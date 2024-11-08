ETV Bharat / technology

ଆସିଗଲା ତାରିଖ; ଏହି ଦିନ ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେବ IQOO 13

ଆଇକୁ 13 (IQOO 13)ର ଲଞ୍ଚ ତାରିଖ ଆନୁଷ୍ଠାନିକ ଭାବେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ମାସ ଏହି ତାରିଖରେ ବଜାରରେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 18 minutes ago

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଆଇକୁ (iQOO) ଶେଷରେ ଏହାର ନୂଆ ଫ୍ଲାଗସିପ ମଡେଲ IQOO 13ର ଭାରତରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ତାରିଖର ଖୁଲାସା କରିଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ଡିସେମ୍ବର 3 ତାରିଖରେ ଏହା ଭାରତରେ ଡେବ୍ୟୁ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । Xରେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରି କହିଛି ଯେ ଏହା ଆମାଜନ ସ୍ପେଶାଲ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେବ । ଏହି ଫୋନର ଡିଜାଇନ BMW Motorsport ସହ ପାର୍ଟନରସିପ୍‌ କରିଛି । ଏହାର ଅର୍ଥ ଫୋନରେ କାର ପ୍ୟାଟର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଡିଜାଇନ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।

ଆଇକୁ 13 ଲାଟେଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ନାପଡ୍ରାଗନ 8 ଇଲାଇଟ SoC ଚିପସେଟ୍‌ ସହିତ ଆସୁଛି । ଭାରତରେ ଏହି ଲାଟେଷ୍ଟ ଚିପସେଟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରୁଥିବା ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ IQOO 13 ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ନଭେମ୍ବର 26 ତାରିଖରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଥିବା Realme GT 7 Pro ଏହି ଚିପସେଟ୍‌ ସହିତ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଭାରତ ବଜାରକୁ ଆସିସାରିଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଖାସ କଥା ହେଉଛି IQOO 13 ବିଶ୍ବର ପ୍ରଥମ Q10 2k 144Hz ଅଲଟ୍ରା ଆଇ କେୟାର ଡିସପ୍ଲେ ସହିତ ଆସୁଛି । ଯାହାକି ଆଖିର ସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିବ ।

iQOO 13: ଭାରତରେ ଦାମ କେତେ ?

ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଅନୁସାରେ, IQOO 13 ଏହାର ପୂର୍ବ ମଡେଲ iQOO 12 ଭଳି ସମାନ ଦାମ 49,999ଟଙ୍କା ରହିପାରେ । ଅତ୍ୟାଧୁନିକ AI ଫିଚର ଓ ଅନେକ ଉନ୍ନତମାନର ସୁବିଧା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରୁଥିବା iQOO ନିଜର ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ସୁଲଭ ମୂଲ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବାକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ରଖିଛି ।

ଫିଚର କଣ ରହିବ ?

  • 6.7-inch AMOLED ଡିସପ୍ଲେ
  • 2K ରିଜୋଲ୍ୟୁସନ
  • 144Hz ରିଫ୍ରେସ ରେଟ୍‌
  • ସ୍ନାପଡ୍ରାଗନ 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • 16GB RAM ଓ 512GB ଷ୍ଟୋରେଜ
  • ଟ୍ରିପଲ ରିଅର କ୍ୟାମେରା ସେଟଅପ୍‌
  • 50MP ପ୍ରାଇମେରି, 50MP ଅଲଟ୍ରାୱାଇଡ୍‌, 50MP 2x ଟେଲିଫଟୋ କ୍ୟାମେରା
  • ଭିଡିଓ କଲିଂ ଓ ସେଲଫି ପାଇଁ 32MP ଫ୍ରଣ୍ଟ-ଫେସିଂ କ୍ୟାମେରା
  • 6,150mAh ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ
  • 120W ତାରଯୁକ୍ତ ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଚାର୍ଜିଂ
  • ଅପରେଟିଂ ସିଷ୍ଟମ୍: ଆଣ୍ଡ୍ରଏଡ୍ 15 ଉପରେ ଆଧାରିତ କମ୍ପାନୀର କଷ୍ଟମ୍ ୟୁଜର୍ ଇଣ୍ଟରଫେସ୍, iQOOର ଫ୍ଲାଗସିପ୍ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ୍ OriginOS 5ରେ ଚାଲିଥାଏ ।

ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଫିଚର: କ୍ୟାମେରା ମଡ୍ୟୁଲ୍ ଚାରିପାଖରେ ଫୋନରେ ଏଲଇଡି ଲାଇଟ୍ ଅଛି, ଯାହାକୁ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏନର୍ଜି ହାଲୋ ନାମ ଦେଇଛି । ଏହା 6ଟି ଗତିଶୀଳ ପ୍ରଭାବ ଏବଂ 12 ରଙ୍ଗର ମିଶ୍ରଣକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରେ । ଏହା ସହିତ ଫୋନରେ ଧୂଳି ଏବଂ ଜଳରୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଇନ-ଡିସପ୍ଲେ ଅଲଟ୍ରାସୋନିକ୍ ଫିଙ୍ଗର ପ୍ରିଣ୍ଟ ସେନ୍ସର ଏବଂ IP69 + IP68 ରେଟିଂ ଅଛି । ଫୋନ 5G, 4G LTE, ୱାଇ-ଫାଇ 7, ବ୍ଲୁଟୁଥ୍ 5.4, NFC, GPS ଏବଂ USB Type-C ପୋର୍ଟ ସଂଯୋଗ ସହିତ ଆସିଛି ।

