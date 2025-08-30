ETV Bharat / technology

ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି ଜେମିନିର ଏଆଇ ଇମେଜ୍‌ ଏଡିଟ୍ସ; ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ତାଜୁବ କରିବା ପରି କ୍ରିଏସନ

ଗୁଗଲ୍‌ର ଅପଡେଟେଡ୍‌ ଜେମିନି ଇମେଜ୍‌ ଏଡିଟିଂ ଟୁଲ୍‌ ଏପରି ଫଟୋ କ୍ରିଏଟ୍‌ କରିପାରୁଛି, ଯାହାକି ୟୁଜରଙ୍କୁ ତାଜୁବ କରିଥିବାବେଳେ ଫଟୋ ବେଶ ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

Gemini
ଗୁଗଲ୍‌ Geminiକୁ ସମସ୍ତେ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିପାରିବେ (Image Credits: Google)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଚଳିତ ସପ୍ତାହ ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ ଗୁଗଲ୍‌ର ଚାଟବଟ୍‌ Geminiରେ ଥିବା ଇମେଜ୍‌ ଏଡିଟିଂ ଟୁଲ୍‌ ଅପଡେଟ୍‌ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ଏପରି ତାଜୁବ କଲା ପରି ଇମେଜ୍‌ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିପାରୁଛି, ଯାହାକି ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମରେ ଏଆଇ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଜେମିନି 2.5 ଫ୍ଲାସ୍ ଇମେଜ୍ (ନାନୋ ବାନାନା) ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ, ଏହି ଟୁଲ୍‌ ବ୍ୟବହାରକାରୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ, ପୋଷାକ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ପାଇଁ ଟେକ୍ସଟ୍ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରି ଫଟୋଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ରୂପାନ୍ତରିତ କରିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଏ । ଏହା ମଲ୍ଟି-ଟର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଏଡିଟ୍, ଫଟୋ ମିକ୍ସ, କ୍ୟାମେରା ଆଙ୍ଗଲ୍ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ସକ୍ଷମ କରିଥାଏ ।

ଜେମିନି ଆପ୍‌ରେ ଅପଡେଟ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ଇମେଜ୍ ଏଡିଟିଂ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଘୋଷଣା ହେବା ପରଠାରୁ ବ୍ୟବହାରକାରୀମାନେ ଏହି ଟୁଲ୍‌କୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରମ୍ପଟ୍‌ (ପାଠ୍ୟ ଦେଇ ନିଜ ଇଚ୍ଛା ମୁତାବକ ଫଟୋ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବାକୁ କହିବା) ସହିତ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରୁଛନ୍ତି, ଯେଉଁ ଫଟୋକୁ ଦେଖି ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ନେଟିଜେନ୍ସ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଚକିତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ଉଦାହରଣସ୍ବରୂପ ୟୁଜର ନିଜ ଫଟୋ ଓ ଏକ ପୋଷାକ ଫଟୋ ଅପଲୋଡ୍‌ କରି ସେହି ଡ୍ରେସ୍‌ ସହିତ ଫଟୋ ପାଇପାରିବେ । ଅପଲୋଡ୍‌ ହୋଇଥିବା ଫଟୋକୁ ଆପଣ ବାସ୍ତବରେ ପିନ୍ଧିଥିବା ପରି ଦିଶିବ ।

ଜେମିନିରେ ଇମେଜ୍ ଜେନେରେସନ୍‌ର ପ୍ରମୁଖ କ୍ଷମତାଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କଣ କଣ ସାମିଲ, ନିମ୍ନରେ ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ:

  • ସ୍ଥିର ଚରିତ୍ର ଡିଜାଇନ: ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଥର ଏଡିଟ୍‌ କିମ୍ବା ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ହେଲେ ଚରିତ୍ରର ଲୁକ୍ ସମାନ ରହିବ ।
  • ସୃଜନଶୀଳ ରଚନା: ଏକାଧିକ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି, ଜିନିଷକୁ ଅପଲୋଡ୍‌ କରି ଗୋଟିଏ ଫଟୋରେ ପରିଣତ କରିବା ।
  • ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସମ୍ପାଦନା: ଏକ ଫଟୋର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ଅଂଶଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ସଠିକ୍ ଏଡିଟ୍‌ କରିବା
  • ଡିଜାଇନ ଏବଂ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଅନୁକୂଳନ: ଏହା ଗୋଟିଏ ଡିଜାଇନରୁ ରଙ୍ଗ, ପ୍ୟାଟର୍ନ କିମ୍ବା ଭାଇବ୍ସ ନେବା ଏବଂ ଏହାକୁ ଅନ୍ୟ ଏକ ବସ୍ତୁ କିମ୍ବା ଚରିତ୍ରକୁ ଏକ ନୂତନ ରୂପ ଦେବା ।
  • ତର୍କ ଏବଂ ଯୁକ୍ତି: ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ସମୟରେ କ’ଣ ହେବା ଉଚିତ କିମ୍ବା କିପରି ଜିନିଷଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଏକାଠି ଫିଟ୍ ହେବ ତାହା ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ବାସ୍ତବ ଜୀବନ ଜ୍ଞାନ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବା

ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଯେ, ଏହି ଟୁଲ୍‌ର କିଛି ସୀମା ମଧ୍ୟ ଅଛି ଏବଂ ଏଥିରେ ଉନ୍ନତି ଆବଶ୍ୟକ । ଗୁଗଲ୍ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଏହା ଷ୍ଟାଇଲାଇଜେସନ୍, ଟେକ୍ସଟ୍ ରେଣ୍ଡରିଂ, କ୍ୟାରେକ୍ଟର ଫିଚର, ସେଟିଂ ଏବଂ ଆସ୍ପେକ୍ଟ ରେସିଓ ସ୍ଥିରତା ବଜାୟ ରଖିବାରେ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇପାରେ ।

କିପରି ସଠିକ୍‌ ଫଟୋ କ୍ରିଏଟ୍‌ କରିପାରିବେ ?

ୟୁଜର ମନରେ ଯେପରି ଫଟୋଟିଏ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି, ଠିକ୍‌ ସେହିପରି ଫଟୋ ପାଇବାକୁ ହେଲେ ଜେମିନିକୁ ସଠିକ୍‌ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ୍‌ ଦେବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ । Gemini ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଭାବଶାଳୀ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବା ଏବଂ ଏହାର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସୃଜନଶୀଳ ସମ୍ଭାବନାକୁ ଉନ୍ମୁକ୍ତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ, 6ଟି ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଉପାଦାନ ସାମିଲ କରିବା ସହାୟକ ହେବ: ଏକ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ବିଷୟ, ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ରଚନା, ପରିଭାଷିତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ, ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ଥାନ, ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ଶୈଳୀ ଏବଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଏଡିଟ୍‌ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ । ଏହି ଉପାଦାନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମଡେଲକୁ ସୂକ୍ଷ୍ମ ଏବଂ କଳ୍ପନାଶୀଳ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବାକୁ ମାର୍ଗଦର୍ଶନ କରନ୍ତି ।

ତେବେ ଜେମିନିର ଇମେଜ୍‌ ଏଡିଟିଂ ଟୁଲ୍‌କୁ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରି ୟୁଜର କେଉଁ ପ୍ରକାରର ଫଟୋ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରୁଛନ୍ତି, ତାହା ନିମ୍ନରେ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ:

ଗୋଟିଏ ଫଟୋ, ଭିନ୍ନ ଆଙ୍ଗେଲ୍‌

ମାଗଣା ମଡେଲ୍‌ ଫଟୋସୁଟ୍‌

ଏକାଧିକ ଉପାଦାନ ଦେଇ ଗୋଟିଏ ଫଟୋ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବା

ପୁରୁଣା ଫଟୋକୁ ନୂଆ କରିବା

ପୋଷାକ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରିବା

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ: ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ଆଣିଲା 2 ନୂଆ ଇନ୍‌-ହାଉସ୍‌ AI ମଡେଲ; ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କଣ ଖାସ୍‌

