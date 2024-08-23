ETV Bharat / state

ଶାନ୍ତି ସ୍ବରୂପ ଭଟନାଗର ଆଓ୍ବାର୍ଡ ଜିତିଲେ 2 ଓଡିଆ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ, ସମ୍ମାନିତ କଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ମୁର୍ମୁ - TWO Odia Scientist Receive Award

Odia scientist Digendranath Swain and Swarup Kumar Parida receive Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award from President: ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ ଶାନ୍ତି ସ୍ବରୂପ ଭଟନାଗର ପୁରସ୍କାର ଜିତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଗୌରବ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି ଓଡିଶା ମାଟିର ଦୁଇ ସୁଯୋଗ୍ୟ ସନ୍ତାନ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ଶାନ୍ତି ସ୍ବରୂପ ଭଟନାଗର ଆଓ୍ବାର୍ଡ ଜିତିଲେ 2 ଓଡିଆ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଶାନ୍ତି ସ୍ବରୂପ ଭଟନାଗର ଆଓ୍ବାର୍ଡ ଜିତିଲେ ଦୁଇ ଓଡିଆ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ । ମହାକାଶ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଯୁକ୍ତିବିଦ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ଡକ୍ଟର ଦିଗେନ୍ଦ୍ରନାଥ ସ୍ବାଇଁ ଏବଂ କୃଷି ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ସ୍ବରୂପ କୁମାର ପରିଡାଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ମୁର୍ମୁ । ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ ଶାନ୍ତି ସ୍ବରୂପ ଭଟନାଗର ପୁରସ୍କାର ଜିତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଗୌରବ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି ଓଡିଶା ମାଟିର ଦୁଇ ସୁଯୋଗ୍ୟ ସନ୍ତାନ । ଯାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଓ ପ୍ରଯୁକ୍ତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଶାନ୍ତି ସ୍ବରୂପ ଭଟନାଗର ପୁରସ୍କାରରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ଦିଗେନ୍ଦ୍ରନାଥ ସ୍ବାଇଁ ।

