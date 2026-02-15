T20 World Cup; ବ୍ୟାଟରଙ୍କ ପରେ ବୋଲରଙ୍କ କମାଲ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ 61 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ସୁପର-8ରେ ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ
ପ୍ରଥମେ ବ୍ୟାଟିଂ କରି ଭାରତ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ ୧୭୬ ରନର ଟାର୍ଗେଟ ଦେଇଥିଲା ।
Published : February 15, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବ୍ୟାଟସମ୍ୟାନଙ୍କ ପରେ, ବୋଲରମାନେ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କଲେ, ଭାରତ ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ 61 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ସୁପର 8 ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗ୍ୟତା ଅର୍ଜନ କରିଛି ।
3️⃣/3️⃣ for #TeamIndia 💙— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2026
The #MenInBlue win by 6️⃣1️⃣ runs to qualify for Super 8! 💪
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/IgYYH0TeR9 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hFPqtYIERe
A special knock to guide a big victory ✨— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2026
Ishan Kishan wins the Player of the Match award in Colombo 🫡
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/IgYYH0TeR9 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/z0EONAxFoq
ଆଜି, ଭାରତ ଏବଂ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ T20 ବିଶ୍ୱକପ୍ 2026ର 27ତମ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ କଲମ୍ବୋର ଆର ପ୍ରେମଦାସା ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଖେଳାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
#WATCH | Colombo, Sri Lanka | Haris, a fan of the Pakistani cricket team, says, " this was a one-sided game... if pakistan's public thinks of babur azam as a king, he should act like one, he should become like virat kohli... babur azam is not a king, and he does not deserve a… https://t.co/zQiNkt5XPL pic.twitter.com/y8Y7xE8JWg— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026