ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଚଳିତ ସପ୍ତାହ ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ ଗୁଗଲ୍ର ଚାଟବଟ୍ Geminiରେ ଥିବା ଇମେଜ୍ ଏଡିଟିଂ ଟୁଲ୍ ଅପଡେଟ୍ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ଏପରି ତାଜୁବ କଲା ପରି ଇମେଜ୍ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିପାରୁଛି, ଯାହାକି ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମରେ ଏଆଇ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଜେମିନି 2.5 ଫ୍ଲାସ୍ ଇମେଜ୍ (ନାନୋ ବାନାନା) ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ, ଏହି ଟୁଲ୍ ବ୍ୟବହାରକାରୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ, ପୋଷାକ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ପାଇଁ ଟେକ୍ସଟ୍ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରି ଫଟୋଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ରୂପାନ୍ତରିତ କରିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଏ । ଏହା ମଲ୍ଟି-ଟର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଏଡିଟ୍, ଫଟୋ ମିକ୍ସ, କ୍ୟାମେରା ଆଙ୍ଗଲ୍ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ସକ୍ଷମ କରିଥାଏ ।
ଜେମିନି ଆପ୍ରେ ଅପଡେଟ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ଇମେଜ୍ ଏଡିଟିଂ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଘୋଷଣା ହେବା ପରଠାରୁ ବ୍ୟବହାରକାରୀମାନେ ଏହି ଟୁଲ୍କୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରମ୍ପଟ୍ (ପାଠ୍ୟ ଦେଇ ନିଜ ଇଚ୍ଛା ମୁତାବକ ଫଟୋ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବାକୁ କହିବା) ସହିତ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରୁଛନ୍ତି, ଯେଉଁ ଫଟୋକୁ ଦେଖି ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ନେଟିଜେନ୍ସ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଚକିତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ଉଦାହରଣସ୍ବରୂପ ୟୁଜର ନିଜ ଫଟୋ ଓ ଏକ ପୋଷାକ ଫଟୋ ଅପଲୋଡ୍ କରି ସେହି ଡ୍ରେସ୍ ସହିତ ଫଟୋ ପାଇପାରିବେ । ଅପଲୋଡ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ଫଟୋକୁ ଆପଣ ବାସ୍ତବରେ ପିନ୍ଧିଥିବା ପରି ଦିଶିବ ।
Announcing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image! (Nano Banana) from @GoogleDeepMind. This model brings you state of the art image generation! Here's 7m of demos.— Addy Osmani (@addyosmani) August 26, 2025
Today marks a leap forward in AI-powered image creativity with the launch of stronger native image generation and editing in Gemini… pic.twitter.com/mySnJdVwue
ଜେମିନିରେ ଇମେଜ୍ ଜେନେରେସନ୍ର ପ୍ରମୁଖ କ୍ଷମତାଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କଣ କଣ ସାମିଲ, ନିମ୍ନରେ ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ:
- ସ୍ଥିର ଚରିତ୍ର ଡିଜାଇନ: ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଥର ଏଡିଟ୍ କିମ୍ବା ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ହେଲେ ଚରିତ୍ରର ଲୁକ୍ ସମାନ ରହିବ ।
- ସୃଜନଶୀଳ ରଚନା: ଏକାଧିକ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି, ଜିନିଷକୁ ଅପଲୋଡ୍ କରି ଗୋଟିଏ ଫଟୋରେ ପରିଣତ କରିବା ।
- ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସମ୍ପାଦନା: ଏକ ଫଟୋର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ଅଂଶଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ସଠିକ୍ ଏଡିଟ୍ କରିବା
- ଡିଜାଇନ ଏବଂ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଅନୁକୂଳନ: ଏହା ଗୋଟିଏ ଡିଜାଇନରୁ ରଙ୍ଗ, ପ୍ୟାଟର୍ନ କିମ୍ବା ଭାଇବ୍ସ ନେବା ଏବଂ ଏହାକୁ ଅନ୍ୟ ଏକ ବସ୍ତୁ କିମ୍ବା ଚରିତ୍ରକୁ ଏକ ନୂତନ ରୂପ ଦେବା ।
- ତର୍କ ଏବଂ ଯୁକ୍ତି: ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ସମୟରେ କ’ଣ ହେବା ଉଚିତ କିମ୍ବା କିପରି ଜିନିଷଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଏକାଠି ଫିଟ୍ ହେବ ତାହା ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ବାସ୍ତବ ଜୀବନ ଜ୍ଞାନ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବା
ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଯେ, ଏହି ଟୁଲ୍ର କିଛି ସୀମା ମଧ୍ୟ ଅଛି ଏବଂ ଏଥିରେ ଉନ୍ନତି ଆବଶ୍ୟକ । ଗୁଗଲ୍ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଏହା ଷ୍ଟାଇଲାଇଜେସନ୍, ଟେକ୍ସଟ୍ ରେଣ୍ଡରିଂ, କ୍ୟାରେକ୍ଟର ଫିଚର, ସେଟିଂ ଏବଂ ଆସ୍ପେକ୍ଟ ରେସିଓ ସ୍ଥିରତା ବଜାୟ ରଖିବାରେ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇପାରେ ।
କିପରି ସଠିକ୍ ଫଟୋ କ୍ରିଏଟ୍ କରିପାରିବେ ?
ୟୁଜର ମନରେ ଯେପରି ଫଟୋଟିଏ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି, ଠିକ୍ ସେହିପରି ଫଟୋ ପାଇବାକୁ ହେଲେ ଜେମିନିକୁ ସଠିକ୍ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ୍ ଦେବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ । Gemini ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଭାବଶାଳୀ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବା ଏବଂ ଏହାର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସୃଜନଶୀଳ ସମ୍ଭାବନାକୁ ଉନ୍ମୁକ୍ତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ, 6ଟି ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଉପାଦାନ ସାମିଲ କରିବା ସହାୟକ ହେବ: ଏକ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ବିଷୟ, ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ରଚନା, ପରିଭାଷିତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ, ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ଥାନ, ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ଶୈଳୀ ଏବଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଏଡିଟ୍ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ । ଏହି ଉପାଦାନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମଡେଲକୁ ସୂକ୍ଷ୍ମ ଏବଂ କଳ୍ପନାଶୀଳ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବାକୁ ମାର୍ଗଦର୍ଶନ କରନ୍ତି ।
ତେବେ ଜେମିନିର ଇମେଜ୍ ଏଡିଟିଂ ଟୁଲ୍କୁ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରି ୟୁଜର କେଉଁ ପ୍ରକାରର ଫଟୋ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରୁଛନ୍ତି, ତାହା ନିମ୍ନରେ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ:
ଗୋଟିଏ ଫଟୋ, ଭିନ୍ନ ଆଙ୍ଗେଲ୍
Gemini / Nano Banana shows **remarkable** spacial understanding of images.— Benjamin De Kraker (@BenjaminDEKR) August 27, 2025
I recursively asked it to " make an image of the guy taking the photo" (of the previous photo)
each time it adds a guy, it **gets their pov correct**,
where they would actually be to capture it. pic.twitter.com/efc5ElM6NC
You can just freeze time with nano-banana (aka Gemini Flash Image 2.5)! pic.twitter.com/MjcvosUG6D— Umesh (@umesh_ai) August 28, 2025
ମାଗଣା ମଡେଲ୍ ଫଟୋସୁଟ୍
You don’t need to spend $1,000s on photographers, studios, or models.— Eyad (@eyad_khrais) August 27, 2025
These 3 on-model lookbook shots were generated with Gemini 2.5 Flash (aka nano-banana). Images in <5 seconds. The cost is CENTS per render, not dollars. 100% character/brand consistency across campaigns. Looks… pic.twitter.com/CBJTHlXFnN
ଏକାଧିକ ଉପାଦାନ ଦେଇ ଗୋଟିଏ ଫଟୋ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବା
“Put this shirt on him”— Pietro Schirano (@skirano) August 26, 2025
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image
Previously nano-banana pic.twitter.com/7jX8vJ7GOx
I think I'm the first person to generate more than 8 items into a single image using Google Gemini Flash Image (Nano Banana). I have even exceeded the 8 upload limit on Freepik. How did I do this? Create a collage with everything and label each item on the image. When you upload… pic.twitter.com/3OvLd0HXnx— Travis Davids (@MrDavids1) August 27, 2025
ପୁରୁଣା ଫଟୋକୁ ନୂଆ କରିବା
Enhanced an old picture of my grand parents with Gemini. Just look at the difference.— Teja Karlapudi (@teja2495) August 27, 2025
Before After pic.twitter.com/ykSCBXbm8e
ପୋଷାକ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରିବା
This used to be impossible.— Linus Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) August 26, 2025
Not with the new image gen model from Gemini. pic.twitter.com/wkwq7S1fb0
🚨 Google just dropped Nano Banana inside Gemini… and it’s WILD 🍌— Shruti (@heyshrutimishra) August 26, 2025
SPOILER: it makes Photoshop look ancient.
People are already calling it the best AI photo editor in the world.
Here’s why everyone’s freaking out (with wild examples + how to use it): 👇 pic.twitter.com/41GSOx538P