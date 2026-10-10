ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAIର ବଡ଼ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ: 3 ଜଣ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରଙ୍କୁ କଲା ବିଦା, କାରଣ ଜାଣିଲେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହେବେ

ବିଶ୍ୱାସଘାତକତା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ OpenAI 3 ସେଫ୍ଟି ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରଙ୍କୁ ଚାକିରିରୁ ବାହାର କରିଛି, ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ନୂଆ ବିବାଦ ।

OPENAI FIRES RESEARCHERS AI SAFETY OPENAI NEWS ଓପନ୍‌ଏଆଇ HUGGING FACE
OpenAIରୁ ବାହାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଏହି 3 ଜଣ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚର ହେଲେ ଟୋମେକ୍ କୋର୍ବାକ୍, ଜାସ୍ମିନ୍ ୱାଙ୍ଗ ଏବଂ ମିକିତା ବାଲେସ୍ନି । (Image Credit: AP Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବିଶ୍ୱର ଅଗ୍ରଣୀ ଆର୍ଟିଫିସିଆଲ୍ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ କମ୍ପାନୀ OpenAI ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ChatGPT ନିର୍ମାତା ଏହି କମ୍ପାନୀ ନିଜର 3 ଜଣ ସେଫ୍ଟି ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରଙ୍କୁ ଚାକିରିରୁ ବରଖାସ୍ତ କରିଦେଇଛି । କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ 'ବ୍ରିଚ୍ ଅଫ୍ ଟ୍ରଷ୍ଟ୍' (Breach of Trust) ବା ବିଶ୍ୱାସଭାଙ୍ଗର ଗୁରୁତର ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଅଣାଯାଇଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ବରଖାସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ବିରୋଧରେ ସଙ୍ଗିନ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି, ଯାହା AI ଦୁନିଆରେ ହଇଚଇ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି ।

କାହିଁକି ନିଆଗଲା ଏଭଳି କଠୋର ପଦକ୍ଷେପ?

ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଅନୁସାରେ, OpenAIରୁ ବାହାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଏହି 3 ଜଣ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚର ହେଲେ ଟୋମେକ୍ କୋର୍ବାକ୍, ଜାସ୍ମିନ୍ ୱାଙ୍ଗ ଏବଂ ମିକିତା ବାଲେସ୍ନି । କମ୍ପାନୀ ଦାବି କରିଛି ଯେ ଏମାନେ ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ତଥ୍ୟ ପରିଚାଳନା ନୀତିର ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏକ ଆଭ୍ୟନ୍ତରୀଣ ତଦନ୍ତ ପରେ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଥିଲା ଯେ ଏହି କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ କମ୍ପାନୀର ଗୁପ୍ତ ତଥ୍ୟ ବାହାରେ ସେୟାର କରିଥିଲେ, ଯାହା କମ୍ପାନୀର ନିୟମ ବିରୁଦ୍ଧ ଅଟେ । OpenAI ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି ଯେ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି କେବଳ ନୀତି ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ ଯୋଗୁଁ ନିଆଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ଏହାର କୌଣସି ଅନ୍ୟ ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ନାହିଁ ।

Big Billion Days 2026: ଏ ସବୁ ଜାଗାରେ ମିଳୁଛି ଶସ୍ତା ବ୍ରାଣ୍ଡେଡ୍‌ ଇୟର ବଡ୍ସ

କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଲଟା ଅଭିଯୋଗ:

ଚାକିରିରୁ ବାହାରିବା ପରେ ଏହି ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚରମାନେ ଚୁପ୍ ବସିନାହାନ୍ତି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ X (ପୂର୍ବରୁ Twitter) ରେ ମିକିତା ବାଲେସ୍ନି ଏବଂ ତାଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗୀମାନେ ଏକ ଖୋଲା ଚିଠି ଲେଖି କମ୍ପାନୀର ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ କହିବା କଥା ହେଲା, ସେମାନେ AI ସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ କମ୍ପାନୀର ବ୍ୟବସାୟିକ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥଠାରୁ ଅଧିକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେଇଥିଲେ, ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେମାନେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ନିରାପତ୍ତା ଅପେକ୍ଷା ଲାଭକୁ ଅଧିକ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେଉଛି ।

ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ବଜାରକୁ ଆସିବ Toyota Glanza ଫେସଲିଫ୍ଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କିପରି ରହିବ ଡିଜାଇନ୍‌

Hugging Face ଘଟଣା ସହ ଲିଙ୍କ୍:

ଏହି ବିବାଦର ମୂଳ କାରଣ ଏକ ପୁରୁଣା ଘଟଣା ସହ ଜଡ଼ିତ ଥାଇପାରେ । କିଛି ଦିନ ତଳେ Hugging Face ନାମକ ଏକ AI ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଜନିତ ତ୍ରୁଟି ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିଲା । ଏହାର ଯାଞ୍ଚ ପାଇଁ OpenAI ଏକ ସ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସଂସ୍ଥା METR (Model Evaluation and Threat Research)କୁ ନିୟୋଜିତ କରିଥିଲା । ବରଖାସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେମାନେ କେବଳ ଏହି ତଦନ୍ତରେ ସହଯୋଗ କରୁଥିଲେ ଏବଂ METR ସହିତ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଥିଲା । କିନ୍ତୁ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏହାକୁ ତଥ୍ୟ ଲିକ୍ ବୋଲି ଦର୍ଶାଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛି ।

Flipkart ଓ Amazon ସେଲ୍‌ରେ ବଡ଼ ସପିଂ ଅଫର୍: 30,000 ଟଙ୍କା ଭିତରେ ମିଳୁଛି ଏହି ସବୁ ଦାମୀ ଫୋନ

TAGGED:

AI SAFETY
OPENAI NEWS
ଓପନ୍‌ଏଆଇ
HUGGING FACE
OPENAI FIRES RESEARCHERS

Quick Links / Policies

ସମ୍ପାଦକଙ୍କ ପସନ୍ଦ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.