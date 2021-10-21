ଲଢୁଆ ବିମାନ ମିରାଜ ୨୦୦୦ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ, ପାଇଲଟ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ
ଲଢୁଆ ବିମାନ ମିରାଜ ୨୦୦୦ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ, ପାଇଲଟ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ
ଭୋପାଳ: ଲଢୁଆ ବିମାନ ମିରାଜ ୨୦୦୦ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ। ଗ୍ବାଲିୟର ଏୟାରବେସରୁ ଉଡାଣ ଭରିଥିଲା ମିରାଜ । ଭିଣ୍ଡର ଭରୋଲିରେ ବିମାନଟି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବାବେଳେ ପାଇଲଟ ଅଭିଳାଶ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଅଭିଳାଶ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 21, 2021
ଘଟଣାର ଖବର ପାଇ ପୋଲିସ ଓ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଦୁଇ ବର୍ଷ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏଠାରେ ଏମିତି ଏକ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ
