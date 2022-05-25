Yasin Malik punishment: ୟାସିନକୁ ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଦୁଃଖ: ରାୟକୁ ସ୍ୱାଗତ କଲେ ଶହୀଦ IAF ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ପତ୍ନୀ
Yasin Malik punishment: ୟାସିନକୁ ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଦୁଃଖ: ରାୟକୁ ସ୍ୱାଗତ କଲେ ଶହୀଦ IAF ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ପତ୍ନୀ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆତଙ୍କୀ ପାଣ୍ଠି ଯୋଗାଡ ମାମଲାରେ ଦୋଷୀ ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇ ଆଜୀବନ କାରାଦଣ୍ଡରେ ଦଣ୍ଡିତ ହୋଇଛି ବିଚ୍ଛିନ୍ନତାବାଦୀ ନେତା ୟାସିନ ମଲ୍ଲିକ । ମଲ୍ଲିକକୁ ଦାଣ୍ଡଦେଶ ପରେ 90 ଦଶକରେ ମଲ୍ଲିକ ଦ୍ବାରା ହତ୍ୟାର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟ ବାୟୁସେନା ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ପତ୍ନୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ମଧ୍ୟ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । କୋର୍ଟ ଦେଇଥିବା ଆଜୀବନ କାରାଦଣ୍ଡକୁ ସେ ସ୍ବାଗତ କରିଥିଲେ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ସେ ଫାଶୀ ଦଣ୍ଡ ଚାହୁଁଥିଲେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।
#WATCH | Yasin Malik has been awarded life imprisonment under section 17 UAPA, and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs, sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under 120B & a fine of Rs 10,000 and other sections of IPC and UAPA...: Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, court-appointed amicus pic.twitter.com/rn3HDKp729— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022
ମୃତ ବାୟୁସେନା ଅଧିକାରୀ ରବି ଖାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ପତ୍ନୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, କିଛି ଲୋକେ ଏହକୁ ନ୍ୟାୟ ମିଳିବା ବୋଲି ଦର୍ଶାଇପାରନ୍ତି ।ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ କଣ ଦଣ୍ଡ ଦିଆଯାଇପାରିବ ତାହା କୋର୍ଟ ବା ମାମଲାର ବିଚାରପତି ଭାଲ ଭାବେ ଅହଗତ । କିନ୍ତୁ ସେ ୟାସିନକୁ ଫାଶୀ ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ ହେବା ନେଇ ଆଶା କରୁଥିବା ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଆହୁରି ମଧ୍ୟ ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଯେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବେ ନ୍ୟାୟ ମିଳିବା ନେଇ ଆଶାବାଦୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ।
#WATCH | I honour whatever punishment the judges have awarded. They know better what punishment should be given in such a case... I'm 100% sure justice will be given to me...: Nirmal Khanna, wife of IAF officer Ravi Khanna, a victim of a terror attack carried out by Yasin Malik pic.twitter.com/hgcgRx1PnS— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022
ୟାସିନ ମଲିକକୁ UAPA ଧାରା 17 ଅଧୀନରେ 10 ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଜୋରିମାନା ସହ ଆଜୀବନ କାରାଦଣ୍ଡରେ ଦଣ୍ଡିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି 120-B ଅନୁସାରେ 10,000 ଟଙ୍କା ଜୋରିମାନା ସହ 10 ବର୍ଷ କାରାଦଣ୍ଡରେ ଦଣ୍ଡିତ କରାଯାଇଥିବା କୋର୍ଟ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ କରିଥିବା ଆମିକସକ୍ୟୁରୀ ଅଖଣ୍ଡ ପ୍ରତାପ ସିଂ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ୟାସିନ ସାରା ଜୀବନ ଜେଲ ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ ଭୋଗିବେ ବୋଲି ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଏପଟେ ୟାସିନକୁ ଦଣ୍ଡ ପରେ ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଦୁଃଖର ଲହରି ଖେଳାଯାଇଛି । କ୍ରିକେଟରଙ୍କ ପରେ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ବିଦେଶ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି କୁମ୍ଭୀରକାନ୍ଦଣା କାନ୍ଦିଛନ୍ତି ।
Strongly condemn unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a sham trial. India can never silence Kashmiris’ voice for freedom and self-determination. Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, will continue to provide all possible support in their just struggle— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 25, 2022
It's justice for victims of terror attacks carried out by him (Yasin Malik). Some might be satiated but I am not satisfied as I want the death penalty for him in my case: Nirmal Khanna, wife of IAF officer Ravi Khanna, a victim of a terror attack carried out by Yasin Malik pic.twitter.com/sd7Sf9ziId— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ