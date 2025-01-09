ETV Bharat / technology

ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା Oppo Reno 13 ଓ 13 Pro ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ; ମିଳିବ 50MP ସେଲ୍ଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା - OPPO RENO 13 SERIES LAUNCHED

ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା ଓପୋ ରେନୋ 13 ସିରିଜ । ଏହି ସିରିଜରେ ଦୁଇଟି ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ Oppo Reno 13 ଓ 13 Pro ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଛି । ଦାମ କେତେ ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ

Oppo Reno 13 Series launched in India
Oppo Reno 13 Series launched in India (Photo Credit- Oppo India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଓପୋ ଭାରତରେ ଏହାର ଫ୍ଲାଗସିପ୍‌ Reno 13 ସିରିଜକୁ ଲଞ୍ଚ କରିଛି । ଏହି ସିରିଜରେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଦୁଇଟି ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ Oppo Reno 13 ଓ 13 Pro ଲଞ୍ଚ କରିଛି । ନୂଆ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ଚିପସେଟ୍‌, 5,800mAh ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ, 50MP ସେଲଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା ଓ ପାଣି ଭିତରେ ଫଟୋଗ୍ରାଫି କରିବା ପରି ଫିଚର ଦିାଯାଇଛି । ଉଭୟ ଫୋନରେ ସ୍ପେଶିଫିକେସନ ସମାନ ଥିବା ବେଳେ କ୍ୟାମେରା ସେଟଅପ୍‌, ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ଓ ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ ଅପସନରେ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

