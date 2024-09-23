ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଆମେରିକୀୟ ଟେକ୍‌ କମ୍ପାନୀ CEOଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଲେ ମୋଦି; ଭାରତରେ କାମ କରିବାକୁ କଲେ ଆହ୍ବାନ - PM Modi With Tech CEOs

ୱାଶିଂଟନ: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଆମେରିକା ଗସ୍ତ ସମୟରେ ନ୍ୟୁୟର୍କରେ ଆମେରିକା ଟେକ କମ୍ପାନୀ ସିଇଓଙ୍କ ସହିତ ରାଉଣ୍ଡଟେବୁଲ ବୈଠକ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ବୈଠକରେ ସେ ଭାରତର ବିକାଶ ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଓ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଦ୍ବିପାକ୍ଷିକ ସହଯୋଗ ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବାରୋପ କରିବା ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆମେରିକା ଟେକ କମ୍ପାନୀର ସିଇଓଙ୍କ ସହିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବୈଠକରେ AI, କ୍ବାଣ୍ଟମ କମ୍ପ୍ୟୁଟିଂ ଓ ସେମିକଣ୍ଡକ୍ଟର ଭଳି ଅତ୍ୟାଧୁନିକ ଟେକ୍ନୋଲୋଜି ଉପରେ କାମ କରୁଥିବା ଦିଗ୍ଗଜ ସିଇଓଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଭାରତରେ କାମ କରିବାକୁ ଦେଲେ ଆହ୍ବାନ:-
ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି ଏହି ବୈଠକରେ ଭାରତରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ନୂଆ ଟେକ୍ନୋଲୋଜି ଉପରେ କାମ କରିବାକୁ ଟେକ୍ ସିଇଓମାନଙ୍କୁ ଆହ୍ବାନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ବିଶେଷ କରି ଶିକ୍ଷା, ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଏଆଇର ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବା ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବାରୋପ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏ ନେଇ ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଆଜି ଭାରତ ଗ୍ଲୋବାଲ ବାଓଟେକ୍ ପାୱାରହାଉସ ଭାବେ ଉଭା ହୋଇଛି । ଭାରତରେ ଉତ୍ପାଦ ଓ ରିସର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରିବା ଲାଗି ସୁଯୋଗ ରହିଛି ।"
ବୈଠକ ପରେ କଣ କହିଲେ ସୁନ୍ଦର ପିଚାଇ:-
ଗୁଗୁଲ ସିଇଓ ସୁନ୍ଦର ପିଚାଈ ଏହି ବୈଠକ ପରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି କୃତ୍ରିମ ବୁଦ୍ଧିମତା (AI) ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ଟେକ୍ନୋଲୋଜିର ବିସ୍ତାର କରିବାକୁ ସେ ଟେକ ଜାଏଣ୍ଟସକୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଯାହାଦ୍ବାରା ଭାରତୀୟ ଲାଭବାନ ହୋଇପାରିବେ । ଏହା ହେଉଛି ଡିଜିଟାଲ ଭାରତର ଭିଜନ । ଭାରତରେ ଅଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ଡିଜାଇନିଂ ଓ ମ୍ୟାନୁଫାକଚରିଂ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି ଆମକୁ ଉତ୍ସାହିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆମେ ଏବେ ଗର୍ବିତ ଯେ ଆମର Pixel ଫୋନ ଭାରତରେ ତିଆରି ହୋଇଛି ।"
ସୂଚନା ଥାଉ କି ନ୍ୟୁୟର୍କ ପ୍ୟାଲେସ ହୋଟେଲରେ ଏହି ରାଉଣ୍ଡଟେବୁଲ ବୈଠକର ରବିବାର ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଗୁଗଲ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ସୁନ୍ଦର ପିଚାଇଙ୍କ ସମେତ IBM ସିଇଓ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ୍ର କ୍ରିଷ୍ଣା, Adobe ସିଇଓ ଶାନ୍ତନୁ ନାରାୟେଣ, Nvidia ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଜେନସେନ ହୁଆଙ୍ଗ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଏହି ବୈଠକରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିଲେ । ଏହି ବୈଠକ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ନିଜ X ସାଇଟରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
