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ଆମେରିକାରେ ଠପ୍ ହୋଇଗଲା ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ, 7 ହଜାରରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ବିମାନ ବାତିଲ୍, ଫସିଲେ ଯାତ୍ରୀ

ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ଏହି ସମସ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଯୁକ୍ତରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଆମେରିକା ସାରା ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ୨୨ଟି 'ଏୟାର ରୁଟ୍ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ୍ ସେଣ୍ଟର' ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି ।

Communication outage thousands of flight disrupted in US
ଆମେରିକାରେ ଠପ୍ ହୋଇଗଲା ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ, 7 ହଜାରରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ବିମାନ ବାତିଲ୍, ଫସିଲେ ଯାତ୍ରୀ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST

1 Min Read
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ୱାଶିଂଟନ (ଆମେରିକା): ଆମେରିକାରେ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ଗତକାଲି (ଶୁକ୍ରବାର) ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଝଟକା ଲାଗିଛି । ଏୟାର୍ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲରେ ଦେଖାଯାଇଥିବା ସମସ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳକୁ ରବ୍ଦ କରିଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ଫେଡେରାଲ୍ ଏଭିଏସନ୍ ଆଡମିନିଷ୍ଟ୍ରେସନ୍ (FAA) ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ସମସ୍ତ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦରରେ 'ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡ ଷ୍ଟପ୍' ଲଗାଇଥିଲା । ଯାହା ସମସ୍ତ 'ଏୟାର ରୁଟ୍ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ୍ ସେଣ୍ଟର୍' (Air Route Traffic Control Centers) କୁ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିଥିଲା । ଫଳରେ ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ହଜାର ହଜାର ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

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