ଗଙ୍ଗାରେ ଡଙ୍ଗା ବୁଡି, 10 ନିଖୋଜ
Published on: 1 hours ago
ଗଙ୍ଗାରେ ଡଙ୍ଗା ବୁଡି, 10 ନିଖୋଜ
Published on: 1 hours ago
ପାଟନା: ବିହାର ଗଙ୍ଗା ନଦୀରେ ଅଘଟଣ । ଗଙ୍ଗାନଦୀରେ ଡଙ୍ଗା ବୁଡ଼ି ଯିବାରୁ ୧୦ ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛନ୍ତି ( A boat carrying people sank in the Ganga river) । ଶାହାପୁର ଥାନା ଦାନପୁର ନିକଟରେ ଡଙ୍ଗା ବୁଡ଼ିବାରୁ ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଛି । ଡଙ୍ଗାଟିରେ 50ରୁ 54 ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଏନଡିଆଏଫ ଦ୍ବାରା ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବାକୁ 2ଟି ଡଙ୍ଗା ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ଶ୍ରମିକମାନେ କାମ ସାରି ଫେରୁଥିବା ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଥିବା କହିଛନ୍ତି ଦାନପୁର ଏସଡିଏମ ।
-
Bihar | A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur PS area in Danapur— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
Around 50-54 persons were on the boat. 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons: SDM Danapur (04.09) pic.twitter.com/Q9sbiCup9l
Loading...