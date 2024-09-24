50MP ସେଲଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା ସହ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G, ଦାମ ଏତିକି - Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launch

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ନିଜର ନୂଆ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଗାଲାକ୍ସି M55s 5G ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନକୁ ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ କରିଛି । ଏଥିରେ Snapdragon 7 ଜେନେରେସନ 1 ଚିପସେଟନ, 50MP ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା ୟୁନିଟ, 50MP ସେଲଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା ସହିତ 45W ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ ସପୋର୍ଟ ମିଳିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ।
ଏହି ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡସେଟରେ ଫ୍ୟୁଜନ ଡିଜାଇନ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଯାହାର ଫିନିସିଂ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ବେଶ ଆକୃଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି । ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ଏହି ଫୋନ Samsung Galaxy M55 5G ଓ Samsung Galaxy F55 5G ପ୍ରାୟତଃ ସମାନ । ଯାହାକି ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାରରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବିକ୍ରି ହେଉଛି ।
Brace yourself for the #SuperMonster! Presenting the all-new #GalaxyM55s 5G, a device that is built to perfection with a fusion of Monster textures that make you feel the power in your palm. Starting at ₹ 17999*. Sale goes live on 26th September. *T/C Apply. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/0q0rxh6wHX— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 23, 2024
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G ଭାରତରେ ଦାମ ?
ଭାରତରେ ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଗାଲାକ୍ସି M55s 5G ମୂଲ୍ୟ 19,999ରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଉଛି । ଏହା ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର 26ରୁ ଆମାଜନ, ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ୱେବସାଇଟ୍ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଅଫଲାଇନ୍ ରିଟେଲ ଷ୍ଟୋରଗୁଡିକରେ ଭାରତରେ କ୍ରୟ ପାଇଁ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ । କମ୍ ମୂଲ୍ୟରେ ଫୋନ୍ କିଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଗ୍ରାହକମାନେ 2,000 ଟଙ୍କା ରିହାତି ପାଇପାରିବେ । ଏହି ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡସେଟ୍ ଦୁଇଟି ରଙ୍ଗ ବିକଳ୍ପରେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ କୋରଲ୍ ଗ୍ରୀନ୍ ଏବଂ ଥଣ୍ଡର ବ୍ଲାକ୍ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଭୁକ୍ତ ।
You know it’s a #SuperMonster when you see one. Presenting the all-new Galaxy M55s 5G with a Fusion Design! An amalgamation of Monster textures to make you feel the power in your palm!— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 20, 2024
Get your hands on the Super Monster now! #Samsung #GalaxyM55s 5G #SuperMonster pic.twitter.com/pxYKQTdpRz
ବିଶେଷତା ଓ ଫିଚର୍ସ କଣ ରହିବ ?
- Samsung Galaxy M55s 5Gରେ 6.7 ଇଞ୍ଚ Full HD + sAMOLED ସ୍କ୍ରିନ ରହିଛି ।
- ରିଫ୍ରେସ ରେଟ 120Hz ଓ ବ୍ରାଇଟନେସ ଲେଭର 1,000nits
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 ପ୍ରୋସେସର
- 16GB RAM ଓ 256GB ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ
- ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା ୟୁନିଟ୍
- ଫ୍ରଣ୍ଟରେ 50MP ସେନ୍ସର
- ଡୁଆଲ ରେକର୍ଡିଂ ସପୋର୍ଟ
Brace yourself for a new breed of Monsters, the #SuperMonster! Presenting the all-new Galaxy M55s 5G with 50MP No Shake Cam and Nightography! This Monster stays calm even in the most severe of tremors and captures the night like never before. pic.twitter.com/tv9jM0fhFn— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 18, 2024
ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ:- ସାମସଙ୍ଗର ଗାଲାକ୍ସି M55 5G ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନରେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବଡ଼ ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ 5,000mAh ସହିତ 45W ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ ସପୋର୍ଟ ମିଳିବ । ଏହି ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡସେଟର ଚଉଡା 7.8ମିମି ରହିବ ।