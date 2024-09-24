ETV Bharat / technology

50MP ସେଲଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା ସହ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G, ଦାମ ଏତିକି - Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launch

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy New Phone Launched: ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାରରେ ସୋମବାର ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଗାଲାକ୍ସିର ନୂଆ ଫୋନ Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G । କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏହି ଫୋନରେ 50MP ରିଅର ଓ 50MP ସେଲଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା ଦେଇଛି । ଏହାସହିତ ଏଥିରେ 5,000mAhର ବଡ଼ ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ମିଳିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G
Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G (Samsung India)

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ନିଜର ନୂଆ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଗାଲାକ୍ସି M55s 5G ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନକୁ ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ କରିଛି । ଏଥିରେ Snapdragon 7 ଜେନେରେସନ 1 ଚିପସେଟନ, 50MP ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା ୟୁନିଟ, 50MP ସେଲଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା ସହିତ 45W ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ ସପୋର୍ଟ ମିଳିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ।

ଏହି ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡସେଟରେ ଫ୍ୟୁଜନ ଡିଜାଇନ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଯାହାର ଫିନିସିଂ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ବେଶ ଆକୃଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି । ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ଏହି ଫୋନ Samsung Galaxy M55 5G ଓ Samsung Galaxy F55 5G ପ୍ରାୟତଃ ସମାନ । ଯାହାକି ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାରରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବିକ୍ରି ହେଉଛି ।

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G ଭାରତରେ ଦାମ ?

ଭାରତରେ ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଗାଲାକ୍ସି M55s 5G ମୂଲ୍ୟ 19,999ରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଉଛି । ଏହା ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର 26ରୁ ଆମାଜନ, ସାମସଙ୍ଗ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ୱେବସାଇଟ୍ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଅଫଲାଇନ୍ ରିଟେଲ ଷ୍ଟୋରଗୁଡିକରେ ଭାରତରେ କ୍ରୟ ପାଇଁ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ । କମ୍ ମୂଲ୍ୟରେ ଫୋନ୍ କିଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଗ୍ରାହକମାନେ 2,000 ଟଙ୍କା ରିହାତି ପାଇପାରିବେ । ଏହି ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡସେଟ୍ ଦୁଇଟି ରଙ୍ଗ ବିକଳ୍ପରେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ କୋରଲ୍ ଗ୍ରୀନ୍ ଏବଂ ଥଣ୍ଡର ବ୍ଲାକ୍ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଭୁକ୍ତ ।

ବିଶେଷତା ଓ ଫିଚର୍ସ କଣ ରହିବ ?

  • Samsung Galaxy M55s 5Gରେ 6.7 ଇଞ୍ଚ Full HD + sAMOLED ସ୍କ୍ରିନ ରହିଛି ।
  • ରିଫ୍ରେସ ରେଟ 120Hz ଓ ବ୍ରାଇଟନେସ ଲେଭର 1,000nits
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 ପ୍ରୋସେସର
  • 16GB RAM ଓ 256GB ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ
  • ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା ୟୁନିଟ୍‌
  • ଫ୍ରଣ୍ଟରେ 50MP ସେନ୍ସର
  • ଡୁଆଲ ରେକର୍ଡିଂ ସପୋର୍ଟ
ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ:- ସାମସଙ୍ଗର ଗାଲାକ୍ସି M55 5G ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନରେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବଡ଼ ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ 5,000mAh ସହିତ 45W ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ ସପୋର୍ଟ ମିଳିବ । ଏହି ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡସେଟର ଚଉଡା 7.8ମିମି ରହିବ ।

