ବାତ୍ୟା ବେଳେ ପୋଲିସ ବାବୁଙ୍କ ମାନବିକତା: ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ କୋଳରେ ଧରି ପାହାଡ଼ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ପାର କରିଲେ, ପ୍ରଶଂସା କଲେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଏସପି
Cyclone Akvan:ତାରାସିଂ ଥାନା ଅଧୀନସ୍ଥ ଏଏସ୍ଆଇ ମଧୁ ବାବୁ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ଜଣେ ବୟସ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ କୋଳରେ ଧରି ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ଓ ଦୁର୍ଗମ ରାସ୍ତା ଅତିକ୍ରମ କରି ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇଥିଲେ ।
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର (ଗଞ୍ଜାମ): ବାତ୍ୟା 'ଆକଭାନ' ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଲାଗି ରହିଛି ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା, ଆଉ ଏହା ଭିତରେ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନ ହେବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛି । ଏଭଳି ସୟରେ ପାହାଡିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନନ୍ତରଣ କରାଯାଉଛି । ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଦୁର୍ଗମ ପାହାଡ଼ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ପୋଲିସର ମାନବିକତା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ପାହାଡ଼ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ରାସ୍ତା ଅତିକ୍ରମ କରିପାରୁନଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କୋଳରେ ଧରି ଦୁର୍ଗମ ପଥ ଅତିକ୍ରମ କରାଇ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇଛନ୍ତି ପୋଲିସ ଟିମ୍ ।
ବାତ୍ୟା ବେଳେ ପୋଲିସର ମାନବିକତା:
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ଏକ ଭିଡ଼ିଓରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି ଯେ, ବାତ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ତାରାସିଂ ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ପାହାଡ଼ିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଉଥିଲା । ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଜଙ୍ଗଲର ପାହାଡ଼ିଆ ରାସ୍ତା ପାର କରି ଆସିବା ଜଣେ ବୟସ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଅସମ୍ଭବ ଥିଲା । ଆଉ ଏହି ସମୟରେ ମାନବିକତା ଦେଖାଇଥିଲେ ତାରାସିଂ ଥାନା ଅଧୀନ ଗ୍ୟାଲେରୀ ଓ.ପି.ର ASI ମଧୁ ବାବୁ । ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ଟିମ୍ ସହ ସେହି ଦୁର୍ଗମ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ କୋଳରେ ଧରି ପାହାଡ଼ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ପାର କରି ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ଆଣିଥିଲେ । ଖାକି ପଛରେ ଥିବା ଏମିତି ଏକ କୋମଳ ହୃଦୟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାର ବିଷୟ ପାଲଟିଛି ।
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଏସପି 'X' ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ବର୍ଷା ଆଉ ଘଞ୍ଚ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ, ବାଟ ଯେତେ ଦୁର୍ଗମ ହେଉ, ଖାକିର ମାନବିକତା ଅଟକେ ନାହିଁ ! ତାରାସିଂ ଥାନା ଅଧୀନ ଗ୍ୟାଲେରୀ ଓ.ପି.ର ଏ.ଏସ.ଆଇ ମଧୁ ବାବୁ ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ଟିମ୍ ଜଣେ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ କୋଳରେ ଧରି ପାହାଡ଼ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ପାର କରି ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ଆଣିଲେ । ଖାକି ପଛରେ ଏମିତି ଏକ କୋମଳ ହୃଦୟ !"
ବର୍ଷା ଆଉ ଘଞ୍ଚ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ, ବାଟ ଯେତେ ଦୁର୍ଗମ ହେଉ, ଖାକିର ମାନବିକତା ଅଟକେ ନାହିଁ! 🌧️🌳 ତାରାସିଂ ଥାନା ଅଧୀନ ଗ୍ୟାଲେରୀ ଓ.ପି.ର ଏ.ଏସ.ଆଇ ମଧୁ ବାବୁ ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ଟିମ୍ ଜଣେ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ କୋଳରେ ଧରି ପାହାଡ଼ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ପାର କରି ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ଆଣିଲେ। ଖାକି ପଛରେ ଏମିତି ଏକ କୋମଳ ହୃଦୟ! 🙏 Through rain and dense forest, ASI Madhu Babu, Gallery OP, and his team under Tarasing PS carried an elderly man in their arms across rugged terrain to safety. 🌧️🌳 When the path is tough, their resolve is tougher. Proud of our men in khaki who serve with a human touch. #GanjamPolice #OdishaPolice #KhakiWithHeart #RescueOperation #TarasingPS @odisha_police @igpsr— SP Ganjam (@sp_ganjam) November 20, 2026
#WATCH | Cyclone Akvan | Ganjam, Odisha: Ganjam SP Harisha B.C. says, "Currently, the situation in Ganjam Police district is normal. Ganjam Police was fully prepared for the cyclone, and we had deployed around 8 platoons of force and we were mainly focusing on the safety and security of the people. Administration has identified around 558 cyclone shelters. We have deployed the Police for the safety and security of the people in those 558 shelters, and also we were ensuring that wherever the people were evacuated, there was regular patrolling to ensure the safety and security of the houses and also we were doing picketing, we were doing Naka and we were doing patrolling regularly in the main roads to ensure that people will not be affected and we were also coordinating with the fire safety and ith the ODRF and NDRF, in our Ganjam police district, 9 teams of ODRF were deployed and 2 teams of NDRF were deployed. We were in regular touch with all those people and we were ensuring that whenever an emergency or safety call comes, we are ready for it." He also says, "During Cyclone Arnab, we faced issues with communication. So this time we are fully prepared for the communication issue also. Even the state government has sent us certain satellite phones and intra-circle roaming was also activated. This was very helpful during the cyclone. And also apart from that wherever the vulnerable places are being identified, those places we have deployed the extra Police force so that whenever the emergency arises, we will be ready for evacuation. Total 11 teams have been deployed - nine ODRF and two NDRF in Ganjam police district. They were all deployed at the most vulnerable places. So they were ready and fully prepared in case of exigencies."— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026
ବାତ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପୋଲିସର ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି:
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଏସ୍.ପି. ହରିଶ ବି.ସି. କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ରହିଛି । ବାତ୍ୟା ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପୋଲିସ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଥିଲା ଏବଂ ଆମେ ପ୍ରାୟ 8 ପ୍ଲାଟୁନ୍ ପୋଲିସ ପୋର୍ସ ମୁତୟନ କରିଥିଲୁ । ଆମର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ଥିଲା ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା । ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପ୍ରାୟ 558ଟି ବାତ୍ୟା ଆଶ୍ରୟସ୍ଥଳୀ ଚିହ୍ନଟ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏହି ଆଶ୍ରୟସ୍ଥଳୀ ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ପୋଲିସ ମୁତୟନ କରିଥିଲୁ । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ, ଯେଉଁ ସ୍ଥାନଗୁଡ଼ିକରୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଇଥିଲା, ସେଠାରେ ଘରଗୁଡ଼ିକର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ନିୟମିତ ପାଟ୍ରୋଲିଂ କରୁଥିଲୁ ।
ମୁଖ୍ୟ ରାସ୍ତାଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମେ ପିକେଟିଂ, ନାକାବନ୍ଦୀ ଏବଂ ନିୟମିତ ପାଟ୍ରୋଲିଂର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରିଥିଲୁ, ଯାହାଦ୍ୱାରା ଲୋକମାନେ କୌଣସି ଅସୁବିଧାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହେବେ ନାହିଁ । ଆମେ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବିଭାଗ, ଓଡ୍ରଫ୍ (ODRF) ଏବଂ ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ୍ (NDRF) ସହିତ ମଧ୍ୟ ସମନ୍ୱୟ ରକ୍ଷା କରି କାମ କରୁଥିଲୁ । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପୋଲିସ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଓଡ୍ରଫ୍ର 9ଟି ଟିମ୍ ଏବଂ ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ୍ର 2ଟି ଟିମ୍ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଆମେ ସେଠାକାର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସହ ନିରନ୍ତର ଯୋଗାଯୋଗରେ ଥିଲୁ ଏବଂ ଯେକୌଣସି ଜରୁରୀକାଳୀନ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି କିମ୍ବା ସୁରକ୍ଷା ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ଆବଶ୍ୟକତା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ସର୍ବଦା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ରହିଥିଲୁ ।"
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ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ, ଗଞ୍ଜାମ