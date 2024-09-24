ଓଡିଶାରୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ହେବ କି JSW EV ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ? ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟୀକରଣ ରଖିଲା କମ୍ପାନୀ, ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଲେ ଚାଲିଛି ଆଲୋଚନା, ତେଜିଲା ରାଜନୀତି - JSW group EV project

ETV Bharat / state

author img

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

JSW group not withdrawing Rs 40K Cr EV project from Odisha: ଓଡିଶାରେ ଇଭି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ କରିବ ନାହିଁ ଜେଏସଡବ୍ଲ୍ୟୁ । ଓଡିଶାରୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ହୋଇ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ। ଜାତୀୟ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ପରେ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଲା କମ୍ପାନୀ ।

JSW GROUP EV PROJECT ISSUE
JSW GROUP EV PROJECT ISSUE (ETV Bharat Odisha)

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ଓଡିଶାରୁ ଉଠିବନି ଜେଏସଡ୍ଲ୍ୟୁ ଇଭି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ । 40 ହଜାର କୋଟିର ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ ଇଭି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ଓଡିଶାରୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ନେଇ ଖବର ଉପରେ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟୀକରଣ ରଖିଛି କମ୍ପାନୀ । JSW ଗ୍ରୁପ, ରଞ୍ଜନ ନାୟକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ ଉପାଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ (କର୍ପୋରେଟ୍ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରାଟେଜୀ), ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ଏବଂ ପରିଚାଳନା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ, ପିଟିଆଇକୁ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟାରେ କମ୍ପାନୀର ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରଣ ହେବ ନାହିଁ ବୋଲି ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟୋକ୍ତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ଜାତୀୟ ମିଡିଆରେ 40 ହଜାର କୋଟିର ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ ଇଭି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ଓଡିଶାରୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ନେଇ ଖବର ବାଜିବା ପରେ କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆସିଛି ଅଫିସିଆଲ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା । "ଆମେ ଓଡିଶାରୁ ଏହି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରୁନାହୁଁ," ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ରଞ୍ଜନ ନାୟକ ।

JSW Group clarifies; won’t exit the EV & Battery Manufacturing project in Odisha
JSW Group clarifies; won’t exit the EV & Battery Manufacturing project in Odisha (ETV Bharat Odisha)

JSW EV କମ୍ପାନୀ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ତେଜିଲା ରାଜନିତୀ-

ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ହେବନି ev ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ,ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରକୁ ଚାଲିଯିବ ? ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାରେ ଓଡିଶାରୁ ev କମ୍ପାନୀ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ । ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଚାଲିଯିବ କି ଜିନ୍ଦଲ ev କମ୍ପାନୀ ।ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ ev ପ୍ଲାଣ୍ଟ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ହେବା ନେଇ ଜାତୀୟ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ପରେ ତେଜିଲା ରାଜନିତୀ । 7 ମାସ ତଳେ ବିଜେଡି ସରକାର ଥିବାବେଳେ ହୋଇଥିଲା ଚୁକ୍ତି । 40 ହଜାର କୋଟି ନିବେଶରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ev ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ପ୍ଲାଣ୍ଟ ପାଇଁ ଚୁକ୍ତି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ୭ମାସ ତଳେ ନବୀନ ସରକାର ସମୟରେ ଚୁକ୍ତି କରିଥିଲା jsw ।

ଶିଳ୍ପମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମ୍ପଦ ସ୍ୱାଇଁଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା (ETV Bharat Odisha)

ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଏଭଳି ଆଭିମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିରୋଧୀ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ-

ବିରୋଧୀ ବିଜେଡି ଏବଂ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ବିଜେଡି କହିଛି ଆହୁରି ଅନେକ ଶିଳ୍ପ ଓଡିଶାରୁ ଫେରିଯିବ,ସରକାର ର ସ୍ଥିରତା ଓ ସହଯୋଗ ପାଇଁ ସମ୍ଭବ ହେଉଥିଲା ସେପଟେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ କହିଲା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥ ହାନି ହେଲେ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇବ କଂଗ୍ରେସ । Jsw ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ମତ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ପୂର୍ବତନ ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ଜୟଦେବ ଜେନା ।

ପୂର୍ବତନ ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ଜୟଦେବ ଜେନାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା (ETV Bharat Odisha)
ବାରବାଟୀ ବିଧାୟିକା ସୋଫିଆ ଫୋର୍ଦ୍ଦୋସଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା (ETV Bharat Odisha)

ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଡବଲ ଇଂଜିନ ସରକାରରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରୁଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଯାହା କହୁଛି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ତାହା କରୁଛନ୍ତି।ରାଜ୍ୟର ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥକୁ ବଳି ପକାଉଛନ୍ତି।ଯେହେତୁ ଆଗକୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ରହିଛି। ସେଥିପାଇଁ ଏହି ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଦୁଃଖର କଥା ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହାକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରୁନାହାନ୍ତି। ସେଥିପାଇଁ 40 ହଜାର କୋଟିର ଏ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରକୁ ଟେକି ଦିଆଯାଇଛି।ଏହା ବିରୋଧରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା କୌଣସି ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ବିରୋଧ କରିବାର ସାହସ ନାହିଁ।ଯେଉଁ ଓଡିଶାବସି ବିଜେପିକୁ ବିଜୟୀ କରେଇ ସରକାରରେ ବସେଇଛନ୍ତି।ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଅତ୍ୟାଚାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର,ଯଦି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଏଭଳି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ନିଷ୍ପତିକୁ ମାନିନେବେ।ଓଡିଶାର ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥ ପାଇଁ ପଦକ୍ଷପ ନ ନେବେ।ତେବେ ଓଡିଶା ବସି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ କେବେ କ୍ଷମା ଦେବେ ନାହିଁ ।"

ସୂଚନା ଥାଉ କି ସପ୍ତଦଶ ବିଧାନସଭା ବଜେଟ ଅଧିବେଶନରେ କଟକ ବାରବାଟୀ ବିଧାୟିକା ସୋଫିଆ ଫୋର୍ଦୋସ jsw ev ପ୍ଲାଣ୍ଟ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ ହେବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ଉଠାଇଥିଲେ । ଏହାର ବାସ୍ତବତାକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦୃଷ୍ଟି ଆକର୍ଷଣ କରିଥିଲେ । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ବିଧାୟିକା ସୋଫିଆ ଫିର୍ଦ୍ଦୋସ ମଧ୍ୟ ଶିଳ୍ପ ଫେରିଯିବା ନେଇ ଡବଲ ଇଞ୍ଜିନ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ସମାଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ସ୍ଥିତି ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ବିଗୁଡୁଥିବାରୁ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଏଠାରେ ଆସି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ କରିବାକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ମଣୁନାହାନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । କଟକ ଓ ପାରାଦୀପ ରେ ହୋଇଥାନ୍ତା ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ,ଗତ ଫେବୃଆରୀ 10 ତାରିଖରେ ହୋଇଥିଲା ଚୁକ୍ତି।40 ହଜାର କୋଟି ପୁଞ୍ଜି ନିବେଶ କରିଥାନ୍ତା jsw।

ଶିଳ୍ପମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମ୍ପଦ ସ୍ୱାଇଁଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା-

ତେବେ ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ଖଣ୍ଡନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଶିଳ୍ପ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମ୍ପଦ ସ୍ୱାଇଁ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଜେଏସଡବ୍ଲ୍ୟୁ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା ଚାଲିଛି ନିର୍ଣ୍ଣୟ ଆସିଲେ ଜଣା ଯିବ। ସେମାନେ ଓଡିଶା ଛାଡ଼ିବା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଫାଇନାଲ ହୋଇନାହିଁ। ନିବେଶକ ମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମୁତାବକ ନିବେଶ କରନ୍ତି। ବିଭିନ୍ନ କାରଣ ପାଇଁ ବିଳମ୍ବ ହୁଏ।ଜେଏସଡବ୍ଲ୍ୟୁ ଇଭି ଆରମ୍ଭରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବିଳମ୍ବ ହୋଇଛି। ପୂର୍ବ ସରକାରରେ କଣ ହେଇଛି । ଆମେ କଥା ବାର୍ତ୍ତା କରିବୁ। ଶିଫ୍ଟ ହେବା ନେଇ ଫାଇନାଲ ହୋଇନାହିଁ । ଆମକୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିନାହିଁ।"

ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ ଇଭି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ
ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବିତ ଇଭି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ (ETV Bharat Odisha)

ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ୭ ମାସ ତଳେ ବିଜେଡି ସରକାର ଥିବା ବେଳେ ଚୁକ୍ତି କରିଥିଲା ଜେଏସଡବ୍ଲ୍ୟୁ। ୪୦ ହଜାର କୋଟି ନିବେଶରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ପ୍ଲାଣ୍ଟ ପାଇଁ ଚୁକ୍ତି କରିଥିଲା । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । କିନ୍ତୁ ଏବେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଏହି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି । ଓଡିଶା ବଦଳରେ ଜେଏସଡବ୍ଲ୍ୟୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ କରିବା ନେଇ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

