ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ ନେଇ CJPର ଆହ୍ବାନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ନୋଟିସ ପ୍ରଦାନ କଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ
ପୋଲିସ ରାଣୀ ଝାନ୍ସୀ ରୋଡ୍ ରେ ଥିବା ଏନସିପି (ଏସପି) ମୁଖପାତ୍ର ଅନିଶ ଗାୱାଣ୍ଡେଙ୍କ ଘରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି (ଯେଉଁଠି ଦୀପକେ ରହୁଛନ୍ତି) ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ନୋଟିସ୍ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିଲା ।
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
POLICE NOTICE TO ABHIJIT DIPKE, ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ଆଜି (ଶୁକ୍ରବାର) କନ୍ନଟ ପ୍ଲେସର ସେଣ୍ଟ୍ରାଲ୍ ପାର୍କରେ ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ ପାଇଁ ଡାକରା ମଧ୍ୟରେ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ରାଣୀ ଝାନ୍ସୀ ରୋଡରେ ଥିବା କକ୍ରୋଚ୍ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟି (CJP) ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାତା ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଥିଲା । ଏହି ଘରଟି NCP (SP) ମୁଖପାତ୍ର ଅନିଶ ଗାୱାଣ୍ଡେଙ୍କର । ପୋଲିସ ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟି ତାଙ୍କୁ ନୋଟିସ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛି ।
୨୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ କର୍ମଚାରୀ NCP (SP) ନେତା ଅନିଶ ଗାୱାଣ୍ଡେଙ୍କ ବାସଭବନରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲେ, ଯେଉଁଠାରେ CJP ନେତା ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେ ରହୁଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ନୋଟିସ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିଲେ ଯେଉଁଥିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଥିଲା ଯେ, କନ୍ନଟ୍ ପ୍ଲେସ୍ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ପାଖରେ ବିଏନଏସର ଧାରା ୧୬୩ ବଳବତ୍ତର ରହିଛି । ନୋଟିସରେ ଆହୁରି ଚେତାବନୀ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ଯେ, NDMC ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ ତିରଙ୍ଗା ଯାତ୍ରାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦେଇନାହିଁ, ଏବଂ ଯଦି CJP କନ୍ନଟ୍ ପ୍ଲେସରେ ଏହାକୁ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ାଇବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଅନ୍ତି, ତେବେ ଏହାକୁ BNSର ଧାରା 163ର ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ ବୋଲି ବିବେଚନା କରାଯିବ ଏବଂ ଆଇନଗତ ଆଶ୍ରୟ ନିଆଯିବ ।
ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ନୋଟିସ୍ ବିଷୟରେ, NCP (SP) ମୁଖପାତ୍ର ଅନିଶ ଗାୱାଣ୍ଡେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ମୁଁ ଏବେ ଜାଣିବାକୁ ପାଇଲି ଯେ ପୋଲିସ ମୋ ଘରକୁ ଆସିଛି । ମୁଁ ମଧ୍ୟାହ୍ନ ଭୋଜନ ପାଇଁ ବାହାରକୁ ଯାଉଥିଲି । ଅତିଥିମାନେ (ପୁଲିସଙ୍କୁ ଇଙ୍ଗିତ କରି) ଆମ ଘରକୁ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ପୋଲିସ କାହିଁକି ଆସିଥିଲା ତାହା ମୁଁ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଜାଣିନାହିଁ ।"
#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel arrive at the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, where CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying. Abhijeet Dipke has called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place’s Central Park today. https://t.co/kCdkGpUDJU— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
ତିରଙ୍ଗା ଯାତ୍ରାରେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ବିଷୟରେ ପଚରାଯିବାରୁ ସେ କହିଲେ, "ନିଶ୍ଚିତ । ଆମ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ତିରଙ୍ଗା ଯାତ୍ରାରେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ଉଚିତ ।" ତାଙ୍କ ଘର ବାହାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ପୋଲିସ ମୁତୟନ ଏବଂ ପଦଯାତ୍ରାରେ ଯୋଗଦେବାରୁ ବାଧା ପାଇବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ବିଷୟରେ ସେ ଆହୁରି ମଧ୍ୟ କହିଲେ, "ଯଦି ପୋଲିସ ଆମକୁ ଛାଡ଼ିବ ନାହିଁ, ତେବେ ଏହା ସରକାରଙ୍କ କାପୁରୁଷତାକୁ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବ ।"
ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୫ଟାରେ କନ୍ନଟ ପ୍ଲେସର ସେଣ୍ଟ୍ରାଲ୍ ପାର୍କରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବାକୁ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ନିବେଦନ କରିଥିଲେ । ସେ ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ ପାଇଁ ଏକତ୍ରିତ ହେବାକୁ ଆହ୍ୱାନ କରିଥିଲେ । ତାଙ୍କ ଆବେଦନ ପରେ ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ବିଷୟରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ତୀବ୍ର ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସିଜେପି ସହିତ ଜଡ଼ିତ ସୌରଭ ଦାସ ଏବଂ ଆଶୁତୋଷ ରାଙ୍କାଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପୋଲିସ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ବ୍ୟାପକ ଆଲୋଚନା ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି । ଦଳୀୟ ନେତାମାନେ ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଉପରେ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସିଜେପି ଦାବି କରିଛି ଯେ, ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗୀଙ୍କ ବିରୁଦ୍ଧରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏହି କାରଣରୁ ଦଳୀୟ ସମର୍ଥକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏକତ୍ରିତ ହେବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
Delhi Police has served a notice to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke regarding the call to assemble for a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place today https://t.co/zYFSDzsHIw— IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2026
କନଟ୍ ପ୍ଲେସରେ 6,000 ରୁ ଅଧିକ ପୋଲିସକର୍ମୀ ନିୟୋଜିତ
କକ୍ରୋଚ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟି (CJP) ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ "ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ" ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ କନ୍ନଟ୍ ପ୍ଲେସ ଏବଂ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ କଡ଼ାକଡ଼ି କରିଛି । ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଏହି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ପରିସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଏଡାଇବା ପାଇଁ 6,000ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଏବଂ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ସଶସ୍ତ୍ର ପୋଲିସ ବାହିନୀ (CAPF)ର 220 କମ୍ପାନୀ (ଗୋଟିଏ କମ୍ପାନୀରେ 100 ଜଣ କର୍ମଚାରୀ) ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମରେ ସେୟାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ ଦୀପକେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରିଛନ୍ତି, "ଶାନ୍ତିପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଯୋଗୁଁ ବ୍ୟବସାୟଗୁଡ଼ିକ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହେବେ ନାହିଁ । ଯେତେବେଳେ ସରକାର ଏକ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସହରକୁ ବନ୍ଦ କରିବାକୁ, ଇଣ୍ଟରନେଟ୍ ସେବା ବନ୍ଦ କରିବାକୁ ଏବଂ ନିଜ ନାଗରିକଙ୍କ ଗତିବିଧିକୁ ପ୍ରତିବନ୍ଧିତ କରିବାକୁ ଏବଂ ସହରକୁ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ପରିଣତ କରିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଅନ୍ତି, ସେତେବେଳେ ସେମାନେ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୁଅନ୍ତି । ଏହାର ସ୍ଥାପନା ଦିନଠାରୁ, କକ୍ରୋଚ୍ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟି ବଜାୟ ରଖିଛି ଯେ, ଆମେ ସର୍ବଦା ଗାନ୍ଧୀଙ୍କ ଶାନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଅହିଂସାର ପଥ ଅନୁସରଣ କରିବୁ ଏବଂ ଆମେ ସେହି ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାରେ ଅଟଳ ରହିଛୁ ।"
Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone. Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi’s path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in. We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, than resort to physical force. Our strength comes from our commitment to constitutional values, and no amount of provocation will make us abandon them. Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy. The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition. Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are. It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power. We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power. So let us fulfil our duty as citizens of this country by questioning those we elect, demanding accountability and speaking up whenever we witness injustice. A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 16, 2026
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ- ‘ଦେଶରେ ବାଂଲାଦେଶ ପରି ସ୍ଥିତି କରିବାକୁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରାଯାଉଛି’: ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ନେଇ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଉପରେ ବର୍ଷିଲେ ରାଜନାଥ
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ- CJP ନେତାଙ୍କ ଗିରଫଦାରୀ ଏବଂ SIR ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ତୀବ୍ର: ଆଜି ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ ଡାକରା ଦେଲେ ଅଭିଜିତ ଦୀପକେ
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ