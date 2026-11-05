ପରଦାରେ 'ରାମାୟଣ'; ଫିଲ୍ମ ବିଷୟରେ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟିଙ୍କ ମତ କ’ଣ ? ଜନତାଙ୍କ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ସହ ଖେଳାଯାଇନି ତ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ
ପରଦାକୁ ଆସିଲା ରଣବୀର କପୁର ଓ ୟଶ ଅଭିନୀତ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ରାମାୟଣ' । ଟିକେଟ୍ କାଟିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜାଣନିଅନ୍ତୁ ଫିଲ୍ମ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ...
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଆଜି, ନଭେମ୍ବର ୫ ରେ 'ରାମାୟଣ' ବିଶ୍ୱବ୍ୟାପୀ ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ମୁକ୍ତିଲାଭ କରିଛି । ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରକୁ ନେଇ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଉତ୍ସାହ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି ଏବଂ ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ଭିଡ଼ରେ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଉନ୍ନତ ବୈଷୟିକ କୌଶଳ ସମ୍ବଳିତ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ୪,୦୦୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ବ୍ୟୟରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାର ନିର୍ମାତା ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ନମିତ ମଲହୋତ୍ରା ଓ ୟଶ୍, ଏବଂ ଏହାର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ନିତେଶ ତିୱାରୀ—ଯିଏ 'ଦଙ୍ଗଲ' ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ଜଣାଶୁଣା । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିସାରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଶୋ' ଦେଖି ଦର୍ଶକ କ'ଣ କହୁଛନ୍ତି ? ଚାଲନ୍ତୁ ଜାଣିବା,
There's something truly special about seeing our timeless stories and culture brought to life on such a grand scale. A proud moment for Indian cinema! My heartfelt wishes to @thenameisyash, #RanbirKapoor, @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22, @Sai_Pallavi92, @iamsunnydeol, @arrahman, @HansZimmer, @raviedubey, @Rakulpreet, @vivekoberoi, @AnupamPKher, @MsKajalAggarwal and the entire cast and crew of #Ramayana. Looking forward to witnessing this grand spectacle on the big screen. May #Ramayana create history and inspire generations! ❤️— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 4, 2026
ଏକ୍ସ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ
ଏକ୍ସ ରେ ଆସିଥିବା ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ସମୀକ୍ଷାଗୁଡ଼ିକରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼େ ଯେ, ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ନିର୍ମାତାମାନେ ଏହାର ଭବ୍ୟ ଦୃଶ୍ୟାବଳୀ, ଅଭିନୟ ଏବଂ ଭାବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାହାଣୀ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଅନେକ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟି ମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଫିଲ୍ମର ଖୁବ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିବା ସହ ଟିମକୁ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Proud of you Brother, You owned every frame. Wishing @TheNameIsYash and the entire #Ramayana team blockbuster success❤️ https://t.co/kk28G6QND4— Prashant Neel (@Prashant_neelfc) November 5, 2026
'ରାମାୟଣ' ନେଇ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟିଙ୍କ ମତ
'କାନ୍ତାରା' ଅଭିନେତା ଋଷଭ ଶେଟ୍ଟୀ 'ରାମାୟଣ' ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରକୁ ନେଇ କିଛି ସୁନ୍ଦର ମତାମତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଆମର ଚିରନ୍ତନ କାହାଣୀ ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତିକୁ ଏତେ ବିଶାଳ ସ୍ତରରେ ଜୀବନ୍ତ ହେବାର ଦେଖିବା ପ୍ରକୃତରେ ଏକ ବିଶେଷ ଅନୁଭୂତି ।" ସେ 'ରାମାୟଣ' ସହ ଜଡ଼ିତ ସମସ୍ତ ଟିମକୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇବା ସହ, ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟିକୁ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍ସୁକ ଥିବା କଥା କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି KGF ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ପ୍ରଶାନ୍ତ ନୀଲ, 'ରାମାୟଣ' ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ନିଜ ନାୟକ 'ରକି ଭାଇ' (ୟଶ)ଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । 'ଏକ୍ସ' ରେ ଯଶଙ୍କ 'ରାବଣ' ବେଶର ଏକ ଫଟୋ ସେୟାର କରି ପ୍ରଶାନ୍ତ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ମୋ ଭାଇ, ମୋତେ ତୁମ ପାଇଁ ଗର୍ବ ଅନୁଭବ ହେଉଛି । ତୁମେ ପ୍ରକୃତରେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟରେ ନିଜର ଛାପ ଛାଡ଼ିଛ । 'ରାମାୟଣ'ର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଟିମ୍ ଏବଂ ଏହି ବ୍ଲକବଷ୍ଟର ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ୟଶଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ।"
My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram 🙏🏽 #RanbirKapoor @TheNameIsYash @Sai_Pallavi92 @iamsunnydeol @niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit @arrahman @HansZimmer @raviedubey @LaraDutta @Rakulpreet @vivekoberoi @AnupamPKher @MsKajalAggarwal— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 4, 2026
ଅଲ୍ଲୁ ଅର୍ଜୁନ ନିଜର 'ଏକ୍ସ' ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡେଲରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "'ରାମାୟଣ'ର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଟିମ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଏହା କେବଳ ଏକ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ଏହା ଆମ ସଂସ୍କୃତିର ଏକ ଝଲକ; ଏବଂ ଏହି ପ୍ରୟାସ ଭାରତୀୟ ସିନେମାକୁ ଏକ ନୂତନ ଉଚ୍ଚତାକୁ ନେଇଯିବ ।" 'ରାମାୟଣ' ଦେଖିବା ପରେ, ରାପର୍ ବାଦଶାହ 'X'ରେ ନିଜର ମତାମତ ଦେଇ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ ଏହା ଦେଖିବା ଉଚିତ୍ । ନମିତ୍ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚମତ୍କାର କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାର ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଅତି ସୁନ୍ଦର; ଚରିତ୍ରଗୁଡ଼ିକ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବାସ୍ତବ ମନେହୁଏ। ଯଦିଓ ଆମେ ପିଲାଦିନରୁ ଏହି କାହାଣୀ ଜାଣିଛୁ, ତଥାପି ଏହା ମୋ ଆଖିରେ ଲୁହ ଆଣିଦେଲା। ଏହାର ପୃଷ୍ଠଭୂମି ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚମତ୍କାର । ରଣବୀର, ସାଇ ପଲ୍ଲବୀ, ରବି ଦୁବେ, ୟଶ, ଲାରା ଦତ୍ତା, ଅରୁଣ ଗୋଭିଲ୍ ଏବଂ ରକୁଲ୍—ସମସ୍ତେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଜଟାୟୁଙ୍କ ଦୃଶ୍ୟଟି ଖୁବ୍ ଚମତ୍କାର ଅଟେ, ଏବଂ 'ଧର୍ତି ଅମ୍ବର୍' ଥିମ୍ ବାଜିବା ସମୟଟିକୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ ଉପଭୋଗ କରିବେ। ବହୁତ ଭଲ । ଦୟାକରି, ଏହାକୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ।"
#Ramayana Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) ABSOLUTE CINEMA! 🔥🔥🔥 A MONUMENTAL CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! 🏹💥 Breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling, goosebumps-inducing elevations and powerhouse performances from #RanbirKapoor, #Yash & #SaiPallavi! 🔥 A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! 👑 THE NEW INDUSTRY HIT OF INDIAN CINEMA! 💥💥 #Ramayana is HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 4, 2026
ଟ୍ରେଡ ଆନାଲିଷ୍ଟ ରମେଶ ବାଲା ଏହାକୁ ଏକ 'ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣାଙ୍ଗ ସିନେମା' ଅନୁଭୂତି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଏହାର ଚିତ୍ତାକର୍ଷକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟାବଳୀ, ଅସାଧାରଣ କାହାଣୀ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନା ଏବଂ ମୁଖ୍ୟ କଳାକାରମାନଙ୍କ ଦମଦାର ଅଭିନୟର ଉଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରକୁ 'ଏକ ପିଢ଼ିରେ ଥରେ ମିଳୁଥିବା ସିନେମା ଅନୁଭୂତି' ବୋଲି ବର୍ଣ୍ଣନା କରିବା ସହ, ଏହା ଭାରତୀୟ ସିନେମା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମାଇଲଖୁଣ୍ଟ ହୋଇପାରେ ବୋଲି ମତ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
#RAMAYANA PART ONE Review: Not Just the Finest Cinematic Adaptation of the Epic, But an Extraordinary Experience! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (4.5 Stars) Adapting the Ramayana is one of the biggest challenges any filmmaker can take on. There are countless expectations, interpretations, opinions and sentiments attached to this story. Glad to note director Nitesh Tiwari handles the responsibility with remarkable conviction. He delivers a film that does justice to the story and gives us something we can genuinely be proud of. RAMAYANA has grandeur, emotion and an engaging narrative. The action sequences are slick, the world-building is impressive and the film has several moments that truly hit home. And I am already genuinely excited about Part Two now, which promises even more drama, conflict and epic battles (as many of us already know) Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is excellent. He brings sincerity and conviction to the character and does complete justice to the role. Those who had doubts about his casting should definitely watch his performance. Sai Pallavi is exceptional as Maa Sita. There is a certain grace and divinity in her presence that makes her stand out. Yash as Ravana is terrific. His screen presence is commanding and he brings tremendous intensity to the character. Rakul Preet as Shurpanakha is a welcome addition and delivers a good supporting performance. Overall, the cast does justice to the characters they portray. I wasn’t really impressed with the songs, but the background score is outstanding. Especially during the emotional and action sequences, the music elevates the cinematic experience considerably. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have done a phenomenal job. On the flip side, some action sequences may seem lengthy but they don not at all mar the experience. Full marks to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for backing a project of this scale and ambition. Their conviction in the subject, the vision to bring together an international team and the sheer effort invested in realising this world deserve appreciation. Their belief in the project has clearly translated onto the screen. On the whole, RAMAYANA PART ONE is grand, emotional, engaging and visually spectacular. More importantly, it is a film that makes you feel proud of the scale of Indian cinema. A promising beginning to an epic that deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. DON’T MISS IT IN CINEMAS! #RamayanaReview— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 4, 2026
ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ମତ
ଜଣେ ଦର୍ଶକ ରାମାୟଣ ଭଳି ଏକ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଏବଂ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ମହାକାବ୍ୟକୁ ରୂପାନ୍ତରିତ କରିବାର ଚ୍ୟାଲେଞ୍ଜ ଉପରେ ଆଲୋକପାତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ନିତେଶ ତିୱାରୀଙ୍କୁ ଦୃଢ଼ତାର ସହିତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରି ସମୀକ୍ଷକ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ସଫଳତାର ସହିତ ମହିମା, ଭାବପ୍ରବଣତା ଏବଂ ଏକ ଆକର୍ଷଣୀୟ କାହାଣୀକୁ ସନ୍ତୁଳିତ କରିଛି । ରଣବୀର କପୁରଙ୍କୁ ଭଗବାନ ରାମଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଆନ୍ତରିକତା ଏବଂ ମର୍ଯ୍ୟାଦା ଆଣିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି, ସାଇ ପଲ୍ଲବୀଙ୍କ ସୀତା ଚରିତ୍ରକୁ ସୁନ୍ଦର ଭାବରେ ବର୍ଣ୍ଣନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସମୟରେ, ୟଶଙ୍କୁ ରାବଣ ଭାବରେ ତାଙ୍କର କମାଣ୍ଡିଂ ସ୍କ୍ରିନ୍ ଉପସ୍ଥିତି ଏବଂ ତୀବ୍ରତା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
#RamayanaMovie was a surprise.. Particularly with the help of ai, they have nailed the Tamil lip sync perfectly.. Top production values and cg saves the movie which has a story we all know by heart.. Worth a big screen experience.. 3d was good too.. Full review in channel tomo #kakistalkies— Karthick Krishna (@karthickkrishna) November 4, 2026
ଆଉ ଜଣେ ଏଥିରେ ବ୍ୟବହୃତ କମ୍ପ୍ୟୁଟର-ଜେନେରେଟେଡ୍ ଇମେଜେରୀ (CGI) ଏବଂ ବିଶାଳ ଆକ୍ସନ୍ ଦୃଶ୍ୟଗୁଡ଼ିକର ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଜଣେ ଦର୍ଶକ ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ତାମିଲ ଭାଷାର 'ଲିପ୍-ସିଙ୍କ୍' (ଅଭିନେତାଙ୍କ ଓଠ ଚଳନ ସହ ସଂଳାପର ମେଳ)କୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି; ସେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ନିର୍ମାତାମାନେ AI ସହାୟତାରେ ଏହାକୁ ସଠିକ୍ ଭାବରେ କରିପାରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହି ସମୀକ୍ଷକ ଆହୁରି ମଧ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ବଡ଼ ପରଦାରେ ଦେଖିବା ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ଏହାର 3D ଉପସ୍ଥାପନା ବେଶ୍ ଭଲ ହୋଇଛି ।
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
'ରାମାୟଣ' ବିଷୟରେ,
ନିତେଶ ତିୱାରୀଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାରେ ଏବଂ ନମିତ ମଲହୋତ୍ରାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଯୋଜନାରେ ନିର୍ମିତ 'ରାମାୟଣ: ପାର୍ଟ ୱାନ୍' (ପ୍ରଥମ ଭାଗ) ହେଉଛି ହିନ୍ଦୁ ମହାକାବ୍ୟ 'ରାମାୟଣ'ର ଏକ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ରୂପାନ୍ତର । ଏହି ମହତ୍ତ୍ୱାକାଂକ୍ଷୀ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପରେ ରଣବୀର କପୁର ପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀରାମଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ, ସାଇ ପଲ୍ଲବୀ ମାତା ସୀତାଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଏବଂ ୟଶ ରାବଣଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରର କଳାକାର ଟିମରେ କୈକେୟୀ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଲାରା ଦତ୍ତା, ମନ୍ଥରା ଭୂମିକାରେ ଶିବା ଚଢ଼ା, ମନ୍ଦୋଦରୀ ଭୂମିକାରେ କାଜଲ ଅଗ୍ରୱାଲ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଭୁ ହନୁମାନଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ସନ୍ନି ଦେଓଲ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଅରୁଣ ଗୋଭିଲ, ଶୋଭନା ଏବଂ ବିବେକ ଓବରଏ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ପ୍ରମୁଖ କଳାକାର ଭାବରେ ସାମିଲ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିରେ ଏ.ଆର୍. ରହମାନ ଏବଂ ହାନ୍ସ ଜିମର୍ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ, ଭିଜୁଆଲ୍ ଇଫେକ୍ଟସ୍ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ DNEG ଦ୍ୱାରା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଭାଗ ୨୦୨୭ ଦୀପାବଳି ସମୟରେ ମୁକ୍ତିଲାଭ କରିବ ।