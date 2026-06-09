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ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲା ଭାରତ! ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍‌ରେ ଜିତିଲା ୧୦୨ଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ

ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍‌ରେ ଭାରତ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ୧୦୨ଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସହିତ ମୋଟ ୧୧୪ଟି ପଦକ ଜିତିଛି ଏବଂ ପଦକ ତାଲିକାରେ ଶୀର୍ଷ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛି।

Indian Athletes Script History at Yogasana World Championship
ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍‌ରେ ୧୦୨ଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଜିତିଲା ଭାରତ (SAI Media (X))
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST

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World Yogasana Championship 2026, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ପ୍ରଥମ ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍‌ରେ ଭାରତ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ପଦକ ତାଲିକାର ଶୀର୍ଷ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛି। ଭାରତୀୟ ଖେଳାଳିମାନେ ମୋଟ ୧୧୪ଟି ପଦକ ନିଜ ନାମରେ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୧୦୨ଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ସାମିଲ ଅଛି। ସୋମବାର ଦିନ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତା ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି।

ଜାପାନ ତିନୋଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ, ତିନୋଟି ରୌପ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ପାଞ୍ଚଟି କାଂସ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତି ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛି। ଅନ୍ୟପକ୍ଷରେ ଆର୍ଜେଣ୍ଟିନା ତୃତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରହିଛି। ଆର୍ଜେଣ୍ଟିନାର ଖେଳାଳି ନାବିଲା ବେରେଜା ଏକାକୀ ଦୁଇଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଏବଂ ତିନୋଟି ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତି ନିଜ ଦଳକୁ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।

ମୋଟ ପଦକ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଆଧାରରେ ନେପାଳ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରହିଥିଲା। ନେପାଳ ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ, ୩୬ଟି ରୌପ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ୧୫ଟି କାଂସ୍ୟ ସହିତ ମୋଟ ୫୨ଟି ପଦକ ଜିତିଛି। ଯଦିଓ ପଦକ ତାଲିକାରେ ତାକୁ ପଞ୍ଚମ ସ୍ଥାନ ମିଳିଛି। ଉଜବେକିସ୍ତାନ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ, ୧୩ଟି ରଜତ ଏବଂ ୧୧ଟି କାଂସ୍ୟ ପଦକ ସହିତ ମୋଟ ୨୫ଟି ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛି।

ଏହି ବିଶ୍ୱସ୍ତରୀୟ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାରେ ୭୯ଟି ଦେଶର ୫୨୨ ଜଣ ଖେଳାଳି ଭାଗ ନେଇଥିଲେ। ଏଥିମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୩୧ଟି ଦେଶ ଅତିକମରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ପଦକ ଜିତିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୦ଟି ଦେଶ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଜିତିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

ଭାରତ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାରେ ୧୨୨ ଜଣ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କ ଏକ ଦଳକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଥିଲା। ଖେଳାଳିମାନେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବୟସ ବର୍ଗରେ ଭାଗ ନେଇଥିଲେ, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୧୦ ରୁ ୧୪ ବର୍ଷର ସବ୍-ଜୁନିୟର, ୧୪ ରୁ ୧୮ ବର୍ଷର ଜୁନିୟର, ୧୮ ରୁ ୨୮ ବର୍ଷର ସିନିୟର ଏବଂ ୨୮ ରୁ ୫୫ ବର୍ଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଅନ୍ୟ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ବର୍ଗ ସାମିଲ ଥିଲେ।

ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନର ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ସ୍ୱାମୀ ରାମଦେବ ଭିଡିଓ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଖେଳାଳିମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ବୋଧିତ କରିଥିଲେ। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍ କେବଳ ଏକ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତା ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ଯୋଗକୁ ପ୍ରସାରିତ କରିବାର ଏକ ନୂଆ ଆରମ୍ଭ ଅଟେ।

ସ୍ୱାମୀ ରାମଦେବଙ୍କ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଯୋଗ କେବଳ ଏକ ଖେଳ ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଜୀବନ, ମାନସିକ ସନ୍ତୁଳନ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ମାନବ ଏକତାର ଏକ ମାଧ୍ୟମ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅଟେ। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାରେ ଭାଗ ନେଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଖେଳାଳି ଯୋଗର ଜଣେ ଜଣେ ବୈଶ୍ୱିକ ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଏବଂ ସାରା ଦୁନିଆକୁ ଏହାର ସନ୍ଦେଶ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଛନ୍ତି।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ:

WATCH: ତାମିଲନାଡୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ବିଜୟଙ୍କୁ ଚେସ୍‌ରେ ହରାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଜ୍ଞାନନ୍ଦ, ଭିଡିଓ ଭାଇରାଲ୍

French Open: ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ଆଲେକ୍ସଜାଣ୍ଡାର୍ ଜ୍ୱେରେଭ୍, ଜିତିଲେ ନିଜ କ୍ୟାରିୟରର ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ ସ୍ଲାମ୍

ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲା ଭାରତୀୟ ହକି ଦଳ: ଜାପାନକୁ ୪-୧ ରେ ହରାଇ ଜିତିଲା ଏସିଆ କପ୍

TAGGED:

YOGASANA CHAMPIONSHIP MEDAL TALLY
WORLD YOGASANA CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
INDIAN ATHLETES SCRIPT HISTORY
ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍‌
WORLD YOGASANA CHAMPIONSHIP 2026

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