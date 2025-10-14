ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲା; ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ, ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଲେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ
ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ 6ଷ୍ଠ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ତଥା ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ । ଏପଟେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ କହିଲେ କଠୋରତମ ଦଣ୍ଡ ଦିଆଯିବା ଉଚିତ ।
Published : October 14, 2025 at 10:01 PM IST
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କଲା ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ପୋଲିସ । ଆଜିର ଗିରଫ ପରେ ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ସର୍ବମୋଟ୍ ଗିରଫଦାରୀ 6ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ବାହାରକୁ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରବର୍ତ୍ତାଇ ଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ । ଆସାନସୋଲ୍-ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ପୋଲିସ କମିଶନରେଟ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ 5 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ପୋଲିସ । ଏପଟେ ଆଜି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧିନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଛନ୍ତି ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡଙ୍ଗୀ ।
Durgapur gang rape case | In connection with the case, Police arrested the friend of the victim girl. This is the 6th arrest: Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025
ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ-
ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି 6ଷ୍ଠ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଘଟଣା ଦିନ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ସହିତ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ବାହାରକୁ ଯାଇଥିଲେ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ । ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଗିରଫ ବୟଫ୍ରେଣ୍ଡକୁ କରାଯିବ କୋର୍ଟ ଚାଲାଣ । ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ପୋଲିସ ପୂର୍ବରୁ 5 ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି । ଗତକାଲି ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ସେଖ୍ ନାସିରୁଦ୍ଦିନ ଓ ସେଖ୍ ରିଆଜୁଦ୍ଦିନକୁ ନେଇ ତାଙ୍କ ଗାଁକୁ ଯାଇଥିଲା ପୋଲିସ । ଏପଟେ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନେଇ 5 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଡ଼େଇ ତୁଡ଼େଇ ଜେରା କରି ସତ ଉଗାରୁଛି ପୋଲିସ । ତେବେ ସେଠିକାର ପୋଲିସ ଓ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ସହ ନିୟମିତ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗରେ ରହିଛି ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ।
In connection with the Durgapur gang rape case, police arrested the victim’s friend, with whom she had gone out. This is the sixth arrest: West Bengal Police pic.twitter.com/OwwpGuAWjr— IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2025
ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଲେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ-
ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାର ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଭେଟିଛନ୍ତି ବିଜେପି ସାଂସଦ ପ୍ରତାପ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ଷଡଙ୍ଗୀ । ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ପରେ ସାଂସଦ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ପରେ ମୋର ବିବେକ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣା ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛି । ସେ ଅସ୍ଥିର ଏବଂ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଦିନ କାଟୁଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ମାନସିକ, ଶାରୀରିକ ଭାବରେ ଦୁର୍ବଳ ହୋଇଯାଇଛନ୍ତି । ପୋଲିସ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି, କିନ୍ତୁ ସାଇଣ୍ଟିଫିକ୍ ତଦନ୍ତ ହେବା ଉଚିତ । କଠୋରତମ ଦଣ୍ଡ ଦିଆଯିବା ଉଚିତ... ।"
#WATCH | Durgapur gang rape case | After meeting the victim, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, " my conscience is in pain after meeting her...she is restless and sad. she has become psychologically, physically and mentally weak...police have made arrests, but there should be a… pic.twitter.com/Y1faPgt460— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025
ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ କ୍ରାଇମ ସିନ୍ ରିକ୍ରିଏସନ୍-
ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ କ୍ରାଇମ ସିନ୍ ରିକ୍ରିଏସନ୍ ହୋଇଛି । 5 ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ସାଙ୍ଗରେ ନେଇ କ୍ରାଇମ୍ ସ୍ପଟରେ ସିନ୍ ରିକ୍ରିଏସନ୍ କରିଛି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ପୋଲିସ । 10 ତାରିଖ ରାତିର ପାପକୁ ପୋଲିସ ଆଗରେ ଦେଖାଇଥିଲେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ । ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ସ୍ପଟକୁ ଆଣି ତନାଘନା କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ । କେମିତି ଓ କେଉଁ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ସେଦିନ 5 ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଏତେବଡ଼ କାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟାଇଲେ ତାଙ୍କଠୁ ତଥ୍ୟ ନେଇଛି ପୋଲିସ । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଏଭଳି ଏକ ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ଘଟଣାରେ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ବୟାନ ପରେ ରାଜନୀତି ଜୋର ଧରିଛି ।
#WATCH | Durgapur gang rape case | Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhary says, " ...till now, we have arrested 5 accused persons whose presence has been established at the place of occurrence on the day of the crime. we have also recovered a mobile phone which… pic.twitter.com/Vt7XVDwiQY— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025
ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁରର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବର୍ଷର ଓଡିଆ MBBS ଛାତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କ ସହିତ ରାତ୍ରୀଭୋଜନ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୦ ତାରିଖରେ କଲେଜ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ନିକଟରେ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି ।
#WATCH | Durgapur gang rape case | West Bengal State General Secretary and party MP Locket Chatterjee says, " the cm of the state is a woman and there have been repeated incidents on the soil of west bengal...the victim is from odisha, our neighbouring state. odisha cm spoke with… pic.twitter.com/b4TepVntEX— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025
#WATCH | On West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's statement on Durgapur gang rape, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, " this is a matter of great shame. i listened to the chief minister's statement. her statement that sisters and daughters should not leave their homes at night… pic.twitter.com/OKyNBN00P3— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025
