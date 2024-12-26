ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଭାରତୀୟ ରେଳବାଇର ଇ-ଟିକେଟିଂ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ ରେଲୱେ କାଟରିଙ୍ଗ ଆଣ୍ଡ ଟୁରିଜିମ କର୍ପୋରେସନ (IRCTC)ର ଅନଲାଇନ ୱେବସାଇଟ ଓ ମୋବାଇଲ ଆପ୍ ଗୁରୁବାର (ଡିସେମ୍ବର 26) ଅସ୍ଥାୟୀ ଭାବେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ନାହିଁ । ଏଥିଲାଗି ଆଜି ଅନେକ ୟୁଜର ତତକାଳ ଟିକେଟ ବୁକ୍ କରିବା ସମୟରେ ଅସୁବିଧାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାପରେ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ଝାଡ଼ିଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।
କାହିଁକି ଡାଉନ ହେଲା ୱେବସାଇଟ୍ ?
India is the largest IT hub in the world, yet it cannot fix a website. You can collect taxes but fail to provide proper services in return. What a shame!@IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia #IRCTC #Down #Rail pic.twitter.com/AAl8ljmSr5— Guy On The Street (@msdneville) December 26, 2024
#irctc portal is down and showing downtime message during peak tatkal booking hours.😂@IRCTCofficial@AshwiniVaishnaw #TatkalBooking pic.twitter.com/TsinuBbX2d— Lord Stark (@BloodOf_Dragon) December 26, 2024
ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...