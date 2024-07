ETV Bharat / state

ଏଣିକି ନିୟମିତ ଯାଞ୍ଚ ହେବ ସ୍କୁଲ ବସ୍ - SCHOOL BUS SAFETY

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

REGULARLY SCHOOL BUSES WILL BE INSPECTED BY TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT ( ETV Bharat Odisha )