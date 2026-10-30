ଜମ୍ମୁ ଓ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ପାଣ୍ଠି ନେଟୱର୍କ ଠାବ, 10 ଗିରଫ
Terror Fund Raising: ଜମ୍ମୁ ଓ କାଶ୍ମୀରର ଶୋପିଆନରେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ବିରୋଧୀ ଅଭିଯାନରେ ପୋଲିସ ଜେଲରେ ଥିବା ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଜଡିତ ଏକ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ପାଣ୍ଠି ନେଟୱର୍କକୁ ଠାବ କରିଛି ।
Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ଜମ୍ମୁ ଏବଂ କାଶ୍ମୀରର ଶୋପିଆନରେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ବିରୋଧୀ ଅଭିଯାନରେ ପୋଲିସକୁ ବଡ଼ ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଛି । ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଜଡିତ ଏକ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ପାଣ୍ଠି ନେଟୱର୍କକୁ ଠାବ କରି 10 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ତଦନ୍ତରୁ ଲସ୍କର-ଏ-ତୈବା (Let) ଏବଂ ଦ ରେଜିଷ୍ଟାନ୍ସ ଫ୍ରଣ୍ଟ (TRF) ସହିତ ନେଟୱାର୍କର ଲିଙ୍କ୍ ଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ସନ୍ଦିଗ୍ଧମାନେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହିତ କରିବାରେ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ କରୁଥିଲେ ।
ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପ:
ପୋଲିସର ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପେମେଣ୍ଟ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମରେ ସନ୍ଦେହଜନକ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ଆର୍ଥିକ କାରବାର ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପରେ ପୋଲିସ ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲା । ତଦନ୍ତରୁ ଜଣାପଡିଥିଲା ଯେ, ଏହି ନେଟୱାର୍କରେ ସାମିଲ ଥିବା କିଛି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଜେଲରେ ବନ୍ଦୀ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଏବଂ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗୀଙ୍କ ସହ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ଥିଲା । ଏନେଇ ଶୋପିଆନ ପୋଲିସ ଥାନାରେ ଏଫଆଇଆର ନମ୍ବର 231/2026 ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଏକ ମାମଲା ରୁଜୁ କରାଯାଇ 10 ଜଣ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
Shopian, J&K | Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror financing module following a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities. So far, 10 terrorist associates have been arrested in connection with the case. Accordingly, FIR No. 231/2026 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Shopian. During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers. The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails. Initial Investigation has revealed that the accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money through established financial links to facilitate the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF). The funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and identify other individuals involved in the module. More arrests are expected: J&K Police (Image source: J&K Police)— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
ଗିରଫ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି:
ଗିରଫ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ ହେଲେ ଶୋପିଆନର ସୈଦପୋରା ବାଲାର ଓୱେସ ଶାଫି ନାଇକୁ, ଶୋପିଆନ ରାୱଲପୋରାର ତାଜାମୁଲ ଅହମ୍ମଦ ଶାହ, ଶୋପିଆନର ଚିତ୍ରଗାମ କଲାନ୍ର ବାସିନ୍ଦା ମୋଇଜ୍ ଇକବାଲ ଏବଂ ଇମଦାଦ ୟୁସୁଫ ଗନି, ପୁଲୱାମାର ସାକିବ ଜହୁର ୱାନି, ଆମିର ଅହମ୍ମଦ ଗନି ଏବଂ ଲିଆକତ ନାଜିର ଲୋନ, ନଦୀଗୁଣ୍ଡ ଟ୍ରେନ୍ଜର ଫିରଦୌସ ଥୋକର, ଚେକ୍ ହାରିଆ କାଠୁଆ ନିବାସୀ ମହମ୍ମଦ ହନିଫ୍ ଏବଂ କାଜୁ ।
LeT ଓ TRF ସହିତ ନେଟୱାର୍କର ଲିଙ୍କ୍:
ଶୋପିଆନ ପୋଲିସ କହିଛି ଯେ, ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ତଦନ୍ତରୁ ଜଣାପଡିଛି ଯେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତମାନେ ଗୁପ୍ତ ଭାବରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଟଙ୍କା ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରୁଥିଲେ । ପରେ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ଆର୍ଥିକ ଚ୍ୟାନେଲ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଏହାକୁ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ସଂଗଠନକୁ ପଠାଉଥିଲେ । ଏହି ଟଙ୍କା ଲସ୍କର-ଏ-ତୈବା (LeT) ଏବଂ ଏହାର ଶାଖା, ଦି ରେଜିଷ୍ଟାନ୍ସ ଫ୍ରଣ୍ଟ (TRF) ର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପକୁ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ାଇବା ପାଇଁ ବ୍ଯବହାର ହେଉଥିଲା ।
ଏହି ପାଣ୍ଠି, ନେଟୱାର୍କରେ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ସମେତ ଲଜିଷ୍ଟିକ୍ ସହାୟତା ଯୋଗାଇ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପକୁ ସହଜ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟବହୃତ ହେଉଥିଲା ବୋଲି ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ କହିଛି ଯେ, ମାମଲାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ଏବଂ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ନେଟୱାର୍କର ଅନ୍ୟ ସଦସ୍ୟ, ଏହାର ଆର୍ଥିକ କାରବାରର ଲିଙ୍କ୍ ଏବଂ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ଅନ୍ୟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନଙ୍କୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ କରିବା ପାଇଁ କାମ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ତଦନ୍ତ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ିବା ସହିତ ଆହୁରି ଗିରଫ ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।