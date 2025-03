ETV Bharat / technology

ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା Nothing Phone 3a ଓ 3a Pro ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ; ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ 11ରୁ ସେଲ୍‌ ଆରମ୍ଭ - NOTHING PHONE 3A SERIES LAUNCH

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro Smartphones launched in India ( Image Credit: Nothing India )