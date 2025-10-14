ETV Bharat / bharat

ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲା; ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ, ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଲେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ 6ଷ୍ଠ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ତଥା ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ । ଏପଟେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ କହିଲେ କଠୋରତମ ଦଣ୍ଡ ଦିଆଯିବା ଉଚିତ ।

Durgapur Gang Rape Case
Durgapur Gang Rape Case (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 10:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କଲା ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ପୋଲିସ । ଆଜିର ଗିରଫ ପରେ ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ସର୍ବମୋଟ୍ ଗିରଫଦାରୀ 6ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ବାହାରକୁ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରବର୍ତ୍ତାଇ ଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ । ଆସାନସୋଲ୍-ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ପୋଲିସ କମିଶନରେଟ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ 5 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ପୋଲିସ । ଏପଟେ ଆଜି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧିନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଛନ୍ତି ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡଙ୍ଗୀ ।

ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ-

ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି 6ଷ୍ଠ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଘଟଣା ଦିନ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ସହିତ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ବାହାରକୁ ଯାଇଥିଲେ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁ । ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଗିରଫ ବୟଫ୍ରେଣ୍ଡକୁ କରାଯିବ କୋର୍ଟ ଚାଲାଣ । ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ପୋଲିସ ପୂର୍ବରୁ 5 ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି । ଗତକାଲି ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ସେଖ୍ ନାସିରୁଦ୍ଦିନ ଓ ସେଖ୍ ରିଆଜୁଦ୍ଦିନକୁ ନେଇ ତାଙ୍କ ଗାଁକୁ ଯାଇଥିଲା ପୋଲିସ । ଏପଟେ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନେଇ 5 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଡ଼େଇ ତୁଡ଼େଇ ଜେରା କରି ସତ ଉଗାରୁଛି ପୋଲିସ । ତେବେ ସେଠିକାର ପୋଲିସ ଓ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ସହ ନିୟମିତ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗରେ ରହିଛି ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ।

ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଲେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ-

ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାର ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଭେଟିଛନ୍ତି ବିଜେପି ସାଂସଦ ପ୍ରତାପ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ଷଡଙ୍ଗୀ । ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ପରେ ସାଂସଦ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ପରେ ମୋର ବିବେକ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣା ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛି । ସେ ଅସ୍ଥିର ଏବଂ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଦିନ କାଟୁଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ମାନସିକ, ଶାରୀରିକ ଭାବରେ ଦୁର୍ବଳ ହୋଇଯାଇଛନ୍ତି । ପୋଲିସ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି, କିନ୍ତୁ ସାଇଣ୍ଟିଫିକ୍ ତଦନ୍ତ ହେବା ଉଚିତ । କଠୋରତମ ଦଣ୍ଡ ଦିଆଯିବା ଉଚିତ... ।"

ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ କ୍ରାଇମ ସିନ୍ ରିକ୍ରିଏସନ୍-

ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁର ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ କ୍ରାଇମ ସିନ୍ ରିକ୍ରିଏସନ୍ ହୋଇଛି । 5 ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ସାଙ୍ଗରେ ନେଇ କ୍ରାଇମ୍ ସ୍ପଟରେ ସିନ୍ ରିକ୍ରିଏସନ୍ କରିଛି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ପୋଲିସ । 10 ତାରିଖ ରାତିର ପାପକୁ ପୋଲିସ ଆଗରେ ଦେଖାଇଥିଲେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ । ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ସ୍ପଟକୁ ଆଣି ତନାଘନା କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ । କେମିତି ଓ କେଉଁ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ସେଦିନ 5 ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଏତେବଡ଼ କାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟାଇଲେ ତାଙ୍କଠୁ ତଥ୍ୟ ନେଇଛି ପୋଲିସ । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଏଭଳି ଏକ ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ଘଟଣାରେ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ବୟାନ ପରେ ରାଜନୀତି ଜୋର ଧରିଛି ।

ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁରର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବର୍ଷର ଓଡିଆ MBBS ଛାତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କ ସହିତ ରାତ୍ରୀଭୋଜନ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୦ ତାରିଖରେ କଲେଜ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ନିକଟରେ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ଦୁର୍ଗାପୁରରେ ଓଡିଆ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲା; କୋହଭରା କଣ୍ଠରେ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ବାପା କହିଲେ, 'ମୋ ଝିଅ ଚାଲିବାକୁ ଅକ୍ଷମ'

