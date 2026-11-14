ଆମେରିକାରେ ଠପ୍ ହୋଇଗଲା ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ, 7 ହଜାରରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ବିମାନ ବାତିଲ୍, ଫସିଲେ ଯାତ୍ରୀ
ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ଏହି ସମସ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଯୁକ୍ତରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଆମେରିକା ସାରା ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ୨୨ଟି 'ଏୟାର ରୁଟ୍ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ୍ ସେଣ୍ଟର' ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି ।
Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST
ୱାଶିଂଟନ (ଆମେରିକା): ଆମେରିକାରେ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ଗତକାଲି (ଶୁକ୍ରବାର) ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଝଟକା ଲାଗିଛି । ଏୟାର୍ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲରେ ଦେଖାଯାଇଥିବା ସମସ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳକୁ ରବ୍ଦ କରିଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ଫେଡେରାଲ୍ ଏଭିଏସନ୍ ଆଡମିନିଷ୍ଟ୍ରେସନ୍ (FAA) ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ସମସ୍ତ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦରରେ 'ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡ ଷ୍ଟପ୍' ଲଗାଇଥିଲା । ଯାହା ସମସ୍ତ 'ଏୟାର ରୁଟ୍ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ୍ ସେଣ୍ଟର୍' (Air Route Traffic Control Centers) କୁ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିଥିଲା । ଫଳରେ ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ହଜାର ହଜାର ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।
Reuters reports: "The chief of the US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday there was no reason for the public to be afraid after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide following a communications failure that hit air traffic control centers across the country. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and all flights were accounted for, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters on Friday."— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
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