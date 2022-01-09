Guru Gobind Singh jayanti: ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଜି ଶିଖର ଦଶମ ଗୁରୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ସିଂଙ୍କ ଜନ୍ମ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ (Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti )। ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଓ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂ(modi extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh jayanti )। ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ସିଂଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଓ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଶକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରେ । ଆମ ସରକାର ତାଙ୍କର 350ତମ ପ୍ରକାଶ ଉତ୍ସବ ପାଳନ କରିବାର ସୁଯୋଗ ପାଇଛି ବୋଲି ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି କହଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।
-
Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time. pic.twitter.com/1ANjFXI1UA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022
ସେହିପରି ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂ ମଧ୍ୟ ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ରାଜନାଥ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦଙ୍କ 355 ତମ ଜୟନ୍ତି ତଥା ପ୍ରକାଶ ଉତ୍ସବରେ ମୋର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି । ସେ ସାହସ ଏବଂ ମହାନତାର ଏକ ଉଦାହରଣ ଥିଲେ । ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କର ପ୍ରୟାସ ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ବରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ । ଆମ ସମାଜ ତାଙ୍କ ଶିକ୍ଷା ଏବଂ ବଳିଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଚିର ଋଣି ବୋଲି ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।
-
I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his 355th Prakash Purab. He was an epitome of courage, compassion and magnanimity. His efforts to serve the downtrodden are widely respected across the world. Our society will remain indebted to his teachings and sacrifices.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2022
ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୯ ତାରିଖକୁ ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ସିଂଙ୍କ ଜନ୍ମ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ଭାବରେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଏ । ବିହାର ପାଟନାରେ ଜନ୍ମଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିଲେ ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ । ଦଶମ ତଥା ଶେଷ ଶିଖ୍ ଗୁରୁ ଥିଲେ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ସିଂ । ମାତ୍ର ୯ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ଗୁରୁ ଗାଦି ସମ୍ଭାଳି ଥିଲେ ଗୁରୁ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ।
@ANI