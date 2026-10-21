ETV Bharat / business

ଡାଟା ଲିକ୍‌ ସ୍ୱୀକାର କଲା SBI: ଡାର୍କ ୱେବ୍‌ରେ ଲିକ୍‌ ହୋଇଛି ୩.୭୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ରେକର୍ଡ, ସ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସାଇବର୍‌ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ସଂସ୍ଥାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ

SBI's data security system suffered a major breach with lakhs of customer records leaked on the dark web. ( IANS )