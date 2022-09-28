ନୂଆ CDS ଜେନେରାଲଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା କଲେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର
Published on: 37 minutes ago
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଦେଶର ନୂଆ ସିଡିଏସ ଜେନେରାଲଙ୍କ ନା ଘୋଷଣା କଲେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର । ଲେଫନାଣ୍ଟ ଜେନେରାଲ ଅନୀଲ ଚୌହ୍ବାନ (Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) ହେଲେ ନୂଆ ଚିଫ ଅଫ ଡିଫେନ୍ସ ଷ୍ଟାଫ (Chief of Defence Staff)
Govt of India appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs: MoD pic.twitter.com/Ohg156uwTx— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
