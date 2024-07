ETV Bharat / state

ମଦ ଖଟିରେ ଉନ୍ମତ୍ତକାଣ୍ଡ, ଫରେଷ୍ଟ ଗାର୍ଡଙ୍କୁ ମରଣାନ୍ତକ ଆକ୍ରମଣ - Forest Officer Attacked By Police

FOREST OFFICER CRITICAL AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY DRUNK POLICE OFFICER IN DHENKANAL ( ETV Bharat Odisha )