OpenAIର ବଡ଼ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ: 3 ଜଣ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରଙ୍କୁ କଲା ବିଦା, କାରଣ ଜାଣିଲେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହେବେ
ବିଶ୍ୱାସଘାତକତା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ OpenAI 3 ସେଫ୍ଟି ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରଙ୍କୁ ଚାକିରିରୁ ବାହାର କରିଛି, ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ନୂଆ ବିବାଦ ।
Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବିଶ୍ୱର ଅଗ୍ରଣୀ ଆର୍ଟିଫିସିଆଲ୍ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ କମ୍ପାନୀ OpenAI ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ChatGPT ନିର୍ମାତା ଏହି କମ୍ପାନୀ ନିଜର 3 ଜଣ ସେଫ୍ଟି ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରଙ୍କୁ ଚାକିରିରୁ ବରଖାସ୍ତ କରିଦେଇଛି । କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ 'ବ୍ରିଚ୍ ଅଫ୍ ଟ୍ରଷ୍ଟ୍' (Breach of Trust) ବା ବିଶ୍ୱାସଭାଙ୍ଗର ଗୁରୁତର ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଅଣାଯାଇଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ବରଖାସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ବିରୋଧରେ ସଙ୍ଗିନ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି, ଯାହା AI ଦୁନିଆରେ ହଇଚଇ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି ।
କାହିଁକି ନିଆଗଲା ଏଭଳି କଠୋର ପଦକ୍ଷେପ?
ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଅନୁସାରେ, OpenAIରୁ ବାହାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଏହି 3 ଜଣ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚର ହେଲେ ଟୋମେକ୍ କୋର୍ବାକ୍, ଜାସ୍ମିନ୍ ୱାଙ୍ଗ ଏବଂ ମିକିତା ବାଲେସ୍ନି । କମ୍ପାନୀ ଦାବି କରିଛି ଯେ ଏମାନେ ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ତଥ୍ୟ ପରିଚାଳନା ନୀତିର ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏକ ଆଭ୍ୟନ୍ତରୀଣ ତଦନ୍ତ ପରେ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଥିଲା ଯେ ଏହି କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ କମ୍ପାନୀର ଗୁପ୍ତ ତଥ୍ୟ ବାହାରେ ସେୟାର କରିଥିଲେ, ଯାହା କମ୍ପାନୀର ନିୟମ ବିରୁଦ୍ଧ ଅଟେ । OpenAI ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି ଯେ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି କେବଳ ନୀତି ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ ଯୋଗୁଁ ନିଆଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ଏହାର କୌଣସି ଅନ୍ୟ ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ନାହିଁ ।
କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଲଟା ଅଭିଯୋଗ:
A note from our research leaders: Last week we parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek after a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information. Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment. We generally keep individual employment matters private and don't believe a back and forth would be productive or lead to a resolution, but we want to address the points they raised in their letter directly. - We want to be very clear that these decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out. Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions. We cannot do the work in front of us without a high degree of trust. We will continue to be extremely forgiving of our team making good-faith mistakes. We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns. - We are actively finalizing contracts with third-party safety assessors and will announce details in the coming weeks. People across the company have been working really hard on getting these partnerships up and running. We are committed to embedding external assessors and continue to make close collaboration with independent safety organizations a core part of our safety work. Many of our researchers already work with 3p safety organizations productively. - We agree with the letter that preserving the monitorability of frontier models requires an industry-wide commitment, including from OpenAI. Monitorability has long been a core piece of our research program, and something we continue to invest significant resources in (see our publications on Monitoring Monitorability and the subsequent open sourcing of monitorability evals, our system card for GPT-6 Astra, Jakub’s blog and post on X, and the numerous blog posts on our Alignment blog on the topic). We are deeply sad about this outcome. We appreciated Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek’s contributions to AI safety at OpenAI and their willingness to speak up and challenge ideas. We championed their voices, supported their work, and placed enormous trust in them. These decisions were not about them raising safety concerns. We have always encouraged that and always will.— OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 9, 2026
ଚାକିରିରୁ ବାହାରିବା ପରେ ଏହି ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରମାନେ ଚୁପ୍ ବସିନାହାନ୍ତି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ X (ପୂର୍ବରୁ Twitter) ରେ ମିକିତା ବାଲେସ୍ନି ଏବଂ ତାଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗୀମାନେ ଏକ ଖୋଲା ଚିଠି ଲେଖି କମ୍ପାନୀର ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ କହିବା କଥା ହେଲା, ସେମାନେ AI ସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ କମ୍ପାନୀର ବ୍ୟବସାୟିକ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥଠାରୁ ଅଧିକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେଇଥିଲେ, ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେମାନେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ନିରାପତ୍ତା ଅପେକ୍ଷା ଲାଭକୁ ଅଧିକ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେଉଛି ।
Hugging Face ଘଟଣା ସହ ଲିଙ୍କ୍:
Two other safety researchers and I were fired from OpenAI last week. We wrote this letter to leadership. I believe we were fired for prioritizing safety over the near-term interests of OpenAI as a corporation. https://t.co/ALANn9B87S— Mikita Balesni (@balesni) October 8, 2026
ଏହି ବିବାଦର ମୂଳ କାରଣ ଏକ ପୁରୁଣା ଘଟଣା ସହ ଜଡ଼ିତ ଥାଇପାରେ । କିଛି ଦିନ ତଳେ Hugging Face ନାମକ ଏକ AI ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଜନିତ ତ୍ରୁଟି ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିଲା । ଏହାର ଯାଞ୍ଚ ପାଇଁ OpenAI ଏକ ସ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସଂସ୍ଥା METR (Model Evaluation and Threat Research)କୁ ନିୟୋଜିତ କରିଥିଲା । ବରଖାସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେମାନେ କେବଳ ଏହି ତଦନ୍ତରେ ସହଯୋଗ କରୁଥିଲେ ଏବଂ METR ସହିତ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଥିଲା । କିନ୍ତୁ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏହାକୁ ତଥ୍ୟ ଲିକ୍ ବୋଲି ଦର୍ଶାଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛି ।
Last week I was called into a meeting with OpenAI’s head of safety and told they no longer trust me. A security guard took my badge and walked me out of the building. Then I learned my colleagues @balesni and @j_asminewang had been fired too. Why did OpenAI suddenly stop trusting us? This summer OpenAI’s agents escaped containment and hacked the AI company Hugging Face. Outside auditors @METR_evals investigated it and revealed the scale of this incident. I was OpenAI’s main technical point of contact with them. I was told verbally I was fired because of the way I communicated with METR. No details on what I said or did or when. No other reasons were given and nothing was put in writing. To be clear, talking to METR was my job. For months, I’d been raising safety concerns that we’re losing the ability to monitor what AI agents think, one of our best tools for catching when they misbehave. I believe that was why I was fired. I am now worried that OpenAI will use our firings as a pretext to pull back from METR. So @balesni and @j_asminewang wrote to OpenAI’s leadership to raise our concerns once more. We’re sharing this letter below.— Tomek Korbak (@tomekkorbak) October 8, 2026