ସାଉଦି ଆରବକୁ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ ଅବଧି ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ
ସାଉଦି ଆରବକୁ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୭ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ । ରି-ବୁକିଂ ଏବଂ ଟଙ୍କା ଫେରସ୍ତ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ସହାୟତା ପାଇଁ ଟୋଲ୍ ଫ୍ରି ନମ୍ବର ଜାରି କଲା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ।
Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସାଉଦି ଆରବକୁ ବିମାନ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ବାତିଲ୍ ଅବଧି ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବିମାନ କମ୍ପାନୀ । ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏବଂ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ ରିୟାଦ୍ ଓ ଦମ୍ମାମକୁ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୭ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଜେଦ୍ଦାକୁ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୩୧ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଏବଂ ଆକାସା ଏୟାର ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଉଦି ଆରବର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସହରକୁ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
କାହିଁକି ବାତିଲ୍ ହେଉଛି ବିମାନ ସେବା ?
ସାଉଦି ଆରବର ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର, ଶକ୍ତି ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମିକୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରି ଡ୍ରୋନ୍ ଏବଂ କ୍ଷେପଣାସ୍ତ୍ର ଆକ୍ରମଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବା ସହିତ, ୟେମେନର ଇରାନ ସମର୍ଥିତ ହୁଥିମାନେ ଦେଶ ବିରୁଦ୍ଧରେ ଦୀର୍ଘକାଳୀନ ପ୍ରତିବାଦରେ ସାମିଲ ଥିବାରୁ ବିମାନ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।
#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Air India guests travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices.— Air India (@airindia) October 24, 2026
ଏକ୍ସରେ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏବଂ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ପରିସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି, ରିୟାଦ ଏବଂ ଦମ୍ମାମକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ତଥା ସେଠାରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ (Air India) ଏବଂ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ (Air India Express) ବିମାନ ସେବା ୭ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରହିବ । ସେହିପରି, ଜେଦ୍ଦା (Jeddah) କୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଏବଂ ସେଠାରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ବିମାନ ସେବା ୩୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରହିବ। ଯେଉଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ୨୪ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ କିମ୍ବା ତା’ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ବୁକିଂ (confirmed bookings) ରହିଛି, ସେମାନେ ନିଜ ବୁକିଂକୁ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ (rebooking) କରିବାର ସୁବିଧା ପାଇପାରିବେ କିମ୍ବା ବୁକିଂ ରଦ୍ଦ କରି ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଟଙ୍କା ଫେରସ୍ତ (refund) ପାଇବାକୁ ବାଛିପାରିବେ ।
ଯେଉଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ରିୟାଦ କିମ୍ବା ଦମ୍ମାମ୍କୁ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିଲେ (ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୭ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଥିଲା), ସେମାନେ ସାଉଦି ଆରବରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍କୁ (ଯେଉଁଠାରେ ବିମାନ ସେବା ଚାଲୁଅଛି) ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ ନିଜ ଯାତ୍ରା ପୁନଃନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ (rebooking) କରିପାରିବେ । ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ଉପଲବ୍ଧତା ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରେ ଏବଂ ଏହା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ୨୧ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା କରାଯାଇପାରିବ ।
ସେହିଭଳି, ଯେଉଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଜେଦ୍ଦାକୁ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିଲେ (ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୩୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଥିଲା), ସେମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଉଦି ଆରବରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍କୁ ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ ନିଜ ଯାତ୍ରା ପୁନଃନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ କରିପାରିବେ। ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ଉପଲବ୍ଧତା ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରେ ଏବଂ ଏହା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ୧୪ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା କରାଯାଇପାରିବ।
In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Air India guests travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices. #TravelAdvisory— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) October 24, 2026
ରିୟାଦ (Riyadh) ଏବଂ ଦମ୍ମାମ୍ (Dammam) ରୁଟ୍ରେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ୨୪ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର କିମ୍ବା ତା’ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବୁକିଂ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୭ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରହିଛି, ସେମାନେ ୨୧ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ 'ରି-ବୁକିଂ' (rebooking) କରିପାରିବେ । ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ସାଉଦି ଆରବ, ବାହାରିନ୍ କିମ୍ବା ଭାରତରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍କୁ ଯିବା କିମ୍ବା ସେଠାରୁ ଆସିବା ପାଇଁ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ । ଯାହା ସିଟ୍ ଉପଲବ୍ଧତା ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରେ ।
ସେହିଭଳି, ଜେଦ୍ଦା (Jeddah) ରୁଟ୍ରେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ୨୪ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ କିମ୍ବା ତା’ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବୁକିଂ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୩୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରହିଛି, ସେମାନେ ୧୪ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ 'ରି-ବୁକିଂ' କରିପାରିବେ। ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଉଦି ଆରବ, ବାହାରିନ୍ କିମ୍ବା ଭାରତରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍କୁ ଯିବା କିମ୍ବା ସେଠାରୁ ଆସିବା ପାଇଁ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ।
ସେପଟେ ରି-ବୁକିଂ ଏବଂ ଟଙ୍କା ଫେରସ୍ତ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ସହାୟତା ଯୋଗାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଟୋଲ୍ ଫ୍ରି ନମ୍ବର ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି ।
- Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999
- Air India Express: +91 124 6935600