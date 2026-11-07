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ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶଚାରୀ ଶୁଭାଂଶୁ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ସେୟାର କଲେ ମହାକାଶର ଭିଡିଓ, ବିଜୁଳିକୁ କହିଲେ ‘ପ୍ରକୃତିର ଆତସବାଜି’

ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶଚାରୀ ଶୁଭାଂଶୁ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ଦୀପାବଳି ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମହାକାଶରୁ ପୃଥିବୀ ପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଚମକୁଥିବା ବିଜୁଳିର ଏକ ଅତି ସୁନ୍ଦର ଭିଡିଓ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଶେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA SPACE VIDEO SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA DIWALI AXIOM 4 MISSION INDIA ମହାକାଶରୁ ଦୀପାବଳି ଭିଡିଓ ASTRONAUT SPACE VIDEO
ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶଚାରୀ ଶୁଭାଂଶୁ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ଦୀପାବଳି ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମହାକାଶରୁ ପୃଥିବୀ ପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଚମକୁଥିବା ବିଜୁଳିର ଏକ ଅତି ସୁନ୍ଦର ଭିଡିଓ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଶେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । (ଫଟୋ: X/Shubhanshu Shukla)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଦୀପାବଳି ଏବଂ ଧନତେରସର ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସରରେ ସାରା ଦେଶ ଆଲୋକିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶଚାରୀ ଶୁଭାଂଶୁ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଏକ ଅତି ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଏବଂ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ ଭିଡିଓ ଶେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଭିଡିଓରେ ସେ ମହାକାଶରୁ ପୃଥିବୀର ଏକ ଅଲୌକିକ ତଥା ମନୋରମ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଗ୍ରାହକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଭିଡିଓରେ ପୃଥିବୀ ପୃଷ୍ଠରେ କ୍ରମାଗତ ଭାବେ ଚମକୁଥିବା ବିଜୁଳି ସଫା ନଜର ଆସୁଛି, ଯାହା ଠିକ୍ ଦୀପାବଳି ରାତିରେ ଭାରତର ସହରଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଆଲୋକମାଳାରେ ଚକ୍‌ମକ୍‌ ହେବା ଭଳି ଦେଖାଯାଉଛି । ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଏହା ଉପରେ ଅଧିକା ନଜର ପକାଇବା

ପ୍ରକୃତିର ନିଜସ୍ୱ ଆତିଶବାଜି ବା ବାଣଫୁଟା:

ମହାକାଶଚାରୀ ଶୁଭାଂଶୁ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ନିଜର ଅଫିସିଆଲ୍ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଦୀପାବଳି ସର୍ବଦା ତାଙ୍କର ସବୁଠାରୁ ପ୍ରିୟ ପର୍ବ ରହିଆସିଛି । ପିଲାଦିନରୁ ଆଲୋକର ଯାଦୁ ଏବଂ ବାଣଫୁଟା ତାଙ୍କ ମନକୁ ଆନନ୍ଦରେ ଭରିଦେଇଥାଏ । ସେ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ସେ ଗତ ବର୍ଷ ମହାକାଶରେ ଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓଟିକୁ ନିଜ କ୍ୟାମେରାରେ ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଥିଲେ ।

ପୃଥିବୀ ତଳେ ମେଘମାଳା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଚମକୁଥିବା ବିଜୁଳିକୁ ଦେଖି ସେ ଅନୁଭବ କଲେ ଯେ, ସତେ ଯେମିତି ପ୍ରକୃତି ନିଜେ ହିଁ ଦୀପାବଳିର ଆତିଶବାଜି କରୁଛି । ସମଗ୍ର ବ୍ରହ୍ମାଣ୍ଡର ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଲୋକର ମହୋତ୍ସବ ପାଳନ କରିବାର ଏକ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଏବଂ ନିଜସ୍ୱ ଶୈଳୀ ରହିଛି ବୋଲି ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆଣିବା ପାଇଁ ସେ ଧନତେରସର ପବିତ୍ର ଦିନକୁ ହିଁ ଚୟନ କରିଥିଲେ ।

iPhone Duo ପାଇଁ 1 ଲକ୍ଷରୁ ଅଧିକ ଆପ୍ସ ଅପ୍ଟିମାଇଜ୍; ଦୁଇଟିଯାକ ସ୍କ୍ରିନରେ କରିବ କାମ

ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଭିଡିଓ ହେଲା ସୁପର ଭାଇରାଲ୍:

ଏହି ପୋଷ୍ଟ ସହିତ ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶଚାରୀ ଜଣକ ନିଜର ସମସ୍ତ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଏବଂ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ଧନତେରସର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ପାର୍ବଣ ଋତୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଆଲୋକ, ସୁସ୍ଥ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ ବୋଲି ସେ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓ ଆସିବା ମାତ୍ରେ ହିଁ ଲୋକେ ଏହାକୁ ପ୍ରକୃତ 'ମାଷ୍ଟରପିସ୍' ବୋଲି ସମ୍ବୋଧନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର କମେଣ୍ଟ କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ନିଜର ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ସ୍ମୃତିକୁ ମହାକାଶର ଏଭଳି ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ସହ ଯୋଡ଼ିବା ପ୍ରକୃତରେ ଏକ ଅତି ଚମତ୍କାର ଶୈଳୀ ଅଟେ ।

Meta ଲଞ୍ଚ୍ କଲା Muse Spaces ଫିଚର, ଏଣିକି ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସଜାଡ଼ି ହେବ ସବୁ କାମ! ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କିପରି

ପୃଥିବୀର ନିଜସ୍ୱ ଦୀପାବଳି:

ଶୁଭାଂଶୁ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦୀପାବଳି ଅବସରରେ ମହାକାଶରୁ ପୃଥିବୀର ଅନେକ ଆକର୍ଷଣୀୟ ଭିଡିଓ ଶେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ବର୍ଷ ସେ ଭାରତ ଉପର ଦେଇ ମହାକାଶଯାନ ଗତି କରୁଥିବା ସମୟର ଏକ ଭିଡିଓ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରିଥିଲେ, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ପୁଣେ, ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରୁ, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ଏବଂ ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଭଳି ବଡ଼ ସହର ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମହାକାଶରୁ ଠିକ୍ ନକ୍ଷତ୍ରମଣ୍ଡଳ (Constellations) ଭଳି ଚମକୁଥିବା ଦେଖାଯାଉଥିଲା । ସେ ସେହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟକୁ "ପୃଥିବୀର ଦୀପାବଳି" (Diwali of Earth) ବୋଲି କହିଥିଲେ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହି ନୂଆ ଭିଡିଓରେ ଆକାଶର ସେହି ପର୍ପଲ୍ ରଙ୍ଗର ବିଜୁଳିକୁ ସେ ଦୀପାବଳିର ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ଆତିଶବାଜି ସହ ତୁଳନା କରି ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଲଞ୍ଚ୍ ହେଲା Semicon 2.0 ପୋର୍ଟାଲ, 12ଟି କମ୍ପାନୀକୁ 7,503 କୋଟିର ବଡ଼ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ!

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SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA SPACE VIDEO
SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA DIWALI
AXIOM 4 MISSION INDIA
ମହାକାଶରୁ ଦୀପାବଳି ଭିଡିଓ
ASTRONAUT SPACE VIDEO

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