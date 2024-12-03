ETV Bharat / technology

ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା ପାୱାରଫୁଲ ଗେମିଂ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ iQOO 13; ଦାମ ଏତିକି

ବିଶ୍ବର ପ୍ରଥମ Q10 ଅଲଟ୍ରା ଆଇକେୟାର ଡିସପ୍ଲେ ସହିତ ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା iQOO 13 ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ । କଣ ଖାସ ଓ ଦାମ କେତେ ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ...

IQOO 13 LAUNCHED IN INDIA
IQOO 13 LAUNCHED IN INDIA (Photo Credit- X/@IqooInd)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 10 minutes ago

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଗତ ଅକ୍ଟୋବରରେ ଚାଇନାରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ପରେ ଆଜି ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଛି ପାୱାରଫୁଲ ଗେମିଂ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ iQOO 13 । ଚାଇନିଜ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଆଇକୁ (iQOO) ଦମଦାର ମୋବାଇଲ ଚିପସେଟ୍‌ Snapdragon 8 Elite ଓ 16GB RAM ସହିତ ଏହାକୁ ଗେମିଂ ଲାଗି ସର୍ବୋତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଫୋନ ବନାଇଛି । ଷ୍ଟାଇଲିସ ଲୁକ୍‌, ଦମଦାର ଫିଚର ଓ ପାୱାରଫୁଲ ସ୍ପେଶିଫିକେସନ ସହିତ ଭାରତୀୟ ବଜାରରେ ଏହି ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରିଛି ।

iQOO 13 ସ୍ପେଶିଫିକେସନ

  • ଡିସପ୍ଲେ: 6.82 ଇଞ୍ଚ 2K 144Hz OLED ସ୍କ୍ରିନ
  • ପ୍ରୋସେସର: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ: 16GB RAM + 512GB
  • କ୍ୟାମେରା: 32MP ସେଲ୍‌ଫି କ୍ୟାମେରା, 50MP ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା
  • ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ: 6,000mAh
  • ଚାର୍ଜିଂ: 120W ଦ୍ରୁତ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ ସମର୍ଥନ
  • ସୁରକ୍ଷା: ଧୂଳି ଓ ପାଣିଠାରୁ ବଞ୍ଚିବା ଲାଗି IP68+ IP69 ରେଟିଂ
  • ଅପରେଟିଂ ସିଷ୍ଟମ: Android-15 ଆଧାରିତ FunTouchOS 15
  • ଅପଡେଟ୍‌: 4ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ଆଣ୍ଡ୍ରଏଡ୍‌ ଅପଡେଟ୍‌, 5ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଅପଡେଟ୍‌

