ପ୍ରଶ୍ନପତ୍ର ଲିକ୍ ଅଭିଯୋଗ, NEET UG 2026 ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ
ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ NTA ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା । ପୁନଃ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ମେ’ 3ରେ ହୋଇଥିଲା ପରୀକ୍ଷା ।
ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ନେଇ NEET UG 2026 ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ ଘୋଷଣା ((ANI)
Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: NEET UG ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ । ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ NTA ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା । ପୁନଃ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ନୂତନ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ତାରିଖ ନେଇ ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ସମୟରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି । ମେ’ 3 ତାରିଖରେ ହୋଇଥିଲା NEET UG ପରୀକ୍ଷା ।
National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately. pic.twitter.com/fh4o4QtzfI— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026
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Last Updated : May 12, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST