ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଜି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ (President Droupadi Murmu ) ୨୦୨୧ ବର୍ଷର ନର୍ସିଂ ବୃତ୍ତିଧାରୀଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନ (Rashtrapati Bhavan) ଠାରେ ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର (National Florence Nightingale Awards) ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସାରା ଦେଶର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ରାଜ୍ୟ ତଥା କେନ୍ଦ୍ରଶାସିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଗୁଡିକରୁ ସମୁଦାୟ ୫୧ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇଥିବା ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୭ ଜଣ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଏଏନଏମ , ୪ ଜଣ ଏଲଏଚଭି ଏବଂ ୩୦ ଜଣ ନର୍ସ ବା ସେବିକା । ଏଥିରେ ଓଡିଶାରୁ ନର୍ସ ଖୁଲଣା ବାରିକ ନର୍ସ ଶିବାନୀ ଦାସ ଏବଂ ଏଏନଏମ ଦମୟନ୍ତୀ ରାଉତ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାରରେ ପୁରସ୍କୃତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି ଜାତୀୟ ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ନାଇଟିଙ୍ଗଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ୧୯୭୩ ମସିହାରେ ସମାଜ ପ୍ରତି ନର୍ସ ମାନଙ୍କର ଏବଂ ନର୍ସିଂ ବୃତ୍ତିଧାରୀ ମାନଙ୍କର ପ୍ରଶଂସନୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ସ୍ୱୀକୃତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟରେ ଭାରତ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ( Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India ) ଦ୍ୱାରା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।