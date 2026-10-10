ନାତିକୁ ଅଟକ ରଖିଛି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ, ପରଲୋକରେ ଅଭିଜିତ୍ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କ ଜେଜେମାଆ
ଅଭିଜିତ୍ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କ ଜେଜେମାମା ସାବିତ୍ରୀବାଇ ଦୀପକେ ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ଧରି ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିଲେ ।ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ହିଙ୍ଗୋଲି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଥିବା ତାଙ୍କ ପୈତୃକ ଗ୍ରାମ ସାନ୍ତୁକ ପିମ୍ପ୍ରିଠାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।
Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ଏପଟେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ CJP ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାତା ଅଭିଜିତ୍ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ଅଟକ ରଖିଛି । ସେପଟେ ଅଭିଜିତ୍ଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଖବର ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । 85 ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ଅଭିଜିତ୍ଙ୍କ ଜେଜେମାଆଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother passed away at their native village of Santuk Pimpri after being unwell for the past few days. The CJP leader is currently in Delhi, where police detained him at the airport while he was travelling from Mumbai to join a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. His parents are preparing to travel to Hingoli, while it remains unclear when Delhi Police will allow Abhijeet to leave— IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ଅଭିଜିତ୍ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କ ଜେଜେମାମା ସାବିତ୍ରୀବାଇ ଦୀପକେ ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ଧରି ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ହିଙ୍ଗୋଲି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଥିବା ତାଙ୍କ ପୈତୃକ ଗ୍ରାମ ସାନ୍ତୁକ ପିମ୍ପ୍ରିଠାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ମାତ୍ରେ ବିମାନ ଭିତରୁ ହିଁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ଅଭିଜିତ୍ ଦୀପକେଙ୍କୁ ଅଟକ ରଖିବାର ମାତ୍ର କିଛି ଘଣ୍ଟା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଜେଜେମାଆଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ।
ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...