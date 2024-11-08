ଆସିଗଲା ତାରିଖ; ଏହି ଦିନ ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେବ IQOO 13

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଆଇକୁ (iQOO) ଶେଷରେ ଏହାର ନୂଆ ଫ୍ଲାଗସିପ ମଡେଲ IQOO 13ର ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ତାରିଖର ଖୁଲାସା କରିଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ଡିସେମ୍ବର 3 ତାରିଖରେ ଏହା ଭାରତରେ ଡେବ୍ୟୁ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । Xରେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରି କହିଛି ଯେ ଏହା ଆମାଜନ ସ୍ପେଶାଲ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେବ । ଏହି ଫୋନର ଡିଜାଇନ BMW Motorsport ସହ ପାର୍ଟନରସିପ୍ କରିଛି । ଏହାର ଅର୍ଥ ଫୋନରେ କାର ପ୍ୟାଟର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଡିଜାଇନ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।
Witness style and performance redefined with the #iQOO13, crafted in partnership with @BMWMotorsport. A launch that’s set to change the smartphone game forever! Mark your calendars for December 3— launching exclusively at @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlYQef. 📆— iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 8, 2024
Know More -… pic.twitter.com/FpZk81qYrR
ଆଇକୁ 13 ଲାଟେଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ନାପଡ୍ରାଗନ 8 ଇଲାଇଟ SoC ଚିପସେଟ୍ ସହିତ ଆସୁଛି । ଭାରତରେ ଏହି ଲାଟେଷ୍ଟ ଚିପସେଟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରୁଥିବା ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ IQOO 13 ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ନଭେମ୍ବର 26 ତାରିଖରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଥିବା Realme GT 7 Pro ଏହି ଚିପସେଟ୍ ସହିତ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଭାରତ ବଜାରକୁ ଆସିସାରିଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଖାସ କଥା ହେଉଛି IQOO 13 ବିଶ୍ବର ପ୍ରଥମ Q10 2k 144Hz ଅଲଟ୍ରା ଆଇ କେୟାର ଡିସପ୍ଲେ ସହିତ ଆସୁଛି । ଯାହାକି ଆଖିର ସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିବ ।
Power meets speed in the new #iQOO13, driven by the lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor. Get ready to #BeTheGOAT in performance - coming soon on @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlYQef! 🚀⚡— iQOO India (@IqooInd) October 22, 2024
*Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or it’s subsidiaries.… pic.twitter.com/WLhIzEKJgd
iQOO 13: ଭାରତରେ ଦାମ କେତେ ?
ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଅନୁସାରେ, IQOO 13 ଏହାର ପୂର୍ବ ମଡେଲ iQOO 12 ଭଳି ସମାନ ଦାମ 49,999ଟଙ୍କା ରହିପାରେ । ଅତ୍ୟାଧୁନିକ AI ଫିଚର ଓ ଅନେକ ଉନ୍ନତମାନର ସୁବିଧା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରୁଥିବା iQOO ନିଜର ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ସୁଲଭ ମୂଲ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବାକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ରଖିଛି ।
We're hitting the fast lane with the new #IQOO13. #iQOO is honoured to be the Premium Partner of @BMWMotorsport. Launching soon @amazonIN and https://t.co/u7C8S0aeqT#IQOO13 #AmazonSpecials #BeTheGOAT #BMWMMotorsport pic.twitter.com/rmJIHRjVkV— iQOO India (@IqooInd) October 26, 2024
|ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ
ଫିଚର କଣ ରହିବ ?
- 6.7-inch AMOLED ଡିସପ୍ଲେ
- 2K ରିଜୋଲ୍ୟୁସନ
- 144Hz ରିଫ୍ରେସ ରେଟ୍
- ସ୍ନାପଡ୍ରାଗନ 8 Gen 4 SoC
- 16GB RAM ଓ 512GB ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ
- ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା ସେଟଅପ୍
- 50MP ପ୍ରାଇମେରି, 50MP ଅଲଟ୍ରାୱାଇଡ୍, 50MP 2x ଟେଲିଫଟୋ କ୍ୟାମେରା
- ଭିଡିଓ କଲିଂ ଓ ସେଲଫି ପାଇଁ 32MP ଫ୍ରଣ୍ଟ-ଫେସିଂ କ୍ୟାମେରା
- 6,150mAh ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ
- 120W ତାରଯୁକ୍ତ ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ
- ଅପରେଟିଂ ସିଷ୍ଟମ୍: ଆଣ୍ଡ୍ରଏଡ୍ 15 ଉପରେ ଆଧାରିତ କମ୍ପାନୀର କଷ୍ଟମ୍ ୟୁଜର୍ ଇଣ୍ଟରଫେସ୍, iQOOର ଫ୍ଲାଗସିପ୍ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ୍ OriginOS 5ରେ ଚାଲିଥାଏ ।
Get ready to glow with the new #MonsterHaloLight on #iQOO13! Experience a whole new level of gaming immersion as the rear floating light syncs with in-game moments, creating a visual thrill like never before.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 5, 2024
Launching soon, exclusively at @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlZo3N.… pic.twitter.com/4nkTV4vOlW
ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଫିଚର: କ୍ୟାମେରା ମଡ୍ୟୁଲ୍ ଚାରିପାଖରେ ଫୋନରେ ଏଲଇଡି ଲାଇଟ୍ ଅଛି, ଯାହାକୁ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏନର୍ଜି ହାଲୋ ନାମ ଦେଇଛି । ଏହା 6ଟି ଗତିଶୀଳ ପ୍ରଭାବ ଏବଂ 12 ରଙ୍ଗର ମିଶ୍ରଣକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରେ । ଏହା ସହିତ ଫୋନରେ ଧୂଳି ଏବଂ ଜଳରୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଇନ-ଡିସପ୍ଲେ ଅଲଟ୍ରାସୋନିକ୍ ଫିଙ୍ଗର ପ୍ରିଣ୍ଟ ସେନ୍ସର ଏବଂ IP69 + IP68 ରେଟିଂ ଅଛି । ଫୋନ 5G, 4G LTE, ୱାଇ-ଫାଇ 7, ବ୍ଲୁଟୁଥ୍ 5.4, NFC, GPS ଏବଂ USB Type-C ପୋର୍ଟ ସଂଯୋଗ ସହିତ ଆସିଛି ।