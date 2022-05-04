PM Modi In Denmark: 4 ଦେଶର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କଲେ ମୋଦି
କୋପେନହଗେନ: ୟୁରୋପ ଗସ୍ତରେ ଥିବା ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଆଜି ଡେନମାର୍କ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ 4 ୟୁରୋପୀୟ ରାଷ୍ଚ୍ରମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କ ସହ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଇସଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ, ସ୍ବିଡେନ, ନରଓ୍ବେ ଓ ଫିନଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ ମୋଦି ଆଜି (ବୁଧବାର) ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରିବା ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଇସଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ Katrín Jakobsdóttir, ନରଓ୍ବେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଜୋନାସ୍ ଗହର ଷ୍ଟୋର (Jonas Gahr Støre) ଓ ସ୍ବିଡେନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମଗଦଲେନା ଅଣ୍ଡରସନ (Magdalena Andersson), ଫିନଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସନ୍ନା ମରିନ (Sanna Marin)ଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟି ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।
Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @MarinSanna met in Copenhagen. The developmental partnership between India and Finland is rapidly growing. Both leaders discussed ways to further cement this partnership in trade, investment, technology and other such sectors. pic.twitter.com/Hm3LltgkPK— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 4, 2022
Boosting friendship with Norway.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 4, 2022
Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jonasgahrstore meet in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation. pic.twitter.com/FbxzJHiyYU
ଗତକାଲି ଡେନମାର୍କରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ଡେନମାର୍କ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମେଟେ ଫ୍ରେଡେରିକସେନଙ୍କୁ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରିବା ସହ ଏକାଧିକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ମଧ୍ୟ କରିଥିଲେ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଫ୍ରେଡେରିକସେନଙ୍କ ବାସଭବନ ମଧ୍ୟ ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରିଥିଲେ ମୋଦି । ଆଜି ଆଉ 3 ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି । 3 ଦେଶ ସହ ଭାରତର ସୁସମ୍ପର୍କ ରହିଛି । ଆଗାମି ଦିନରେ ଭାରତ ସହ ଏହି ଦେଶମାନଙ୍କର ବାଣିଜ୍ୟ, ଶକ୍ତି ଆଦି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସହଯୋଗ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି ।
Prime Minister @narendramodi held talks with PM @katrinjak of Iceland. They discussed boosting ties in areas like trade, energy, fisheries and more. pic.twitter.com/kw2koKnm9t— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 4, 2022
ଏହି 3 ଦିବସୀୟ ଗସ୍ତରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି 3 ୟୁରୋପୀୟ ଦେଶ ଗସ୍ତ କରିବା ସହ 8 ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ରହିିଛି । ଆଜି ସେ ଫ୍ରାନ୍ସ ଅଭିମୁଖେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବା ସହ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଏମାନୁଏଲ ମାକ୍ରନଙ୍କୁ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରିବାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ରହିଛି ।
Cementing ties with Sweden.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 4, 2022
PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson held extensive talks on further diversifying the India-Sweden friendship. pic.twitter.com/d1bXP5JW5u
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ