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ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରାଚ୍ୟରେ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ; ବଢ଼ିଲା ବିମାନ ଇନ୍ଧନ ମୂଲ୍ୟ, ଆଜିଠୁ ବିମାନ ଭଡ଼ା ହେବ ମହଙ୍ଗା

ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଉଭୟ ଘରୋଇ ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ବିମାନ ସେବାରେ ଇନ୍ଧନ ଶୁଳ୍କ(ATF) ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିଛି । ଫଳରେ ଆଜିଠାରୁ ବିମାନ ଭଡ଼ା ବଢ଼ିବା ନେଇ କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

INDIGO FUEL CHARGES
ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଘରୋଇ ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ବିମାନ ଟିକେଟରେ ଲାଗୁ ହେଲା ଇନ୍ଧନ ଶୁଳ୍କ (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST

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FLIGHT TICKETS GET COSTLIER ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘରୋଇ ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ରୁଟରେ ଇନ୍ଧନ ଶୁଳ୍କ (Aviation Turbine Fuel-ATF) ଲାଗୁ କରିବାର ତିନି ଦିନ ପରେ, ଭାରତର କମ୍ ମୂଲ୍ୟର ବିମାନ ସେବା ଯୋଗାଇ ଆସୁଥିବା କମ୍ପାନୀ ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଆଜିଠାରୁ ଘରୋଇ ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ବିମାନ ଟିକେଟରେ ୪୨୫ ଟଙ୍କାରୁ ୨୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଇନ୍ଧନ ଶୁଳ୍କ ଆଦାୟ କରିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି । ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରାଚ୍ୟରେ ବଢୁଥିବା ଭୂ-ରାଜନୈତିକ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି (Geo Political situation) ଯୋଗୁଁ ଇନ୍ଧନ ମୂଲ୍ୟରେ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ଘଟିଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି। । ତେଣୁ ବିମାନ ସେବା ଯୋଗାଉଥିବା କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି।

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ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ...ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ 'ମିଶନ ଏୟାର ଲିଫ୍ଟ', ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରାଚ୍ୟରୁ ସ୍ବଦେଶ ଫେରିଲେ 164 ଭାରତୀୟ

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