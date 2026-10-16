‘ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାକୁ ଡରୁନୁ, ସ୍ବାଗତ କରୁ’: ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ ବିବାଦରେ ଏଲନ ମସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ଜବାବ ଦେଲା ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ
ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ବିବୃତିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକଟି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ସେବା କରାଯାଉଛି । ଦେଶର ନିୟମ କାନୁନକୁ ପାଳନ କରୁଛୁ ।
Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ଏଲନ ମସ୍କଙ୍କ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ୍ ବିବାଦରେ ଜବାବ ଦେଇଛି ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଜ୍ । ‘କମ୍ପାନୀ କଦାପି ନିଜ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗୀକୁ ନେଇ ଡରେ ନାହିଁ । ବଂର ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ବାଗତ କରୁଛୁ ।’ ଆଜି(ଶୁକ୍ରବାର) ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଜ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନେଇ ବିବୃତ୍ତି ଜାରି ଏହା କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।
Statement from Reliance Industries In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances. At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world. We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land.— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 16, 2026
‘ଆମେ ଡରୁନୁ, ସ୍ବାଗତ ଜଣାଉଛୁ’
ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଜ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି, ‘ସାଟେଲାଇଟ କମ୍ୟୁନିକେସନରେ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ବାଗତ କରୁଛୁ । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାମିଲ ରହିଛି । ଜିଓ ସମେତ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଭାରତର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା କରିବା ଉଚିତ୍ । ଏଥିସହ ଦେଶର ଆଇନକାନୁନ ନୀତି ନିୟମକୁ ପାଳନ କରିବା ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ।
ନିକଟରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାର ଓ ରିଲିୟାନ୍ସ, ମୁକେଶ ଅମ୍ବାନୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଏଲନ ମସ୍କ ଟିପ୍ପଣୀ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବୟାନ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦେଶରେ ବିଦେଶୀ ନିବେଶକୁ ଆମେ ସମର୍ଥନ କରୁଛୁ । କିନ୍ତୁ ସେମାନେ ଦେଶର ନିୟମ କାନୁନକୁ ପାଳନ କରିବା ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ।
https://t.co/DJYynAyO0W— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2026
ଗ୍ରୀନ ସିଗ୍ନାଲ ଅପେକ୍ଷାରେ ଜିଓ:
ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ବିବୃତିରେ କହିଛି, ‘ଭାରତ ସରକାରଙ୍କ କହିବାନୁଯାୟୀ, ପ୍ରତେକ ଆବେଦନକାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ସମାନ । ତାହା ଭାରତୀୟ କମ୍ପାନୀ ହେଉକି ବିଦେଶୀ କମ୍ପାନୀ । ଜିଓ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଟେଲାଇଟ ସେବାର ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ପାଇଁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଛି ।’
ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ସେବା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମ ପାଇଁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଅଟେ । ଜିଓକୁ 2016 ମସିହାରେ ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଟେଲିକମ ସେକ୍ଟରରେ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି କରାଇଥିଲା । ତେଣୁ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ଆମେ ଡରୁନୁ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଶିଖୁଛୁ । ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍ତମ ସେବା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧ ବୋଲି ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଭାରତୀୟ ସାଟେଲାଇଟ ବ୍ରଡବ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ ବଜାରରେ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ୍ ଓ ଜିଓ ନିଜର ସ୍ଥାନ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବାକୁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଭାରତୀୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନିୟମ ଅନୁପାଳନ କରନଥିବାରୁ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କକୁ ଭାରତରେ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିନାହିଁ । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ଏଲନ ମସ୍କ ରିଲିୟାନ୍ସ ଓ ମୁକେଶ ଅମ୍ବାନୀକୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରି ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହାକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଥିଲେ ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ତୀବ୍ର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଥିଲା ।