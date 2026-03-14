ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରାଚ୍ୟରେ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ; ବଢ଼ିଲା ବିମାନ ଇନ୍ଧନ ମୂଲ୍ୟ, ଆଜିଠୁ ବିମାନ ଭଡ଼ା ହେବ ମହଙ୍ଗା
ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଉଭୟ ଘରୋଇ ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ବିମାନ ସେବାରେ ଇନ୍ଧନ ଶୁଳ୍କ(ATF) ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିଛି । ଫଳରେ ଆଜିଠାରୁ ବିମାନ ଭଡ଼ା ବଢ଼ିବା ନେଇ କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST
FLIGHT TICKETS GET COSTLIER ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘରୋଇ ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ରୁଟରେ ଇନ୍ଧନ ଶୁଳ୍କ (Aviation Turbine Fuel-ATF) ଲାଗୁ କରିବାର ତିନି ଦିନ ପରେ, ଭାରତର କମ୍ ମୂଲ୍ୟର ବିମାନ ସେବା ଯୋଗାଇ ଆସୁଥିବା କମ୍ପାନୀ ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଆଜିଠାରୁ ଘରୋଇ ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ବିମାନ ଟିକେଟରେ ୪୨୫ ଟଙ୍କାରୁ ୨୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଇନ୍ଧନ ଶୁଳ୍କ ଆଦାୟ କରିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି । ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରାଚ୍ୟରେ ବଢୁଥିବା ଭୂ-ରାଜନୈତିକ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି (Geo Political situation) ଯୋଗୁଁ ଇନ୍ଧନ ମୂଲ୍ୟରେ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ଘଟିଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି। । ତେଣୁ ବିମାନ ସେବା ଯୋଗାଉଥିବା କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି।
Fuel charge on bookings— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 13, 2026
Due to the sharp increase in fuel prices amid the evolving geopolitical situation in parts of the Middle East, IndiGo will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026.
Please find the detailed… pic.twitter.com/Q0CGCPz59I
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#ImportantUpdate— Air India (@airindia) March 10, 2026
Air India group has announced expanded fuel surcharges on domestic and international routes, following a steep rise in jet fuel prices driven by the Gulf region’s geopolitical situation. The new fuel surcharges - also applicable to Air India Express - will be…
ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ