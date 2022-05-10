Gallantry Awards: ପରମ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସେବା ପଦକରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହେଲେ ସ୍ଥଳସେନା ମୁଖ୍ୟ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସ୍ଥଳସେନା ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ଜେନେରାଲ ମନୋଜ ପାଣ୍ଡେ (General Manoj Pande) ଙ୍କୁ ଆଜି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦ ପରମ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସେବା ପଦକ(Param Vishisht Seva Medal) ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
LIVE: President Kovind presents Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony - 2022 Phase - I at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/7xngTrh547— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 10, 2022
ଏହାସହ ସେନାରେ ଅଦ୍ୟମ ସାହାସ ବୀରତ୍ବ ପାଇଁ 6 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମରଣୋତ୍ତର ସୌର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଚକ୍ର ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି କୋବିନ୍ଦ । ଏହା ସହ ଅବସର ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ଲେଫ୍ଟନାଣ୍ଟ ଜେନେରାଲ କେଜେଏସ ଢିଲ୍ଲୋଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ପରମ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସେବା ପଦକରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Havildar Pinku Kumar, Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous). He displayed conspicuous bravery disregarding his personal safety in an operation in J&K and laid down his life in the service of the nation. pic.twitter.com/4K6WP5BJu0— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 10, 2022
President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous). He displayed exceptional bravery under grave mortal danger while neutralizing two terrorists. He made supreme sacrifice for the nation. pic.twitter.com/cWnMMpmw3T— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 10, 2022
President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, 18th Battalion, Madras Regiment (Posthumous). He displayed courage of highest order in saving fellow soldier’s life. He eliminated a terrorist and made supreme sacrifice for the nation while serving in J&K. pic.twitter.com/oJoDXzhLJE— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 10, 2022
ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନରେ ଆୟୋଜିତ ଏକ ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ସମାରୋହରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି 3 ସେନାର ଅଧିକାରୀ, ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମରଣୋତ୍ତର ଭାବେ 6 ଜଣ ସହିଦ ବୀର ଯବାନ କ୍ୟାପଟେନ ଆଶୁତୋଷ କୁମାର(18 ମାଡ୍ରାସ ରେଜିମେଣ୍ଟ)ନାଏବ ସୁବେଦାର ଶ୍ରୀଜିତ ଏମ (17 ମାଡ୍ରାସ ରେଜିମେଣ୍ଟ) , ହାବିଲଦାର ଅନୀଲ ତୋମାର (44 ରାଜପୁତ ରେଜିମେଣ୍ଟ), ସହିଦ ପିଙ୍କୁ କୁମାର (34 ରାଜପୁତ ରେଜିମେଣ୍ଟ), ସହିଦ କାଶୀରାୟ ବମ୍ମାନଲ୍ଲୀ (44 ରାଜପୁତ ରେଜିମେଣ୍ଟ) ଓ ସିପାହୀ ଯୋଶବନ୍ତ ରେଡ୍ଡୀ (17 ମାଡ୍ରାସ ରେଜିମେଣ୍ଟ)ଙ୍କୁ ସୌର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଚକ୍ର ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ।
President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, Corps of Engineers, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous). He displayed indomitable spirit & exceptional bravery in elimination of terrorists, saving lives of team members and made supreme sacrifice pic.twitter.com/lqnmOnfpCs— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 10, 2022
ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନରେ ଆୟୋଜିତ ଏହି ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ଉପ-ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଏମ ଭେଙ୍କେୟା ନାଇଡୁ, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି, ବୈଦେଶିକ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏସ ଜୟଶଙ୍କର, ଏକାଧିକ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ, ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି, ଅଧିକାରୀ, କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଓ ସେନା ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି ।
President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy, 17th Battalion, Madras Regiment (posthumous). He displayed conspicuous bravery, courage under fire and unparalleled esprit-de-corps while carrying out an operation against terrorists. pic.twitter.com/i6IXp7PF0u— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 10, 2022
President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Naib Subedar Sreejith M, 17th Battalion, Madras Regiment (posthumous) for his conspicuous gallantry and selfless leadership. He made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. pic.twitter.com/OdqIgPdbiL— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 10, 2022
