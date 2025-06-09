IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra awarded United Nations Sasakawa Award-2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ସାସାକାୱା ସମ୍ମାନ । IMD ଡିଜି ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ମାନ । ମିଳିତ ଜାତିସଂଘ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ସାସାକାୱା ସମ୍ମାନ-୨୦୨୫ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ନିରାକରଣରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ।
ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ଜାତିସଂଘ ସାସାକାୱା ପୁରସ୍କାର -୨୦୨୫ରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି।— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 9, 2025
ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ସମୟରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସଠିକ ଆକଳନ ଅଗଣିତ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବାରେ ସହାୟକ ହୋଇଛି।
pic.twitter.com/QMFYoisdtq
#WATCH | Delhi: On receiving the Sasakawa Award from the United Nations, IMD DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says, " i have received the united nations sasakawa award. this is truly a recognition of the achievements of the entire country. india has significantly enhanced its early… pic.twitter.com/QmRzeJQF3U— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025
ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ (ଆଇଏମଡି)ର ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଡ. ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ଜାତିସଂଘ ସାସାକାୱା ପୁରସ୍କାର-୨୦୨୫ ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଚାରିଆଡୁ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଯାଉଛି । ଜଣେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କର ସଫଳତାକୁ ନେଇ ସଭିଏଁ ଗର୍ବିତ ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ଦେଶର ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ, ବିଶେଷ କରି ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟର ସଠିକ ଆକଳନରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଭୂମିକା ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ବୋଲି ମତ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି ।
Congratulations India!! A Proud Moment for Nation !!— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 5, 2025
Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department has received the prestigious United Nations Sasakawa Award-2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction!
pic.twitter.com/4qZcMvFDUi
ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ଜାତିସଂଘ ସାସାକାୱା ପୁରସ୍କାର -୨୦୨୫ରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ତାଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ବେଳେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସଠିକ ଆକଳନ ସହାୟକ ହୋଇଛି । ସଠିକ ଆକଳନ ଅଗଣିତ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରିପାରୁଛି । ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଏହି ଉପଲବ୍ଧି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଓ ଦେଶ ପାଇଁ ଗର୍ବ ଓ ଗୌରବ ।"
Congratulations to Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology of @Indiametdept , on being conferred with the prestigious United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction. Your work inspires generations, and your legacy will shape the future of… pic.twitter.com/RXBCaFQeTm— Pravati Parida (@PravatiPOdisha) June 9, 2025
Odisha takes immense pride in the remarkable achievement of Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department, on being conferred the prestigious United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction.— Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) June 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/RWFcqT7oQW
ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ମାଝୀ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି କି, "ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ଜାତିସଂଘ ସାସାକାୱା ପୁରସ୍କାର -୨୦୨୫ରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ସମୟରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସଠିକ ଆକଳନ ଅଗଣିତ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବାରେ ସହାୟକ ହୋଇଛି। ଜଣେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଏହି ଉପଲବ୍ଧି ଉଭୟ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଓ ଦେଶ ପାଇଁ ଗର୍ବ ଓ ଗୌରବର ବିଷୟ । ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଉତ୍ତରୋତ୍ତର ଉନ୍ନତି କାମନା କରୁଛି ।"
ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ (ଆଇଏମଡି)ର ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଡ. ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ଜାତିସଂଘ ସାସାକାୱା ପୁରସ୍କାର-୨୦୨୫ ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଜଣେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କର ସଫଳତାକୁ ନେଇ ଆମେ ସମସ୍ତେ ଗର୍ବିତ।— Dr. Mukesh Mahaling (@MahalingMukesh) June 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/5i50PV4mT0
ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସରେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୁକେଶ ମହାଲିଙ୍ଗ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ (ଆଇଏମଡି)ର ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଡ. ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ଜାତିସଂଘ ସାସାକାୱା ପୁରସ୍କାର-୨୦୨୫ ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଜଣେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କର ସଫଳତାକୁ ନେଇ ଆମେ ସମସ୍ତେ ଗର୍ବିତ। ଦେଶର ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ବିଶେଷ କରି ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟର ସଠିକ ଆକଳନରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଭୂମିକା ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ।"
Congratulations, India!! A Moment of National Pride!— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2025
World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo has expressed gratitude to Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, for winning the United Nations Sasakawa… pic.twitter.com/V0PawXcmPu
ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ଶୁଭୋଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Congratulate #Odisha’s Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology of @Indiametdept on being conferred with United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction. He has been awarded for his pioneering work in reducing cyclone-related fatalities across the… pic.twitter.com/U180zgtyZ3— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 9, 2025
ଏପଟେ ବିଜେଡି ନେତା ରାଜା ସ୍ୱାଇଁ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି କି, "ଆଇଏମଡିର ଡିଜି ଡକ୍ଟର ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ପରିଚାଳନା ପାଇଁ ଜାତିସଂଘ ତରଫରୁ “ସାସାକାୱା” ପୁରସ୍କାର ୨୦୨୫ ରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରାଯାଇଥିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ତାଙ୍କର ଅଗ୍ରଣୀ, ଲୋକ-କୈନ୍ଦ୍ରିକ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ ସମଗ୍ର ଦେଶରେ ଅଗଣିତ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବାରେ ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି। ଆମ ରାଜ୍ୟ ତଥା ଦେଶ ପାଇଁ ସେ ଏହିଭଳି ଅନେକ ସମ୍ମାନ ଓ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଆଣନ୍ତୁ, ଏହା ହିଁ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି।"