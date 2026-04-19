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SRH VS CSK; ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ 10 ରନ୍‌ରେ ହରାଇଲା ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ, ଇଶାନ ପ୍ଲେୟାର ଅଫ୍ ଦି ମ୍ୟାଚ୍

ଘରୋଇ ପଡ଼ିଆରେ ଦମ୍ ଦେଖାଇଲା ସନରାଇଜର୍ସ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ । ପାଞ୍ଚ ଥରର ଚମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପର କିଙ୍ଗ୍ସକୁ 10 ରନ୍‌ରେ କଲା ପରାସ୍ତ ।

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs
ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ 10 ରନ୍‌ରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କଲା ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : April 19, 2026 at 7:10 AM IST

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SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଆଇପିଏଲ୍‌ 2026ର 27ତମ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍‌ରେ ସନରାଇଜର୍ସ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ (SRH) ପାଞ୍ଚ ଥର ଚମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପର କିଙ୍ଗ୍ସକୁ (CSK) 10 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଛି । ଗତକାଲି (ଶନିବାର) ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦର ରାଜୀବ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଖେଳା ଯାଇଥିବା ମ୍ୟାଚରେ SRH ର 195 ରନର ଜବାବରେ, CSK 20 ଓଭରରେ କେବଳ 8 ୱିକେଟ ହରାଇ 184 ରନ୍ କରିବାର ସକ୍ଷମ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଶ୍ରୀଲଙ୍କାର ଦ୍ରୁତ ବୋଲର ଇଶାନ ମାଲିଙ୍ଗା ମ୍ୟାଚ୍‌ରେ ଚମତ୍କାର ବୋଲିଂ କରିଥିଲେ, 4 ଓଭରରେ 29 ରନ ଦେଇ 3ଟି ୱିକେଟ୍ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ଲେୟାର ଅଫ୍ ଦି ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ଟ୍ରଫି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ...IPL 2026: ବାଙ୍ଗାଲୋରକୁ ୬ ୱିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ... IPL 2026; କେକେଆର୍‌କୁ ପୁଣି ବଡ଼ ଝଟକା, 5 ୱିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କଲା ଗୁଜୁରାଟ୍

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SRH VS CSK IPL 2026
SRH BEAT CSK IN HYDERABAD
SRH VS CSK MATCH REPORTS
IPL 2026
SRH VS CSK

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