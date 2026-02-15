ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup; ବ୍ୟାଟରଙ୍କ ପରେ ବୋଲରଙ୍କ କମାଲ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ 61 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ସୁପର-8ରେ ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ

ପ୍ରଥମେ ବ୍ୟାଟିଂ କରି ଭାରତ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ ୧୭୬ ରନର ଟାର୍ଗେଟ ଦେଇଥିଲା ।

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026
ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ 61 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ସୁପର-8ରେ ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : February 15, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବ୍ୟାଟସମ୍ୟାନଙ୍କ ପରେ, ବୋଲରମାନେ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କଲେ, ଭାରତ ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ 61 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ସୁପର 8 ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗ୍ୟତା ଅର୍ଜନ କରିଛି ।

ଆଜି, ଭାରତ ଏବଂ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ T20 ବିଶ୍ୱକପ୍ 2026ର 27ତମ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ କଲମ୍ବୋର ଆର ପ୍ରେମଦାସା ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଖେଳାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

