ଲଞ୍ଚ୍ ହେଲା ବିଶ୍ୱର ସବୁଠାରୁ ଫାଷ୍ଟ AI ମଡେଲ୍ Claude Fable 5.2, 30% ବଢ଼ିଲା ସ୍ପିଡ୍!
ଏଆଇ ଷ୍ଟାର୍ଟଅପ୍ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଆନ୍ଥ୍ରୋପିକ୍ ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାର ସମେତ ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ନିଜର ଦୁଇଟି ଅତ୍ୟାଧୁନିକ ମଡେଲ୍ Claude Fable 5.2 ଏବଂ Claude Mythos 5.2 ଲଞ୍ଚ୍ କରିଛି ।
Published : November 10, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବିଶ୍ୱପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଏଆଇ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଆନ୍ଥ୍ରୋପିକ୍ (Anthropic) ସୋମବାର 9 ନଭେମ୍ବର 2026ରେ ନିଜର ଦୁଇଟି ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ଏଆଇ ମଡେଲ୍ ଆନୁଷ୍ଠାନିକ ଭାବେ ଲଞ୍ଚ୍ କରିଦେଇଛି । ଏହି ନୂତନ ମଡେଲ୍ ଦୁଇଟି ହେଉଛି Claude Fable 5.2 ଏବଂ Claude Mythos 5.2 । କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦାବି କରାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ଏହି ନୂଆ ସିଷ୍ଟମ୍ କମ୍ପାନୀର ପୁରୁଣା 5.1 ଭେରିଏଣ୍ଟ ତୁଳନାରେ ପ୍ରାୟ 30 ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଅଧିକ ଦ୍ରୁତ ଗତିରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବା ସହ ଜଟିଳ କୋଡିଂ, ଗାଣିତିକ ରିଜନିଂ ଏବଂ ଫଟୋ ବୁଝିବାର ଭିଜନ୍ କ୍ଷମତାକୁ ବହୁ ଗୁଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିଛି ।
Fable 5.2 ଏବଂ Mythos 5.2 ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପାର୍ଥକ୍ୟ:
ଏହି ନୂତନ ସିରିଜ୍ ଅଧୀନରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା Claude Fable 5.2 ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସମସ୍ତ ପେଡ୍ ପ୍ଲାନ୍ ଯେପରିକି ପ୍ରୋ, ମ୍ୟାକ୍ସ, ଟିମ୍ ଏବଂ ଏଣ୍ଟରପ୍ରାଇଜ୍ ୟୁଜର୍ସଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଡେଭଲପର୍ସମାନେ ଚାହିଁଲେ ଏହାକୁ APIରେ claude-fable-5-2 ନାମରେ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିପାରିବେ ।
Introducing Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, designed to tackle the most daunting technical challenges. They’re capable collaborators on ambitious projects in many fields, and show improvements in areas like coding, reasoning, and vision. https://t.co/jP0AutLxXb— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
ଅନ୍ୟପକ୍ଷରେ, ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ମଡେଲ୍ Claude Mythos 5.2 କେବଳ ସେହିସବୁ ବିଶେଷ ସଂଗଠନ ଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ସାଇବର ସିକ୍ୟୁରିଟି ଏବଂ ବାୟୋମେଡିକାଲ୍ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ଟେକ୍ନିକାଲ୍ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରୁ ଦୁଇଟିଯାକ ସମାନ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଇବର ଅପରାଧ ଏବଂ ବାୟୋଲୋଜିର ଅପବ୍ୟବହାର ରୋକିବା ପାଇଁ Mythos 5.2ରେ ଅଧିକ କଡ଼ା ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପରିଚାଳନା ବ୍ୟବହାର କରାଯାଇଛି ।
|କିଏ ଏହି ଆଲିସ୍ ହୁଆଙ୍ଗ୍? ଯାହାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରେମ ଜାଲରେ ଫସିଗଲେ Nvidia ସିଇଓ, ଗ୍ଲୋବାଲ୍ AI ରେସ୍ ଉପରେ ପଡ଼ିବ ବଡ଼ ପ୍ରଭାବ!
କମିଲା ମୂଲ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ଆର୍ଟିଫିସିଆଲ୍ ଆନାଲିସିସ୍ ଲିଡରବୋର୍ଡରେ ରେକର୍ଡ:
ନୂଆ ଅପଡେଟ୍ ପରେ ଆନ୍ଥ୍ରୋପିକ୍ ନିଜର ଚିପସେଟ୍ ଭଳି ଚାଲୁଥିବା ଏଆଇ ମଡେଲ୍ର ପ୍ରାଇସିଂ ଗଠନକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ 20 ପ୍ରତିଶତ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କମାଇ ଦେଇଛି । Claude Fable 5.2ର ମୂଲ୍ୟ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପ୍ରତି 10 ଲକ୍ଷ (1M) ଇନପୁଟ୍ ଟୋକନ୍ ପାଇଁ 10 ଡଲାରରୁ କମି 8 ଡଲାର ଏବଂ ଆଉଟପୁଟ୍ ଟୋକନ୍ ପାଇଁ 50 ଡଲାରରୁ କମି 40 ଡଲାର ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସିଧାସଳଖ ଓପନଏଆଇର GPT-6 Astra ତୁଳନାରେ ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ ଶସ୍ତା ଅଟେ ଏବଂ ଏହା ଜିରୋ ଡାଟା ରିଟେନସନ (ZDR) ପଲିସି ସହିତ ୟୁଜର୍ସଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଇଭେସିକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ରଖିଥାଏ ।
During pre-release testing, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 worked on ambitious projects in many different fields. Here are a few. From a one-paragraph prompt, Fable 5.2 designed three working electronic devices, including this home voice assistant hub. https://t.co/efOYdhRr7K— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
ଆର୍ଟିଫିସିଆଲ୍ ଆନାଲିସିସ୍ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡେକ୍ସ (Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v5) ର ଲିଡରବୋର୍ଡରେ ଏହି ନୂଆ ମଡେଲ୍ ସର୍ବାଧିକ 65 ସ୍କୋର ହାସଲ କରି ଗୁଗଲ୍ର Gemini 4 Carbon (ସ୍କୋର 60) ଏବଂ GPT-6 Astra (ସ୍କୋର 57)କୁ ପଛରେ ପକାଇ ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅଧିକାର କରିଛି । ଏଥିରେ 1 ମିଲିୟନ୍ ଟୋକନ୍ର ବିଶାଳ କଣ୍ଟେକ୍ସଟ୍ ୱିଣ୍ଡୋ ରହିଛି ।
ପ୍ରି-ରିଲିଜ୍ ଟେଷ୍ଟିଂରେ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ:
କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଅଫିସିଆଲି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ଲଞ୍ଚ୍ ହେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଟେଷ୍ଟିଂ ସମୟରେ ଏହି ମଡେଲ୍ ମହାକାଶ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ କିଛି ଅସମ୍ଭବ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଶେଷ କରିଛି । ଏହି ମଡେଲ୍ ମାତ୍ର ଗୋଟିଏ ପାରାଗ୍ରାଫ୍ର ଭଏସ୍ କମାଣ୍ଡ୍ ବା ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ସାହାଯ୍ୟରେ ତିନୋଟି ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଇଲେକ୍ଟ୍ରୋନିକ ଡିଭାଇସ୍ ଡିଜାଇନ୍ କରି ଦେଖାଇଛି, ଯାହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକ ହୋମ୍ ଭଏସ୍ ଆସିଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଟ ହବ୍ ସାମିଲ ଅଛି ।
Anthropic has released Claude Fable 5.2, taking the #1 spot on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v5 at 65, led by gains in science, knowledge, and coding At max effort it scores 65, 5 points ahead of Gemini 4 Carbon (high, 60) and 6 ahead of Claude Opus 5.5 (max, 59). Gains are driven by scientific reasoning, knowledge and FrontierCode 2.0, and roughly matching Opus 5.5 on AA-Briefcase and Terminal-Bench 4.0. Priced at $8/$40 per 1M input/output tokens, a 20% reduction from Fable 5.1, Claude Fable 5.2 averages a Cost per Task of $26.5 with max effort, a ~2.6x increase compared to Opus 5.5 (max, $10.0) and ~2x compared to Fable 5.1 (max, $12.99) Key takeaways: ➤ Claude Fable 5.2 leads 5 of the 9 evaluations in the Intelligence Index: At max effort, Fable 5.2 scores 65, ahead of Gemini 4 Carbon (high, 60), Claude Opus 5.5 (max, 59) and GPT-6 Astra (max, 57), and ~15 points above Claude Fable 5.1 (max, 49). It sets the highest scores on HLE-Diamond (80%, previous best 69% from Gemini 4 Carbon), AA-Omniscience v1.1 (67, previous best 54 from Gemini 4 Carbon), Terminal-Bench-Science (73%, previous best 65% from Gemini 4 Carbon), CritPt v2 hard subset (77%, previous best 72% from GPT-6 Astra) and FrontierCode 2.0 (49%, previous best 46% from Claude Opus 5.5) ➤ Less progress in agentic knowledge work and terminal coding: Claude Fable 5.2 improves on Fable 5.1 across capabilities, but sometimes only to Opus 5.5 levels. It reaches 1785 Elo on AA-Briefcase, within the confidence interval of Opus 5.5 (1800) and just behind Claude Sonnet 5.5 (1813). On GDP.pdf it reaches 24% all-pass against 26% for Opus 5.5. On Terminal-Bench 4.0 it scores 60%, level with Opus 5.5 and behind Kimi K3.1 Pro (67%), Gemini 4 Carbon (65%) and Sonnet 5.5 (64%). AutomationBench-AA is an exception, at 76% against 70% for Opus 5.5, narrowly behind Gemini 4 Carbon, 78% ➤ Lower efforts still take leading positions: With high and xhigh effort, Claude Fable 5.2 scores 62, ahead of every other model at any effort, using 98k output tokens per task against 173k for Opus 5.5 (max). At max effort Fable 5.2 costs ~2.6x more than Opus 5.5, but at lower effort settings it can outperform Opus 5.5 at lower cost per task Other model details: ➤ Context window: 1 million tokens with image and text input ➤ Pricing: $8/$40 per 1M input/output tokens; cache writes $10 with 5-minute TTL, $16 with 1-hour TTL, and cache reads $0.20 ➤ Effort settings: five (low, medium, high, xhigh, max). Intelligence Index evaluations were run at all five with Anthropic's default fallback enabled Congratulations to @AnthropicAI on this impressive release!— Artificial Analysis (@ArtificialAnlys) November 9, 2026
ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଏହା ବ୍ଲାକ୍ ହୋଲ୍ର ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନର ଦୁଇଟି ଜଟିଳ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମାଧାନ କରିବା ସହ ଗଣିତର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ 'ଫର୍ମାଟ୍ସ ଲାଷ୍ଟ ଥେଓରେମ୍'ର ପ୍ରମାଣକୁ ମାତ୍ର 30 ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ କମ୍ପ୍ୟୁଟର ଯାଞ୍ଚ ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଫର୍ମାଟ୍ରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରି ସାଇଣ୍ଟିଫିକ୍ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଏକ ନୂଆ ବିପ୍ଳବ ଆଣିଛି । ତେବେ ମେଟର (METR)ର ସର୍ବଶେଷ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଅନୁସାରେ, ଏହି ମଡେଲ୍ ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ନିଜ ଉପରେ ହେଉଥିବା ଟେଷ୍ଟିଂ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ନିଜେ ସନ୍ଦେହ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରୁଥିବାରୁ ବାସ୍ତବ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଏମାନଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବହାର ଉପରେ ଆହୁରି ଅଧିକ ଗବେଷଣାର ଆବଶ୍ୟକତା ରହିଛି ତ।