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‘ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତାକୁ ଡରୁନୁ, ସ୍ବାଗତ କରୁ’: ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ ବିବାଦରେ ଏଲନ ମସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ଜବାବ ଦେଲା ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ

ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ବିବୃତିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକଟି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ସେବା କରାଯାଉଛି । ଦେଶର ନିୟମ କାନୁନକୁ ପାଳନ କରୁଛୁ ।

Reliance ELON MUSK Conflict
ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ (YouTube/Reliance Updates)
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By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST

1 Min Read
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ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ଏଲନ ମସ୍କଙ୍କ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ୍‌ ବିବାଦରେ ଜବାବ ଦେଇଛି ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଜ୍‌ । ‘କମ୍ପାନୀ କଦାପି ନିଜ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗୀକୁ ନେଇ ଡରେ ନାହିଁ । ବଂର ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ବାଗତ କରୁଛୁ ।’ ଆଜି(ଶୁକ୍ରବାର) ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଜ୍‌ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନେଇ ବିବୃତ୍ତି ଜାରି ଏହା କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।

‘ଆମେ ଡରୁନୁ, ସ୍ବାଗତ ଜଣାଉଛୁ’

ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଜ୍‌ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି, ‘ସାଟେଲାଇଟ କମ୍ୟୁନିକେସନରେ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ବାଗତ କରୁଛୁ । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାମିଲ ରହିଛି । ଜିଓ ସମେତ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଭାରତର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା କରିବା ଉଚିତ୍‌ । ଏଥିସହ ଦେଶର ଆଇନକାନୁନ ନୀତି ନିୟମକୁ ପାଳନ କରିବା ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ।

ନିକଟରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାର ଓ ରିଲିୟାନ୍ସ, ମୁକେଶ ଅମ୍ବାନୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଏଲନ ମସ୍କ ଟିପ୍ପଣୀ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବୟାନ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦେଶରେ ବିଦେଶୀ ନିବେଶକୁ ଆମେ ସମର୍ଥନ କରୁଛୁ । କିନ୍ତୁ ସେମାନେ ଦେଶର ନିୟମ କାନୁନକୁ ପାଳନ କରିବା ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ।

ଗ୍ରୀନ ସିଗ୍‌ନାଲ ଅପେକ୍ଷାରେ ଜିଓ:

ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ବିବୃତିରେ କହିଛି, ‘ଭାରତ ସରକାରଙ୍କ କହିବାନୁଯାୟୀ, ପ୍ରତେକ ଆବେଦନକାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ସମାନ । ତାହା ଭାରତୀୟ କମ୍ପାନୀ ହେଉକି ବିଦେଶୀ କମ୍ପାନୀ । ଜିଓ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଟେଲାଇଟ ସେବାର ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ପାଇଁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଛି ।’

ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ସେବା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମ ପାଇଁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଅଟେ । ଜିଓକୁ 2016 ମସିହାରେ ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ଟେଲିକମ ସେକ୍ଟରରେ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି କରାଇଥିଲା । ତେଣୁ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ଆମେ ଡରୁନୁ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଶିଖୁଛୁ । ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍ତମ ସେବା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧ ବୋଲି ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଭାରତୀୟ ସାଟେଲାଇଟ ବ୍ରଡବ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ ବଜାରରେ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କ୍‌ ଓ ଜିଓ ନିଜର ସ୍ଥାନ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବାକୁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଭାରତୀୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନିୟମ ଅନୁପାଳନ କରନଥିବାରୁ ଷ୍ଟାରଲିଙ୍କକୁ ଭାରତରେ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିନାହିଁ । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ଏଲନ ମସ୍କ ରିଲିୟାନ୍ସ ଓ ମୁକେଶ ଅମ୍ବାନୀକୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରି ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହାକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଥିଲେ ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ତୀବ୍ର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଥିଲା ।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ:

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ରିଲିଆନ୍ସ ମୁକେଶ ଅମ୍ବାନୀ
RELIANCE ELON MUSK CONFLICT

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