ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଓପୋ ଭାରତରେ ଏହାର ଫ୍ଲାଗସିପ୍ Reno 13 ସିରିଜକୁ ଲଞ୍ଚ କରିଛି । ଏହି ସିରିଜରେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଦୁଇଟି ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ Oppo Reno 13 ଓ 13 Pro ଲଞ୍ଚ କରିଛି । ନୂଆ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ଚିପସେଟ୍, 5,800mAh ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ, 50MP ସେଲଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା ଓ ପାଣି ଭିତରେ ଫଟୋଗ୍ରାଫି କରିବା ପରି ଫିଚର ଦିାଯାଇଛି । ଉଭୟ ଫୋନରେ ସ୍ପେଶିଫିକେସନ ସମାନ ଥିବା ବେଳେ କ୍ୟାମେରା ସେଟଅପ୍, ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ଓ ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ ଅପସନରେ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
Power and performance, perfected.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 9, 2025
The #OPPOReno13Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chip and features a massive 5800mAh battery, the largest in Reno history.#OPPOAIPhone #LiveInTheMoment pic.twitter.com/PdMry5s92y
AI LivePhoto on the #OPPOReno13series captures life in vibrant detail—1.5 seconds before and after your shot for a 3-second LIVE memory.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 9, 2025
Relive the moment!#OPPOAIPhone #LiveInTheMoment pic.twitter.com/MVJVrNig2B
