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ସାଉଦି ଆରବକୁ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ ଅବଧି ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ

ସାଉଦି ଆରବକୁ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୭ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ । ରି-ବୁକିଂ ଏବଂ ଟଙ୍କା ଫେରସ୍ତ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ସହାୟତା ପାଇଁ ଟୋଲ୍ ଫ୍ରି ନମ୍ବର ଜାରି କଲା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ।

RIYADH DAMMAM FLIGHTS CANCELLED
ସାଉଦି ଆରବକୁ ବିମାନ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ବାତିଲ୍ ଅବଧି ବଢ଼ିଲା (IANS))
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By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST

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ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସାଉଦି ଆରବକୁ ବିମାନ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ବାତିଲ୍ ଅବଧି ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବିମାନ କମ୍ପାନୀ । ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏବଂ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ ରିୟାଦ୍ ଓ ଦମ୍ମାମକୁ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୭ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଜେଦ୍ଦାକୁ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୩୧ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଏବଂ ଆକାସା ଏୟାର ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଉଦି ଆରବର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସହରକୁ ବିମାନ ସେବା ବାତିଲ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

କାହିଁକି ବାତିଲ୍ ହେଉଛି ବିମାନ ସେବା ?

ସାଉଦି ଆରବର ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର, ଶକ୍ତି ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମିକୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରି ଡ୍ରୋନ୍ ଏବଂ କ୍ଷେପଣାସ୍ତ୍ର ଆକ୍ରମଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବା ସହିତ, ୟେମେନର ଇରାନ ସମର୍ଥିତ ହୁଥିମାନେ ଦେଶ ବିରୁଦ୍ଧରେ ଦୀର୍ଘକାଳୀନ ପ୍ରତିବାଦରେ ସାମିଲ ଥିବାରୁ ବିମାନ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଏକ୍ସରେ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏବଂ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ପରିସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି, ରିୟାଦ ଏବଂ ଦମ୍ମାମକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ତଥା ସେଠାରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ (Air India) ଏବଂ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ (Air India Express) ବିମାନ ସେବା ୭ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରହିବ । ସେହିପରି, ଜେଦ୍ଦା (Jeddah) କୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଏବଂ ସେଠାରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ବିମାନ ସେବା ୩୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରହିବ। ଯେଉଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ୨୪ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ କିମ୍ବା ତା’ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ବୁକିଂ (confirmed bookings) ରହିଛି, ସେମାନେ ନିଜ ବୁକିଂକୁ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ (rebooking) କରିବାର ସୁବିଧା ପାଇପାରିବେ କିମ୍ବା ବୁକିଂ ରଦ୍ଦ କରି ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଟଙ୍କା ଫେରସ୍ତ (refund) ପାଇବାକୁ ବାଛିପାରିବେ ।

ଯେଉଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ରିୟାଦ କିମ୍ବା ଦମ୍ମାମ୍‌କୁ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିଲେ (ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୭ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଥିଲା), ସେମାନେ ସାଉଦି ଆରବରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍‌କୁ (ଯେଉଁଠାରେ ବିମାନ ସେବା ଚାଲୁଅଛି) ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ ନିଜ ଯାତ୍ରା ପୁନଃନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ (rebooking) କରିପାରିବେ । ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ଉପଲବ୍ଧତା ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରେ ଏବଂ ଏହା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ୨୧ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା କରାଯାଇପାରିବ ।

ସେହିଭଳି, ଯେଉଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଜେଦ୍ଦାକୁ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିଲେ (ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୩୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଥିଲା), ସେମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଉଦି ଆରବରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍‌କୁ ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ ନିଜ ଯାତ୍ରା ପୁନଃନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ କରିପାରିବେ। ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ଉପଲବ୍ଧତା ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରେ ଏବଂ ଏହା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ୧୪ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା କରାଯାଇପାରିବ।

ରିୟାଦ (Riyadh) ଏବଂ ଦମ୍ମାମ୍ (Dammam) ରୁଟ୍‌ରେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ୨୪ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର କିମ୍ବା ତା’ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବୁକିଂ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୭ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରହିଛି, ସେମାନେ ୨୧ ନଭେମ୍ବର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ 'ରି-ବୁକିଂ' (rebooking) କରିପାରିବେ । ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ସାଉଦି ଆରବ, ବାହାରିନ୍ କିମ୍ବା ଭାରତରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍‌କୁ ଯିବା କିମ୍ବା ସେଠାରୁ ଆସିବା ପାଇଁ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ । ଯାହା ସିଟ୍ ଉପଲବ୍ଧତା ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରେ ।

ସେହିଭଳି, ଜେଦ୍ଦା (Jeddah) ରୁଟ୍‌ରେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିବାକୁ ଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ୨୪ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ କିମ୍ବା ତା’ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବୁକିଂ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ମୂଳ ଯାତ୍ରା ତାରିଖ ୩୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରହିଛି, ସେମାନେ ୧୪ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ଥରେ ମାଗଣାରେ 'ରି-ବୁକିଂ' କରିପାରିବେ। ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ମଧ୍ୟ ସାଉଦି ଆରବ, ବାହାରିନ୍ କିମ୍ବା ଭାରତରେ ଥିବା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସର ଯେକୌଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍‌କୁ ଯିବା କିମ୍ବା ସେଠାରୁ ଆସିବା ପାଇଁ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ।

ସେପଟେ ରି-ବୁକିଂ ଏବଂ ଟଙ୍କା ଫେରସ୍ତ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ସହାୟତା ଯୋଗାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଟୋଲ୍ ଫ୍ରି ନମ୍ବର ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି ।

  • Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999
  • Air India Express: +91 124 6935600

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AIR INDIA SAUDI FIGHTS
RIYADH DAMMAM FLIGHTS CANCELLED
SAUDI ARABIA FLIGHTS
ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ
ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ

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