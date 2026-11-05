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ପରଦାରେ 'ରାମାୟଣ'; ଫିଲ୍ମ ବିଷୟରେ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟିଙ୍କ ମତ କ’ଣ ? ଜନତାଙ୍କ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ସହ ଖେଳାଯାଇନି ତ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ

ପରଦାକୁ ଆସିଲା ରଣବୀର କପୁର ଓ ୟଶ ଅଭିନୀତ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ରାମାୟଣ' । ଟିକେଟ୍ କାଟିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜାଣନିଅନ୍ତୁ ଫିଲ୍ମ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ...

Ramayana X Review
Ramayana X Review (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

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ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଆଜି, ନଭେମ୍ବର ୫ ରେ 'ରାମାୟଣ' ବିଶ୍ୱବ୍ୟାପୀ ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ମୁକ୍ତିଲାଭ କରିଛି । ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରକୁ ନେଇ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଉତ୍ସାହ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି ଏବଂ ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ଭିଡ଼ରେ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଉନ୍ନତ ବୈଷୟିକ କୌଶଳ ସମ୍ବଳିତ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ୪,୦୦୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ବ୍ୟୟରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାର ନିର୍ମାତା ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ନମିତ ମଲହୋତ୍ରା ଓ ୟଶ୍, ଏବଂ ଏହାର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ନିତେଶ ତିୱାରୀ—ଯିଏ 'ଦଙ୍ଗଲ' ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ଜଣାଶୁଣା । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିସାରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଶୋ' ଦେଖି ଦର୍ଶକ କ'ଣ କହୁଛନ୍ତି ? ଚାଲନ୍ତୁ ଜାଣିବା,

ଏକ୍ସ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ

ଏକ୍ସ ରେ ଆସିଥିବା ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ସମୀକ୍ଷାଗୁଡ଼ିକରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼େ ଯେ, ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ନିର୍ମାତାମାନେ ଏହାର ଭବ୍ୟ ଦୃଶ୍ୟାବଳୀ, ଅଭିନୟ ଏବଂ ଭାବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାହାଣୀ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଅନେକ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟି ମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଫିଲ୍ମର ଖୁବ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିବା ସହ ଟିମକୁ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

'ରାମାୟଣ' ନେଇ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟିଙ୍କ ମତ

'କାନ୍ତାରା' ଅଭିନେତା ଋଷଭ ଶେଟ୍ଟୀ 'ରାମାୟଣ' ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରକୁ ନେଇ କିଛି ସୁନ୍ଦର ମତାମତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଆମର ଚିରନ୍ତନ କାହାଣୀ ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତିକୁ ଏତେ ବିଶାଳ ସ୍ତରରେ ଜୀବନ୍ତ ହେବାର ଦେଖିବା ପ୍ରକୃତରେ ଏକ ବିଶେଷ ଅନୁଭୂତି ।" ସେ 'ରାମାୟଣ' ସହ ଜଡ଼ିତ ସମସ୍ତ ଟିମକୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇବା ସହ, ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟିକୁ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍ସୁକ ଥିବା କଥା କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି KGF ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ପ୍ରଶାନ୍ତ ନୀଲ, 'ରାମାୟଣ' ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ନିଜ ନାୟକ 'ରକି ଭାଇ' (ୟଶ)ଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । 'ଏକ୍ସ' ରେ ଯଶଙ୍କ 'ରାବଣ' ବେଶର ଏକ ଫଟୋ ସେୟାର କରି ପ୍ରଶାନ୍ତ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ମୋ ଭାଇ, ମୋତେ ତୁମ ପାଇଁ ଗର୍ବ ଅନୁଭବ ହେଉଛି । ତୁମେ ପ୍ରକୃତରେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟରେ ନିଜର ଛାପ ଛାଡ଼ିଛ । 'ରାମାୟଣ'ର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଟିମ୍ ଏବଂ ଏହି ବ୍ଲକବଷ୍ଟର ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ୟଶଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ।"

ଅଲ୍ଲୁ ଅର୍ଜୁନ ନିଜର 'ଏକ୍ସ' ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡେଲରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "'ରାମାୟଣ'ର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଟିମ୍‌କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଏହା କେବଳ ଏକ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ଏହା ଆମ ସଂସ୍କୃତିର ଏକ ଝଲକ; ଏବଂ ଏହି ପ୍ରୟାସ ଭାରତୀୟ ସିନେମାକୁ ଏକ ନୂତନ ଉଚ୍ଚତାକୁ ନେଇଯିବ ।" 'ରାମାୟଣ' ଦେଖିବା ପରେ, ରାପର୍ ବାଦଶାହ 'X'ରେ ନିଜର ମତାମତ ଦେଇ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ ଏହା ଦେଖିବା ଉଚିତ୍ । ନମିତ୍ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚମତ୍କାର କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାର ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଅତି ସୁନ୍ଦର; ଚରିତ୍ରଗୁଡ଼ିକ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବାସ୍ତବ ମନେହୁଏ। ଯଦିଓ ଆମେ ପିଲାଦିନରୁ ଏହି କାହାଣୀ ଜାଣିଛୁ, ତଥାପି ଏହା ମୋ ଆଖିରେ ଲୁହ ଆଣିଦେଲା। ଏହାର ପୃଷ୍ଠଭୂମି ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚମତ୍କାର । ରଣବୀର, ସାଇ ପଲ୍ଲବୀ, ରବି ଦୁବେ, ୟଶ, ଲାରା ଦତ୍ତା, ଅରୁଣ ଗୋଭିଲ୍ ଏବଂ ରକୁଲ୍—ସମସ୍ତେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଜଟାୟୁଙ୍କ ଦୃଶ୍ୟଟି ଖୁବ୍ ଚମତ୍କାର ଅଟେ, ଏବଂ 'ଧର୍‌ତି ଅମ୍ବର୍' ଥିମ୍ ବାଜିବା ସମୟଟିକୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ ଉପଭୋଗ କରିବେ। ବହୁତ ଭଲ । ଦୟାକରି, ଏହାକୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ।"

ଟ୍ରେଡ ଆନାଲିଷ୍ଟ ରମେଶ ବାଲା ଏହାକୁ ଏକ 'ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣାଙ୍ଗ ସିନେମା' ଅନୁଭୂତି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଏହାର ଚିତ୍ତାକର୍ଷକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟାବଳୀ, ଅସାଧାରଣ କାହାଣୀ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନା ଏବଂ ମୁଖ୍ୟ କଳାକାରମାନଙ୍କ ଦମଦାର ଅଭିନୟର ଉଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରକୁ 'ଏକ ପିଢ଼ିରେ ଥରେ ମିଳୁଥିବା ସିନେମା ଅନୁଭୂତି' ବୋଲି ବର୍ଣ୍ଣନା କରିବା ସହ, ଏହା ଭାରତୀୟ ସିନେମା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମାଇଲଖୁଣ୍ଟ ହୋଇପାରେ ବୋଲି ମତ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ମତ

ଜଣେ ଦର୍ଶକ ରାମାୟଣ ଭଳି ଏକ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଏବଂ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ମହାକାବ୍ୟକୁ ରୂପାନ୍ତରିତ କରିବାର ଚ୍ୟାଲେଞ୍ଜ ଉପରେ ଆଲୋକପାତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ନିତେଶ ତିୱାରୀଙ୍କୁ ଦୃଢ଼ତାର ସହିତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରି ସମୀକ୍ଷକ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ସଫଳତାର ସହିତ ମହିମା, ଭାବପ୍ରବଣତା ଏବଂ ଏକ ଆକର୍ଷଣୀୟ କାହାଣୀକୁ ସନ୍ତୁଳିତ କରିଛି । ରଣବୀର କପୁରଙ୍କୁ ଭଗବାନ ରାମଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଆନ୍ତରିକତା ଏବଂ ମର୍ଯ୍ୟାଦା ଆଣିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି, ସାଇ ପଲ୍ଲବୀଙ୍କ ସୀତା ଚରିତ୍ରକୁ ସୁନ୍ଦର ଭାବରେ ବର୍ଣ୍ଣନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସମୟରେ, ୟଶଙ୍କୁ ରାବଣ ଭାବରେ ତାଙ୍କର କମାଣ୍ଡିଂ ସ୍କ୍ରିନ୍ ଉପସ୍ଥିତି ଏବଂ ତୀବ୍ରତା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆଉ ଜଣେ ଏଥିରେ ବ୍ୟବହୃତ କମ୍ପ୍ୟୁଟର-ଜେନେରେଟେଡ୍ ଇମେଜେରୀ (CGI) ଏବଂ ବିଶାଳ ଆକ୍ସନ୍ ଦୃଶ୍ୟଗୁଡ଼ିକର ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଜଣେ ଦର୍ଶକ ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ତାମିଲ ଭାଷାର 'ଲିପ୍-ସିଙ୍କ୍' (ଅଭିନେତାଙ୍କ ଓଠ ଚଳନ ସହ ସଂଳାପର ମେଳ)କୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି; ସେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ନିର୍ମାତାମାନେ AI ସହାୟତାରେ ଏହାକୁ ସଠିକ୍ ଭାବରେ କରିପାରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହି ସମୀକ୍ଷକ ଆହୁରି ମଧ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ବଡ଼ ପରଦାରେ ଦେଖିବା ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ଏହାର 3D ଉପସ୍ଥାପନା ବେଶ୍ ଭଲ ହୋଇଛି ।

'ରାମାୟଣ' ବିଷୟରେ,

ନିତେଶ ତିୱାରୀଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାରେ ଏବଂ ନମିତ ମଲହୋତ୍ରାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଯୋଜନାରେ ନିର୍ମିତ 'ରାମାୟଣ: ପାର୍ଟ ୱାନ୍' (ପ୍ରଥମ ଭାଗ) ହେଉଛି ହିନ୍ଦୁ ମହାକାବ୍ୟ 'ରାମାୟଣ'ର ଏକ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ରୂପାନ୍ତର । ଏହି ମହତ୍ତ୍ୱାକାଂକ୍ଷୀ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପରେ ରଣବୀର କପୁର ପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀରାମଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ, ସାଇ ପଲ୍ଲବୀ ମାତା ସୀତାଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଏବଂ ୟଶ ରାବଣଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରର କଳାକାର ଟିମରେ କୈକେୟୀ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଲାରା ଦତ୍ତା, ମନ୍ଥରା ଭୂମିକାରେ ଶିବା ଚଢ଼ା, ମନ୍ଦୋଦରୀ ଭୂମିକାରେ କାଜଲ ଅଗ୍ରୱାଲ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଭୁ ହନୁମାନଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ସନ୍ନି ଦେଓଲ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଅରୁଣ ଗୋଭିଲ, ଶୋଭନା ଏବଂ ବିବେକ ଓବରଏ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ପ୍ରମୁଖ କଳାକାର ଭାବରେ ସାମିଲ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିରେ ଏ.ଆର୍. ରହମାନ ଏବଂ ହାନ୍ସ ଜିମର୍ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ, ଭିଜୁଆଲ୍ ଇଫେକ୍ଟସ୍ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ DNEG ଦ୍ୱାରା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଭାଗ ୨୦୨୭ ଦୀପାବଳି ସମୟରେ ମୁକ୍ତିଲାଭ କରିବ ।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ:

'ରାମାୟଣ' କ୍ରେଜ; ଆଡଭାନ୍ସ ବୁକିଂରେ କଲାଣି ବମ୍ପର କଲେକ୍ସନ, ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନ କମାଇପାରେ ୧୫୦ କୋଟି

ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ 'ରାମାୟଣ' କ୍ରେଜ: କରାଚିରେ ଗୁଞ୍ଜରିତ 'ଜୟ ଶ୍ରୀରାମ', ଲାଗିଲା ରଣବୀର, ସାଇ ପଲ୍ଲବୀ ଓ ୟଶଙ୍କ ପୋଷ୍ଟର

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