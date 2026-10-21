ଡାଟା ଲିକ୍ ସ୍ୱୀକାର କଲା SBI: ଡାର୍କ ୱେବ୍ରେ ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଛି ୩.୭୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ରେକର୍ଡ, ସ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସାଇବର୍ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ସଂସ୍ଥାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ
୩,୮୯୭ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ଓ ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ତଥ୍ୟ ଚିହ୍ନଟ; ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପ ଓ ଆର୍ଥିକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ ଉପରେ ପ୍ରଭାବ ପଡ଼ିନଥିବା SBI ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି।
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ଭାରତର ସର୍ବବୃହତ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଷ୍ଟେଟ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଅଫ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ (SBI) ନିଜ ସିଷ୍ଟମ୍ରେ ଏକ ତଥ୍ୟ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବା ସ୍ୱୀକାର କରିଛି। ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୬ ତାରିଖରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ପ୍ରାୟ ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୫ ହଜାର ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ତଥ୍ୟ ଡାର୍କ ୱେବ୍ରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଥିବା ବୁଧବାର ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି।
Statement : SBI has told the stock exchanges about its data breach, but not the customers whose data was leaked New Delhi, 21 October 2026 Today, the State Bank of India told the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, in a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that it has experienced an incident involving the loss of customer data. On 16 October 2026 the bank received alerts from its threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In that its customers’ data was available on the dark web. Its preliminary analysis of about 3.75 lakh records found 3,897 customer records containing personal information. These include registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs and details linked to loan records. The bank says it does not yet know where the data came from, and it has engaged a CERT-In empanelled agency to find out. SBI did not detect this breach itself and learnt of it from outside agencies after the data had already been published. On the same day, a threat monitoring account on X flagged a claim by a group calling itself “Siriusim” that it had released 3.75 lakh rows of SBI data and 2,722 PDF documents, including loan applications and account opening forms. The bank’s disclosure does not mention these documents. It also does not say what the remaining records, beyond the 3,897 it has identified, contain. At the time of this statement, SBI has not said that it has informed any of the affected customers, and its disclosure is silent on the point. Five days passed between the alert and today’s filing. The filing assures investors that the incident has no material impact on the bank’s operations, financial performance or business continuity. However, it does not state anything to the 3,897 people whose phone numbers, dates of birth and home addresses are now with fraudsters. These customers are the most likely to receive calls from persons posing as SBI officials who can recite their account details back to them. A customer cannot guard against a fraud she has not been warned of. The Internet Freedom Foundation calls on SBI to inform every affected customer directly and without further delay. We regret to note that the law in force today does not compel the bank to do so. Section 8(6) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 requires a Data Fiduciary to intimate a personal data breach to the Data Protection Board and to each affected Data Principal, and Rule 7 of the DPDP Rules, 2025 prescribes how this is to be done. But the Union Government chose a staggered commencement, and these provisions will take effect only on 13 May 2027, nearly four years after Parliament enacted the law. The reporting obligations that apply today, under the CERT-In Directions of 28 April 2022 and the RBI’s cyber security framework for banks, are owed to regulators and not to customers. A listed bank is bound to keep the stock exchanges informed. No law in force clearly binds it to inform the people whose data it holds. Our demands 1. SBI must inform each affected customer by SMS, email and letter to the registered address, in English, Hindi and the language of the customer’s branch, stating what data was exposed and what steps they should take. It should open a dedicated helpline and an online facility for customers to check whether their data is affected. 2. SBI must state what the 3.75 lakh records and the 2,722 documents contain, how many customers they relate to, and whether they include KYC documents such as Aadhaar, PAN or passport copies. 3. When the investigation concludes, SBI must disclose how the data left its systems, including whether it came through a vendor or a direct selling agent, and publish a summary of the investigating agency’s findings. 4. The Reserve Bank of India should direct all regulated entities to notify customers of personal data breaches within a fixed period, pending the commencement of the DPDP Act. 5. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology should bring Section 8(6) of the DPDP Act and Rule 7 of the DPDP Rules into force immediately.— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) October 21, 2026
ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଏହି ଡାଟା ଲିକ୍ ଘଟଣାରେ ପ୍ରାୟ ୩,୭୫,୦୦୦ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ରେକର୍ଡ ଡାର୍କ ୱେବ୍ରେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ଷ୍ଟକ୍ ଏକ୍ସଚେଞ୍ଜକୁ ଦାଖଲ କରିଥିବା ସୂଚନାରେ SBI କହିଛି ଯେ, କିଛି ତଥ୍ୟ ହଜିବା ବା ଅନଧିକୃତ ଭାବେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବା ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ଏକ ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା।
ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ୧୬ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ରେ ଏହାର ଥ୍ରେଟ୍ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ ସେବା ପ୍ରଦାନକାରୀ, ଡିଫେନ୍ସ ସାଇବର ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଏବଂ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ କମ୍ପ୍ୟୁଟର ଏମର୍ଜେନ୍ସି ରେସ୍ପନ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ (CERT-In) ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ତଥ୍ୟ ଡାର୍କ ୱେବ୍ରେ ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ସନ୍ଦେହ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଅବଗତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା।
- ୩,୮୯୭ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ତଥ୍ୟ ଚିହ୍ନଟ
ଡାର୍କ ୱେବ୍ରେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ପ୍ରାୟ ୩.୭୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ରେକର୍ଡର ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ଯାଞ୍ଚ ସମୟରେ ୩,୮୯୭ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ପରିଚୟ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ତଥ୍ୟ (Personally Identifiable Information ବା PII) ଚିହ୍ନଟ କରାଯାଇଥିବା SBI କହିଛି।
ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ତଥ୍ୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ପଞ୍ଜୀକୃତ ମୋବାଇଲ୍ ନମ୍ବର, ଜନ୍ମ ତାରିଖ, ନାମ, ଲିଙ୍ଗ, ଇମେଲ୍ ଠିକଣା, ବାସସ୍ଥାନର ଠିକଣା, ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଶାଖା ଓ CIF (Customer Information File) ପରିଚୟ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଲିଡ୍ ID ଏବଂ ଋଣ ବା ଲିଡ୍ ରେକର୍ଡ ସହ ଜଡ଼ିତ ମେଟାଡାଟା ଓ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ଫାଇଲ୍ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି।
- ତଥ୍ୟ ଲିକ୍ର ପ୍ରକୃତ ଉତ୍ସ ଖୋଜିବ ତଦନ୍ତକାରୀ ଟିମ୍
ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ତଥ୍ୟର ସତ୍ୟତା ଓ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣତା ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରିବା, ଏହା କେଉଁଠାରୁ ଏବଂ କିପରି ଲିକ୍ ହେଲା ତାହା ଜାଣିବା, ଏହାର ପରିସର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ କରିବା ଏବଂ ଗ୍ରାହକ ଓ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବିପଦର ଆକଳନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ବିସ୍ତୃତ ତଦନ୍ତ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ବୋଲି SBI କହିଛି।
ଏହି ଘଟଣା ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିବା ପରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ତୁରନ୍ତ ନିଜର ସାଇବର୍ ଘଟଣା ମୁକାବିଲା ଓ କ୍ଷତି ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ସକ୍ରିୟ କରିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି।
ଏହା ସହିତ, ଘଟଣାର ବିସ୍ତୃତ ଆକଳନ କରିବା ଏବଂ ସାଇବର୍ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନର ପ୍ରକୃତି ଓ ପରିସର ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରିବା ପାଇଁ CERT-In ଦ୍ୱାରା ଅନୁମୋଦିତ ଏକ ସ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସାଇବର୍ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ସଂସ୍ଥାକୁ ନିୟୋଜିତ କରାଯାଇଛି।
- ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପ ଉପରେ ପ୍ରଭାବ ପଡ଼ିନାହିଁ: SBI
ଏହି ତଥ୍ୟ ଲିକ୍ ଘଟଣାର ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବ୍ୟବସାୟିକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପ, ଆର୍ଥିକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କିମ୍ବା ବ୍ୟବସାୟର ନିରନ୍ତରତା ଉପରେ କୌଣସି ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ପ୍ରଭାବ ପଡ଼ିନାହିଁ ବୋଲି SBI ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି।
ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ମୁଖ୍ୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟଗୁଡ଼ିକ ବିନା କୌଣସି ବାଧାରେ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଭାବେ ଚାଲୁ ରହିଛି। ଏହା ସହିତ ଘଟଣାର ବିସ୍ତୃତ ଆକଳନ ଜାରି ରହିଥିବା ଏବଂ ଆବଶ୍ୟକତା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଉପଯୁକ୍ତ ସଂଶୋଧନମୂଳକ ଓ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତରେ ଏଭଳି ଘଟଣା ରୋକିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତିଷେଧମୂଳକ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଉଥିବା ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ କହିଛି।
- ଏହା ପ୍ରଥମ ଘଟଣା ନୁହେଁ
ଭାରତୀୟ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଂ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ତଥ୍ୟ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନର ଏହା ପ୍ରଥମ ଘଟଣା ନୁହେଁ। ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଜୁଲାଇ ମାସରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଅଫ୍ ବରୋଦା ଡାର୍କ ୱେବ୍ରେ ତଥ୍ୟ ଲିକ୍ ହେବା ପରେ ଏକ ଫରେନ୍ସିକ୍ ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲା। ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ପ୍ରାୟ ୧ ଟେରାବାଇଟ୍ ପରିମାଣର ରିଟେଲ୍ ଓ କର୍ପୋରେଟ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଂ ରେକର୍ଡ, ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ ଫାଇଲ୍ ଏବଂ ଋଣ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ତଥ୍ୟ ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଥିଲା।
ସେହିପରି, ୨୦୧୬ରେ ଦେଶର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ପ୍ରାୟ ୩୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ଡେବିଟ୍ କାର୍ଡ ସାଇବର୍ ଆକ୍ରମଣର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଥିଲା। ଏଥିରେ SBI, ICICI ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ, HDFC ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ, YES ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଏବଂ ଆକ୍ସିସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର କାର୍ଡ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାମିଲ ଥିଲା। ହିଟାଚି ପେମେଣ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭିସେସ୍ର ATM ଏବଂ POS (Point of Sale) ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାରେ ମାଲୱେର୍ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯିବା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏହି ଡେବିଟ୍ କାର୍ଡଗୁଡ଼ିକର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବିପନ୍ନ ହୋଇଥିଲା।