ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗ୍; କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍, ପ୍ରଥମ ଦଳ ଭାବେ ଡବଲ୍ ଟାଇଟଲ୍

ହାଇଭୋଲଟେଜ୍ ଫାଇନାଲରେ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ଟିମ୍ ରାଞ୍ଚି ରୟାଲ୍‌ସକୁ ୩-୨ରେ ହରାଇ ଚାମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ହୋଇଛି ।

Kalinga Lancers champions
ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗ୍; କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ (Social media)
By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : January 26, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST

Updated : January 26, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗର ବ୍ଲକବଷ୍ଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଅପରାଜିତ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ । ୨୦୧୭ ପରେ ୨ୟ ଥର ଟାଇଟଲ ଜିତିଲା କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ । ଫାଇନାଲରେ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ରାଞ୍ଚି ରୟାଲ୍‌ସକୁ ୩-୨ରେ ହରାଇଲା । ପ୍ରଥମ ଦଳ ଭାବେ ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗ୍‌ରେ ଦୁଇ ଦୁଇ ଥର ଚାମ୍ପିଆନ ହୋଇଛି କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ।

ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆଲେକଜାଣ୍ଡାର ହେଣ୍ଡ୍ରିକ୍ସ (୪, ୨୭), ଦିଲପ୍ରୀତ ସିଂ (୨୫) ଗୋଲ୍ ସ୍କୋର କରିଥିଲେ । ରାଞ୍ଚି ରୟାଲ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଅରାଇଜିତ ସିଂ ହୁଣ୍ଡାଲ ଓ ଟମ ବୁନଙ୍କ ଗୋଟିଏ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଗୋଲ୍ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ୧୯ ଗୋଲ୍ ସହ ରୟାଲ୍ସ ଅଧିନାୟକ ଟମ୍ ବୁନ୍ ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟର ସର୍ବାଧିକ ସ୍କୋରର୍ ।

ତେବେ ପ୍ରଥମ କ୍ୱାର୍ଟର୍ସ ଶେଷ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ସ୍କୋର 1-1ରେ ବରାବର ଥିଲା । ପରେ ପ୍ରଥମାର୍ଦ୍ଧ ଶେଷ ସୁଦ୍ଧା କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ପ୍ରାଧାନ୍ୟ ବିସ୍ତାର ଜାରି ରଖିଥିଲା । ଦଳ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ସ୍କୋର 3-1 ଥିଲା । ତେବେ ରୋମାଞ୍ଚକର ଫାଇନାଲ ମୁକାବିଲାର 3ୟ କ୍ୱାର୍ଟର ଶେଷ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଲାନ୍ସର୍ସ ଆଗରେ ଥିଲେ । ସ୍କୋର 3-1 ଥିଲା ।

ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗର ପ୍ଲେୟାର ଅଫ୍ ଦ ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟ ବିବେଚିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ତୁଫାନ୍ସର ଅମନଦୀପ ଲାକ୍ରା ।

ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗର ଅପକମିଂ ପ୍ଲେୟାର ଅଫ୍ ଦ ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରିୟୋବତ୍ର ତାଲେମ । ସେ ଏଚଆଇଏଲ୍ ଜିସି ପାଇଁ ଖେଳୁଥିଲେ ।

ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗର ଗୋଲକିପର ଅଫ ଦ ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟ ଭାବେ ବିବେଚିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରିନ୍ସ ଦୀପ ସିଂ । ସେ ତାମିଲନାଡୁ ଡ୍ରାଗନ୍ସ ପାଇଁ ଖେଳୁଥିଲେ ।

ଏପଟେ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ହକି ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ସୋମବାର ଖେଳାଯାଇଥିବା ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗ୍‌ର ଏକ ସଂଘର୍ଷପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ତୁଫାନ୍ସ ୪-୩ ଗୋଲରେ HIL GC କୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଛି । ଏହି ବିଜୟ ସହ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ୨୦୨୫-୨୬ ସିଜିନରେ ତୃତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅଧିକାର କରି କାଂସ୍ୟ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛି ।

ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ, ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର

Last Updated : January 26, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST

ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଲିଗ୍‌
HOCKEY INDIA LEAGUE 2026
VEDANTA KALINGA LANCERS
RANCHI ROYALS
KALINGA LANCERS CHAMPIONS

