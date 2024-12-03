ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା ପାୱାରଫୁଲ ଗେମିଂ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ iQOO 13; ଦାମ ଏତିକି

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଗତ ଅକ୍ଟୋବରରେ ଚାଇନାରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ପରେ ଆଜି ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଛି ପାୱାରଫୁଲ ଗେମିଂ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ iQOO 13 । ଚାଇନିଜ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଆଇକୁ (iQOO) ଦମଦାର ମୋବାଇଲ ଚିପସେଟ୍ Snapdragon 8 Elite ଓ 16GB RAM ସହିତ ଏହାକୁ ଗେମିଂ ଲାଗି ସର୍ବୋତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଫୋନ ବନାଇଛି । ଷ୍ଟାଇଲିସ ଲୁକ୍, ଦମଦାର ଫିଚର ଓ ପାୱାରଫୁଲ ସ୍ପେଶିଫିକେସନ ସହିତ ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାରରେ ଏହି ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରିଛି ।
🎉 Announcing the launch of the #iQOO13!— iQOO India (@IqooInd) December 3, 2024
The wait is over, and it’s time to elevate your experience to legendary heights - Introducing India’s Fastest Smartphone. Ever*, get ready for unmatched performance, superior durability, and a gaming experience like no other. 🔥
*iQOO 13… pic.twitter.com/QvmgYGCr5h
iQOO 13 ସ୍ପେଶିଫିକେସନ
- ଡିସପ୍ଲେ: 6.82 ଇଞ୍ଚ 2K 144Hz OLED ସ୍କ୍ରିନ
- ପ୍ରୋସେସର: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ: 16GB RAM + 512GB
- କ୍ୟାମେରା: 32MP ସେଲ୍ଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା, 50MP ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା
- ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ: 6,000mAh
- ଚାର୍ଜିଂ: 120W ଦ୍ରୁତ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ ସମର୍ଥନ
- ସୁରକ୍ଷା: ଧୂଳି ଓ ପାଣିଠାରୁ ବଞ୍ଚିବା ଲାଗି IP68+ IP69 ରେଟିଂ
- ଅପରେଟିଂ ସିଷ୍ଟମ: Android-15 ଆଧାରିତ FunTouchOS 15
- ଅପଡେଟ୍: 4ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ଆଣ୍ଡ୍ରଏଡ୍ ଅପଡେଟ୍, 5ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଅପଡେଟ୍
🎮 Game on, no matter the challenge! The #iQOO13 delivers Stable Performance in Every Environment—be it multi-finger operation, sweaty hands, or a tempered glass screen protector. 🚀 Stay in control with precise, lag-free motion for a flawless gaming experience every time. 🔥— iQOO India (@IqooInd) December 3, 2024
📌… pic.twitter.com/nAaML5Gcag
💡 Redefining brilliance with the world’s first Q10 light-emitting material!— iQOO India (@IqooInd) December 3, 2024
Not just a stunning display—it’s smarter. With 10% lower power consumption and a 33% longer lifespan, this technology ensures your visuals shine brighter and last longer. Efficiency meets elegance! ✨… pic.twitter.com/9YP9vXpr38
ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...