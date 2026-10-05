ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ 3 ଧମାକା, 150 କୋଟି କ୍ଲବରେ ଅଜୟ ଦେବଗନଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ
ଗତ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨ ରେ ରିଲିଜ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଏକ ଦମଦାର ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲା ।
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଅଜୟ ଦେବଗନଙ୍କ ‘ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩: ଦ କନକ୍ଲୁଜନ’ ପ୍ରଥମ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସରେ ଧମାକା କରିଛି । ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ୫୩.୪୧ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ବ୍ୟବସାୟ କରି ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଛି। ଏହା ସହିତ ଫିଲ୍ମର ସମୁଦାୟ ଭାରତୀୟ ନେଟ୍ ଆୟ ୧୬୮.୯୧ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଗ୍ରସ୍ ଆୟ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୨୦୧.୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ରହିଛି। ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ପ୍ରଥମ ତିନି ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆନୁଷ୍ଠାନିକ ଭାବେ ୧୫୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ମାଇଲଖୁଣ୍ଟ ଅତିକ୍ରମ କରିସାରିଛି। ତେବେ ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନର ଚୂଡ଼ାନ୍ତ ଆକଳନ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆସିନାହିଁ।
ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ର ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରୁ ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନର ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସ କଲେକ୍ସନ
ଗତ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨ ରେ ରିଲିଜ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଏକ ଦମଦାର ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲା । ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୭୫୯ ଟି ଶୋ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ୬୦.୧ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟରେ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତି ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଥିଲା। ଶନିବାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ୫୩.୫୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରିଥିଲା। ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ତୁଳନାରେ ଆୟ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କୁ ଆକୃଷ୍ଟ କରିବା ଜାରି ରଖିଥିଲା । ସେହିପରି ୧୬ ହଜାର ୮୬୮ ଟି ଶୋ’ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୪୮.୧ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତି ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଥିଲା । ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୧୧୨ ଟି ଶୋ’ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ୫୬ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଦର୍ଶକ ଫିଲ୍ମର ମଜା ନେଇଥିଲେ । ତିନି ଦିନର ବ୍ୟବସାୟ ସହିତ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ଭାରତରେ 168.91 କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଆୟ କରିଛି । ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନର ଏହି ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ହୋଇପାରେ।
#OneWordReview... #DrishyamTheConclusion: OUTSTANDING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Lives up to the mammoth expectations... This is, without doubt, the BEST FILM in the #Drishyam franchise and also among the BEST FILMS of 2026... SURE-SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. #DrishyamTheConclusionReview Director #AbhishekPathak, who helmed the second part as well, proves yet again why he is among the finest storytellers today... He understands the DNA of the franchise and takes the story forward without recycling its formula... In fact, the direction and writing emerge as the two strongest pillars of the film. The biggest high point is the #AjayDevgn - #JaideepAhlawat face-off in the first half... Simply MARVELLOUS… Deserves a standing ovation! The courtroom sequences are another major highlight... In fact, the very first sequence featuring #PrakashRaj with #AjayDevgn and his family is yet another brilliant moment. Now, to the all-important climax – Does it deliver?... Does it culminate convincingly?... Does it leave you satisfied?... YES, YES, YES... The finale is powerful, gripping, and thoroughly fulfilling. #AjayDevgn returns as the iconic #VijaySalgaonkar – the soul of the franchise... The lifeline of #DrishyamTheConclusion... He navigates this demanding role with remarkable brilliance... His pre-interval sequence with #JaideepAhlawat, in particular, will certainly drive audiences back for repeat viewings. #JaideepAhlawat is a terrific addition to the #Drishyam universe... His performance is controlled yet commanding, and undoubtedly one of the film's biggest strengths. #Tabu is fabulous... Anger, hurt, revenge, determination – the varied emotions she portrays prove yet again why she was the best choice for this part. #PrakashRaj is simply remarkable... His authority and unmistakable screen presence add considerable weight to the proceedings. #ShriyaSaran is in super form, while #RajatKapoor brings dignity and conviction to his part... #KamleshSawant is top notch, adding further weight to the proceedings. #IshitaDutta and #MrunalJadhav are alright in their respective parts. There's no scope for music in the narrative, but the background score is electrifying and significantly enhances the tension and drama. ⭐ Final word? #DrishyamTheConclusion is sure to rule hearts as well as the boxoffice... A finale that delivers on every front 🔥🔥🔥.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2026
ଶୀର୍ଷ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ଓପନର୍ସ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩
ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ନିଜର ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ସଂଖ୍ୟା ସହିତ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ହିଁ ପ୍ରଭାବ ପକାଇ ସାରିଛି। ଫିଲ୍ମ ବିଶ୍ଲେଷକ ତରଣ ଆଦର୍ଶଙ୍କ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ ୫୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଆୟ କରିଥିବା ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ଚତୁର୍ଥ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଓପନିଂ ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଛି। ଫିଲ୍ମର ୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଓପନିଂ ଧୁରନ୍ଧର ୨, ପୁଷ୍ପା ୨ ହିନ୍ଦୀ ଏବଂ ଜୱାନ ପଛରେ ରହିଛି। ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ ୧୦୦ କୋଟି କ୍ଲବରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରିପାରିନଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଦର୍ଶଙ୍କ ଆକଳନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଭାରତରେ ୫୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଆୟ କରିଥିବା ଶୀର୍ଷ ୧୦ ଟି ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ ଡେ ୧ ଓପନର୍ସ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସ୍ଥାନ ପାଇଛି।
ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩
'ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩: ଦ କନକ୍ଲୁଜନ୍' ଆଇନ ଠାରୁ ଆଗରେ ରହିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହେବାରେ ଅଜୟ ଦେବଗନଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୀତ ବିଜୟ ସାଲଗାଓଁକରଙ୍କ କାହାଣୀକୁ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ାଇଛି। ଏଥର ବିଜୟ ଏବଂ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଏକ ନୂତନ ତଦନ୍ତର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ତବୁଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୀତ ମୀରା ଦେଶମୁଖ ଜବରଦସ୍ତ କମବ୍ୟାକ୍ କରିବା ସହ ଜଣେ ନୂଆ କ୍ରାଇମ ବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ ଅଫିସର ବିଜୟଙ୍କ ମାନସିକ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷାର ପରୀକ୍ଷା ନେଉଛନ୍ତି।
ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ଶ୍ରୀୟା ସରନ, ଜୟଦୀପ ଅହଲାୱତ, ପ୍ରକାଶ ରାଜ, ରଜତ କପୁର, ଇଶିତା ଦତ୍ତ, ମୃଣାଳ ଯାଦବ ଏବଂ କମଲେଶ ସାୱନ୍ତ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଅଭିଷେକ ପାଠକଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶିତ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ କୁ ଆମିଲ କିଆନ ଖାନ ଏବଂ ପରଭେଜ ଶେଖ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି କ୍ରାଇମ ମିଷ୍ଟ୍ରି ଥ୍ରୀଲରର ଅବଧି ୨ ଘଣ୍ଟା ୩୦ ମିନିଟ ରହିବା ସହ ଏହାକୁ U/A ପ୍ରମାଣପତ୍ର ମିଳିଛି।
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ ମନ ଜିତିଲା 'ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ୍ ୩'; ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ 60 କୋଟି କଲା ପାର୍, ବନିଲା ୨୦୨୬ର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ହିନ୍ଦୀ ଓପନର୍ ଫିଲ୍ମ
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ ପରଦାରେ 'ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ୍ ୩'; ଅଜୟଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ ହିଟ୍ ନା ଫ୍ଲପ୍ ? ଟିକେଟ୍ ବୁକ୍ କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜାଣିନିଅନ୍ତୁ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ