ବର୍ଷ ୨୦୨୧ ପାଇଁ ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଜି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ (President Droupadi Murmu ) ୨୦୨୧ ବର୍ଷର ନର୍ସିଂ ବୃତ୍ତିଧାରୀଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନ (Rashtrapati Bhavan) ଠାରେ ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର (National Florence Nightingale Awards) ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସାରା ଦେଶର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ରାଜ୍ୟ ତଥା କେନ୍ଦ୍ରଶାସିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଗୁଡିକରୁ ସମୁଦାୟ ୫୧ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇଥିବା ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୭ ଜଣ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଏଏନଏମ , ୪ ଜଣ ଏଲଏଚଭି ଏବଂ ୩୦ ଜଣ ନର୍ସ ବା ସେବିକା । ଏଥିରେ ଓଡିଶାରୁ ନର୍ସ ଖୁଲଣା ବାରିକ ନର୍ସ ଶିବାନୀ ଦାସ ଏବଂ ଏଏନଏମ ଦମୟନ୍ତୀ ରାଉତ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାରରେ ପୁରସ୍କୃତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
It is a matter of great pride that three nurses from Odisha— Damayanti Rout, Sibani Das and Khulana Barik from Odisha have also been honoured with the prestigious award.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 7, 2022
I salute their unyielding spirit and ‘Seva Bhaav’ towards society. pic.twitter.com/puSfL1OCWo
The contribution of nurses in strengthening healthcare delivery has been exemplary. These awardees will inspire young nurses and midwives in the country to work with commitment and compassion for the betterment of fellow citizens. My best wishes to the entire nursing fraternity. pic.twitter.com/gier8fOrq4— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2022
Delighted to present National Florence Nightingale Awards 2021 to nurses for their exemplary work and selfless service. COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the formidable spirit of our nurses — working overtime, away from families, and serving in extremely demanding conditions. pic.twitter.com/76oHuP7946— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2022
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2021 to Nurses at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/8UPXLoswwW— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2022
ଏହି ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ୧୯୭୩ ମସିହାରେ ସମାଜ ପ୍ରତି ନର୍ସ ମାନଙ୍କର ଏବଂ ନର୍ସିଂ ବୃତ୍ତିଧାରୀ ମାନଙ୍କର ପ୍ରଶଂସନୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ସ୍ୱୀକୃତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟରେ ଭାରତ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ( Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India ) ଦ୍ୱାରା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।
ଆମର ନାରୀଶକ୍ତି, ସମାଜସେବା ଓ ସାହସର ପ୍ରତୀକ ।— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 7, 2022
ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟସେବା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ସେବା ପାଇଁ ମହାମହିମ @rashtrapatibhvn ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ୍ -୨୦୨୧ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଦମୟନ୍ତୀ ରାଉତ, ଖୁଲଣା ବାରିକ ଓ ଶିବାନୀ ଦାସଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । pic.twitter.com/a40O393zcu