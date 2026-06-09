ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲା ଭାରତ! ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍ରେ ଜିତିଲା ୧୦୨ଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ
ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍ରେ ଭାରତ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ୧୦୨ଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସହିତ ମୋଟ ୧୧୪ଟି ପଦକ ଜିତିଛି ଏବଂ ପଦକ ତାଲିକାରେ ଶୀର୍ଷ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛି।
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
World Yogasana Championship 2026, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ପ୍ରଥମ ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍ରେ ଭାରତ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ପଦକ ତାଲିକାର ଶୀର୍ଷ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛି। ଭାରତୀୟ ଖେଳାଳିମାନେ ମୋଟ ୧୧୪ଟି ପଦକ ନିଜ ନାମରେ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୧୦୨ଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ସାମିଲ ଅଛି। ସୋମବାର ଦିନ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତା ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି।
ଜାପାନ ତିନୋଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ, ତିନୋଟି ରୌପ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ପାଞ୍ଚଟି କାଂସ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତି ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛି। ଅନ୍ୟପକ୍ଷରେ ଆର୍ଜେଣ୍ଟିନା ତୃତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରହିଛି। ଆର୍ଜେଣ୍ଟିନାର ଖେଳାଳି ନାବିଲା ବେରେଜା ଏକାକୀ ଦୁଇଟି ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଏବଂ ତିନୋଟି ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତି ନିଜ ଦଳକୁ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।
Historic performance by Team India at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship.— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 8, 2026
This spectacular win reflects Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's strong resolve to take Yogasana to the world sporting arena. pic.twitter.com/nYUV5RmfG4
ମୋଟ ପଦକ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଆଧାରରେ ନେପାଳ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରହିଥିଲା। ନେପାଳ ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ, ୩୬ଟି ରୌପ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ୧୫ଟି କାଂସ୍ୟ ସହିତ ମୋଟ ୫୨ଟି ପଦକ ଜିତିଛି। ଯଦିଓ ପଦକ ତାଲିକାରେ ତାକୁ ପଞ୍ଚମ ସ୍ଥାନ ମିଳିଛି। ଉଜବେକିସ୍ତାନ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚମତ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ, ୧୩ଟି ରଜତ ଏବଂ ୧୧ଟି କାଂସ୍ୟ ପଦକ ସହିତ ମୋଟ ୨୫ଟି ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛି।
🇮🇳🏆 A Historic Triumph on Home Soil!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 8, 2026
From the land where Yoga was born to the world stage where it now shines, Team India has emerged as the overall champion of the inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad! 🌍🧘♀️
With an incredible haul of 114 medals with🥇102 Gold,… pic.twitter.com/FLjZ9lwe4P
ଏହି ବିଶ୍ୱସ୍ତରୀୟ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାରେ ୭୯ଟି ଦେଶର ୫୨୨ ଜଣ ଖେଳାଳି ଭାଗ ନେଇଥିଲେ। ଏଥିମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୩୧ଟି ଦେଶ ଅତିକମରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ପଦକ ଜିତିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୦ଟି ଦେଶ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଜିତିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
As the curtains fall on the World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad, we celebrate more than a competition, we celebrate a global movement. Athletes from over 50 nations came together, showcasing discipline, strength, culture, and the unifying spirit of Yoga on one world stage.… pic.twitter.com/tDc0QIGsOQ— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 8, 2026
ଭାରତ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାରେ ୧୨୨ ଜଣ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କ ଏକ ଦଳକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଥିଲା। ଖେଳାଳିମାନେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବୟସ ବର୍ଗରେ ଭାଗ ନେଇଥିଲେ, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୧୦ ରୁ ୧୪ ବର୍ଷର ସବ୍-ଜୁନିୟର, ୧୪ ରୁ ୧୮ ବର୍ଷର ଜୁନିୟର, ୧୮ ରୁ ୨୮ ବର୍ଷର ସିନିୟର ଏବଂ ୨୮ ରୁ ୫୫ ବର୍ଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଅନ୍ୟ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ବର୍ଗ ସାମିଲ ଥିଲେ।
ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନର ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ସ୍ୱାମୀ ରାମଦେବ ଭିଡିଓ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଖେଳାଳିମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ବୋଧିତ କରିଥିଲେ। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ ବିଶ୍ୱ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନସିପ୍ କେବଳ ଏକ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତା ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ଯୋଗକୁ ପ୍ରସାରିତ କରିବାର ଏକ ନୂଆ ଆରମ୍ଭ ଅଟେ।
Yoga speaks a language that needs no translation.🧘— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 8, 2026
All the way from Ghana, Mr. Hope arrived at the World Yogasana Championship carrying a passion for yoga and left with cherished memories of India. From the warmth of Indian hospitality to the flavours of its cuisine and the… pic.twitter.com/kHMVAcQunD
ସ୍ୱାମୀ ରାମଦେବଙ୍କ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଯୋଗ କେବଳ ଏକ ଖେଳ ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଜୀବନ, ମାନସିକ ସନ୍ତୁଳନ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ମାନବ ଏକତାର ଏକ ମାଧ୍ୟମ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅଟେ। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାରେ ଭାଗ ନେଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଖେଳାଳି ଯୋଗର ଜଣେ ଜଣେ ବୈଶ୍ୱିକ ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଏବଂ ସାରା ଦୁନିଆକୁ ଏହାର ସନ୍ଦେଶ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଛନ୍ତି।