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ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ 3 ଧମାକା, 150 କୋଟି କ୍ଲବରେ ଅଜୟ ଦେବଗନଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ

ଗତ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨ ରେ ରିଲିଜ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଏକ ଦମଦାର ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲା ।

Drishyam 3 - The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3
ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ 3 ପୋଷ୍ଟର ((Photo: Film Posters))
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By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଅଜୟ ଦେବଗନଙ୍କ ‘ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩: ଦ କନକ୍ଲୁଜନ’ ପ୍ରଥମ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସରେ ଧମାକା କରିଛି । ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ୫୩.୪୧ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ବ୍ୟବସାୟ କରି ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଛି। ଏହା ସହିତ ଫିଲ୍ମର ସମୁଦାୟ ଭାରତୀୟ ନେଟ୍ ଆୟ ୧୬୮.୯୧ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଗ୍ରସ୍ ଆୟ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୨୦୧.୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ରହିଛି। ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ପ୍ରଥମ ତିନି ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆନୁଷ୍ଠାନିକ ଭାବେ ୧୫୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ମାଇଲଖୁଣ୍ଟ ଅତିକ୍ରମ କରିସାରିଛି। ତେବେ ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନର ଚୂଡ଼ାନ୍ତ ଆକଳନ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆସିନାହିଁ।

ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ର ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରୁ ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନର ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସ କଲେକ୍ସନ

ଗତ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨ ରେ ରିଲିଜ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଏକ ଦମଦାର ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲା । ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୭୫୯ ଟି ଶୋ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ୬୦.୧ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟରେ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତି ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଥିଲା। ଶନିବାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ୫୩.୫୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରିଥିଲା। ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ତୁଳନାରେ ଆୟ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କୁ ଆକୃଷ୍ଟ କରିବା ଜାରି ରଖିଥିଲା । ସେହିପରି ୧୬ ହଜାର ୮୬୮ ଟି ଶୋ’ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୪୮.୧ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତି ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଥିଲା । ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୧୧୨ ଟି ଶୋ’ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ୫୬ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଦର୍ଶକ ଫିଲ୍ମର ମଜା ନେଇଥିଲେ । ତିନି ଦିନର ବ୍ୟବସାୟ ସହିତ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ଭାରତରେ 168.91 କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଆୟ କରିଛି । ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନର ଏହି ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ହୋଇପାରେ।

ଶୀର୍ଷ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ଓପନର୍ସ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩

ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ନିଜର ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ସଂଖ୍ୟା ସହିତ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ହିଁ ପ୍ରଭାବ ପକାଇ ସାରିଛି। ଫିଲ୍ମ ବିଶ୍ଲେଷକ ତରଣ ଆଦର୍ଶଙ୍କ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ ୫୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଆୟ କରିଥିବା ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ଚତୁର୍ଥ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଓପନିଂ ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଛି। ଫିଲ୍ମର ୬୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଓପନିଂ ଧୁରନ୍ଧର ୨, ପୁଷ୍ପା ୨ ହିନ୍ଦୀ ଏବଂ ଜୱାନ ପଛରେ ରହିଛି। ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ ୧୦୦ କୋଟି କ୍ଲବରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରିପାରିନଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଦର୍ଶଙ୍କ ଆକଳନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଭାରତରେ ୫୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଆୟ କରିଥିବା ଶୀର୍ଷ ୧୦ ଟି ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ ଡେ ୧ ଓପନର୍ସ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସ୍ଥାନ ପାଇଛି।

ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩

'ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩: ଦ କନକ୍ଲୁଜନ୍' ଆଇନ ଠାରୁ ଆଗରେ ରହିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହେବାରେ ଅଜୟ ଦେବଗନଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୀତ ବିଜୟ ସାଲଗାଓଁକରଙ୍କ କାହାଣୀକୁ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ାଇଛି। ଏଥର ବିଜୟ ଏବଂ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଏକ ନୂତନ ତଦନ୍ତର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ତବୁଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୀତ ମୀରା ଦେଶମୁଖ ଜବରଦସ୍ତ କମବ୍ୟାକ୍‌ କରିବା ସହ ଜଣେ ନୂଆ କ୍ରାଇମ ବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ ଅଫିସର ବିଜୟଙ୍କ ମାନସିକ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷାର ପରୀକ୍ଷା ନେଉଛନ୍ତି।

ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ଶ୍ରୀୟା ସରନ, ଜୟଦୀପ ଅହଲାୱତ, ପ୍ରକାଶ ରାଜ, ରଜତ କପୁର, ଇଶିତା ଦତ୍ତ, ମୃଣାଳ ଯାଦବ ଏବଂ କମଲେଶ ସାୱନ୍ତ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଅଭିଷେକ ପାଠକଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶିତ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ ୩ କୁ ଆମିଲ କିଆନ ଖାନ ଏବଂ ପରଭେଜ ଶେଖ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି କ୍ରାଇମ ମିଷ୍ଟ୍ରି ଥ୍ରୀଲରର ଅବଧି ୨ ଘଣ୍ଟା ୩୦ ମିନିଟ ରହିବା ସହ ଏହାକୁ U/A ପ୍ରମାଣପତ୍ର ମିଳିଛି।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ ମନ ଜିତିଲା 'ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ୍ ୩'; ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ 60 କୋଟି କଲା ପାର୍, ବନିଲା ୨୦୨୬ର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ହିନ୍ଦୀ ଓପନର୍ ଫିଲ୍ମ

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ ପରଦାରେ 'ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ୍ ୩'; ଅଜୟଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ ହିଟ୍ ନା ଫ୍ଲପ୍ ? ଟିକେଟ୍ ବୁକ୍ କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜାଣିନିଅନ୍ତୁ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ

TAGGED:

DRISHYAM 3 UPDATE
AJAY DEVGAN DRISHYAM 3
ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ 3 ବ୍ୟବସାୟ
ଅଜୟ ଦେବଗନ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମ 3
DRISHYAM 3 COLLECTION

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