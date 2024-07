ଦେଶ ଶୁଣିଲା ବିମଳଙ୍କ ବୀରତ୍ବର ଗାଥା; ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପୁଅକୁ ଶୌର୍ଯ୍ୟଚକ୍ର ସମ୍ମାନ - Gallantry Awards 2024

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera. In March 2023, he stepped up fearlessly as a lead diver when ONGC reported an operational emergency in the Fuel Production Storage and Offloading vessel. He dived in a perilous and hostile… pic.twitter.com/SZQnNlJx4D

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 5, 2024