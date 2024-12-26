ETV Bharat / technology

IRCTC ସର୍ଭର ଡାଉନ; ଅନଲାଇନ ଟିକେଟ କରିନପାରି ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ଝାଡ଼ିଲେ ୟୁଜର - IRCTC DOWN TODAY

ଆଜି IRCTC ୱେବସାଇଟ୍‌ ଠପ୍‌ ହୋଇଛି । ଦେଶସାରା ଅନେକ ୟୁଜର ତତକାଲ୍‌ ଟିକେଟ କରିନପାରି ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ଝାଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

IRCTC DOWN TODAY
IRCTC DOWN TODAY (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଭାରତୀୟ ରେଳବାଇର ଇ-ଟିକେଟିଂ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ ରେଲୱେ କାଟରିଙ୍ଗ ଆଣ୍ଡ ଟୁରିଜିମ କର୍ପୋରେସନ (IRCTC)ର ଅନଲାଇନ ୱେବସାଇଟ ଓ ମୋବାଇଲ ଆପ୍‌ ଗୁରୁବାର (ଡିସେମ୍ବର 26) ଅସ୍ଥାୟୀ ଭାବେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ନାହିଁ । ଏଥିଲାଗି ଆଜି ଅନେକ ୟୁଜର ତତକାଳ ଟିକେଟ ବୁକ୍‌ କରିବା ସମୟରେ ଅସୁବିଧାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାପରେ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ଝାଡ଼ିଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।

କାହିଁକି ଡାଉନ ହେଲା ୱେବସାଇଟ୍‌ ?

ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...

TAGGED:

IRCTC FACES MASSIVE OUTAGETROUBLE IN TATKAL TICKET BOOKINGଆଇଆରସିଟିସି ଡାଉନତତକାଲ ଟିକେଟIRCTC DOWN TODAY

