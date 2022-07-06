PT Ushaଙ୍କ ସମତେ 4 ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ, ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ମୋଦି
Updated on: 2 hours ago
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଦେଶର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ଆଥଲେଟ ପିଟି ଉଷା (Athlete PT Usha )ଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାର ମନୋନୀତ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଭାବେ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି । ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଫିଲ୍ମ କମ୍ପୋଜର ଓ ସଂଗୀତକାର ଇଲିୟା ରାଜା, ବିରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଗଡେ ଓ ବି ବିଜୟେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରସାଦଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ପଠାଇବାକୁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି । ଏପଟେ ପିଟି ଉଷା, ଇଲୈୟାରାଜାଙ୍କ ସମେତ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।
-
The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. @PTUshaOfficial pic.twitter.com/uHkXu52Bgc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022
ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରି ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ପିଟି ଉଷା କ୍ରୀଡା ଜଗତରେ ଅନେକ ଉପଲବ୍ଧି ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ଗତ କିଛି ବର୍ଷ ହେଲା ପିଟି ଉଷା ନୂଆ କ୍ରୀଡା ପ୍ରତିଭାଙ୍କୁ ମାର୍ଗଦର୍ଶନ ଦେଇ ଆସୁଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ସଦସ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ କରାଯାଇଥିବାରୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦି ।
-
The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/VH6wedLByC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022
ସେହିପରି ସଂଗୀତଜ୍ଞ ଇଲିୟା ରାଜାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇ ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଲିୟା ରାଜା ଅନେକ କାଳଜୟୀ ସଂଗୀତ ରଚନା କରି ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ତ୍ରମୁଗ୍ଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସଂଗୀତ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅନେକ କିଛି ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କର ଦକ୍ଷତାକୁ ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ସଦସ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ।
-
Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings. pic.twitter.com/tMTk0BD7Vf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022
ସେହିଭଳି ସମାଜସେବୀ ବୀରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଗଡଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇ ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ସାମୁହିକ ସେବାରେ ବ୍ରତୀ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ବୀରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଗଡ । ଶିକ୍ଷା, ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ଧାର୍ମିକ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅନେକ କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି ହେଗଡ । ତାଙ୍କର ଅଭିଜ୍ଞତା ସଂସଦ ପାଇଁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଲାଭଦାୟକ ହେବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦି ।
-
Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022
ଏହାବାଦ ଭି ବିଜୟେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରସାଦଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇ ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ବିଜୟେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଜଣେ ପ୍ରଖ୍ୟାତ ସ୍କ୍ରିନ ରାଇଟର ଓ ଫିଲ୍ମ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ। ତାଙ୍କର ଅନେକ ଲେଖା ବିଶ୍ବସ୍ତରରେ ଆଦୃତ ହୋଇଛି । ଅନେକ ସଫଳ ଫିଲ୍ମ ପାଇଁ କାମ କରିଥିବା ଭି ବିଜୟେନ୍ଦ୍ରଙ୍କ ଅଭିଜ୍ଞତା ମଧ୍ୟ ଉଚ୍ଚସଦନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ଦେବ ବୋଲି ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।
-
