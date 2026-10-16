ETV Bharat / bharat

ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ ନେଇ CJPର ଆହ୍ବାନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ନୋଟିସ ପ୍ରଦାନ କଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ

Police arrives at Anish Gawande's residence where Abhijeet Dipke currently stays in Delhi on Friday, October 16, 2026 ( PTI Screengrab )