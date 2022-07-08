Shinzo Abe Death: ଦିନିକିଆ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ଶୋକ ପାଳିବ ଭାରତ, ମୋଦି କହିଲେ ଜଣେ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କୁ ହରାଇଲି
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଜି ଏକ ସଭାରେ ଭାଷଣ ଦେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଗୁଳିମାଡରେ ଜାପାନର ପୂର୍ବତନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସିଞ୍ଜୋ ଆବେଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ତାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁରେ ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ସିଞ୍ଜୋ ଆବେ ଭାରତ-ଜାପାନ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ମଜବୁତ କରିବା ଦିଗରେ ସର୍ବଦା ଚେଷ୍ଟିତ ଥିବା କହି ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ସାକ୍ଷାତକାର ସମୟର ଏକ ଫଟୋ ସେୟାର କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦି । ଏହାସହିତ ସିଞୋ ଆବେଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି (ଶନିବାର) ଭାରତରେ ଦିନିକିଆ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ଶୋକ ପାଳନ ହେବ (one day national mourning for former Japanese PM) ବୋଲି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜାପାନର ପୂର୍ବତନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁରେ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରକୁ ନିଜର ସମାବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଥିବା ସମୟରେ ସର୍ବଦା ଦୁଇ ଦେଶ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦ୍ବିପାକ୍ଷିକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ସୁଦୃଢ କରିବାକୁ ଚାହୁଁଥିବା ଜଣେ ଘନିଷ୍ଠ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କୁ ଆଜି ଭାରତ ହରାଇଛି ବୋଲି ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଜନାଥ ।
As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
ପରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭେଙ୍କେୟା ନାଇଡୁ ସିଞ୍ଜୋ ଆବେଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ଗଭୀର ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ଓ ଦେଶକୁ ସମାବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହିତ ଭାରତ-ଜାପାନ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ମଜବୁତ କରିବାରେ ଆବେ ମହତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭୂମିକା ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବା ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
Anguished by the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe. Mr Abe played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties. My deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Japan. pic.twitter.com/qYmqVXCl1X— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 8, 2022
Deeply saddened by the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. India today has lost a close friend who assiduously worked towards strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Japan, during his tenure as Prime Minister. 1/2— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 8, 2022
କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜାପାନର ପୂର୍ବତନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସିଞ୍ଜୋ ଆବେଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁରେ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2022
His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific.
My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan.