ୍ଧାର ।
The process of rescuing the remaining workers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12. https://t.co/AZXmJzNH5f— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023
ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...
