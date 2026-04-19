SRH VS CSK; ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ 10 ରନ୍ରେ ହରାଇଲା ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ, ଇଶାନ ପ୍ଲେୟାର ଅଫ୍ ଦି ମ୍ୟାଚ୍
ଘରୋଇ ପଡ଼ିଆରେ ଦମ୍ ଦେଖାଇଲା ସନରାଇଜର୍ସ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ । ପାଞ୍ଚ ଥରର ଚମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପର କିଙ୍ଗ୍ସକୁ 10 ରନ୍ରେ କଲା ପରାସ୍ତ ।
Published : April 19, 2026 at 7:10 AM IST
SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଆଇପିଏଲ୍ 2026ର 27ତମ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ରେ ସନରାଇଜର୍ସ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ (SRH) ପାଞ୍ଚ ଥର ଚମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପର କିଙ୍ଗ୍ସକୁ (CSK) 10 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଛି । ଗତକାଲି (ଶନିବାର) ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦର ରାଜୀବ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଖେଳା ଯାଇଥିବା ମ୍ୟାଚରେ SRH ର 195 ରନର ଜବାବରେ, CSK 20 ଓଭରରେ କେବଳ 8 ୱିକେଟ ହରାଇ 184 ରନ୍ କରିବାର ସକ୍ଷମ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଶ୍ରୀଲଙ୍କାର ଦ୍ରୁତ ବୋଲର ଇଶାନ ମାଲିଙ୍ଗା ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ରେ ଚମତ୍କାର ବୋଲିଂ କରିଥିଲେ, 4 ଓଭରରେ 29 ରନ ଦେଇ 3ଟି ୱିକେଟ୍ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ଲେୟାର ଅଫ୍ ଦି ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ଟ୍ରଫି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
Holding their nerves and jumping into the Top 4⃣ on the points table 🧡@SunRisers make it 🔙 to 🔙 victories with a last-over win against #CSK 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/uJG04r8iXD #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/8EdGMHWgPA
A defining performance 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2026
Eshan Malinga is adjudged the Player of the Match in Hyderabad for his game-changing 3⃣/2⃣9⃣ 🧡
WATCH his spell ▶️ https://t.co/w5YpzXhPAF#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvCSK | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/2eoSWsxFaj
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ...IPL 2026: ବାଙ୍ଗାଲୋରକୁ ୬ ୱିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ... IPL 2026; କେକେଆର୍କୁ ପୁଣି ବଡ଼ ଝଟକା, 5 ୱିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କଲା ଗୁଜୁରାଟ୍
A win from the jaws of defeat! 🤩🧡— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 18, 2026
Wickets at crucial junctures helped #SRH make a stunning comeback in this match and #CSK are yet to chase a 180+ score since 2018 in #TATAIPL! 🙌#SRHvsCSK #SunrisersHyderabad #Dube #Overton #Ayush #AnshulKamboj #EshanMalinga pic.twitter.com/KufTBJdj2m