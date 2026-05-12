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ପ୍ରଶ୍ନପତ୍ର ଲିକ୍‌ ଅଭିଯୋଗ, NEET UG 2026 ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ

ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ NTA ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା । ପୁନଃ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ମେ’ 3ରେ ହୋଇଥିଲା ପରୀକ୍ଷା ।

NTA Cancelled NEET UG 2026 Exam amid paper leak allegations
ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ନେଇ NEET UG 2026 ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ ଘୋଷଣା ((ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST

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Updated : May 12, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST

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ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: NEET UG ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ । ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ NTA ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା । ପୁନଃ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ନୂତନ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ତାରିଖ ନେଇ ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ସମୟରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି । ମେ’ 3 ତାରିଖରେ ହୋଇଥିଲା NEET UG ପରୀକ୍ଷା ।

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Last Updated : May 12, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST

TAGGED:

NEET UG 2026
NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY
NEET UG 2026 EXAMINATION CANCEL
ନିଟ ୟୁଜି ପରୀକ୍ଷା ରବ୍ଦ
NEET UG EXAM PAPER LEAK ALLEGATION

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