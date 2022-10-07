Nobel Peace Prize 2022: ବେଲାରୁସ ଆଇନଜୀବୀ, ୨ ସଂଗଠନକୁ ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର
Published on: 26 minutes ago
Nobel Peace Prize 2022: ବେଲାରୁସ ଆଇନଜୀବୀ, ୨ ସଂଗଠନକୁ ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର
Published on: 26 minutes ago
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ୨୦୨୨ ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର (Nobel Peace Prize 2022) । ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଓ ୨ଟି ସଂଗଠନକୁ ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ବେଲାରୁସର ମାନବଧିକାର ଅଧିବକ୍ତା ଏଲେସ ବିୟାଲିୟାତ୍ସ୍କୀ (Human Rights Advocate Ales Bialiatski ), ଋଷିଆର ମାନବଧିକାର ସଂଗଠନ ମେମୋରିଆଲ ଓ ୟୁକ୍ରେନର ମାନବଧିକାର ସଂଗଠନ ସେଣ୍ଟର ଫର୍ ସିଭିଲ ଲିବର୍ଟିଜକୁ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
-
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU
Loading...