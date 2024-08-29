Watch; ପ୍ୟାରିସ ପାରା ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ଓପନିଂ ସେରିମନି; ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି, ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉଡାଇଲେ ସୁମିତ-ଭାଗ୍ୟଶ୍ରୀ - Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

ପ୍ୟାରିସ (ଫ୍ରାନ୍ସ); ପ୍ୟାରିସ ପାରା ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ଗତକାଲି ବୁଧବାରଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ।
💙🤍❤️#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/NI3X4c0P09— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2024
ଧୁମ ଧାମରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଛି ଉଦଯାପନୀ ସମାରୋହ ।
What a moment for Nantenin Keita, Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Fabien Lamirault, Elodie Lorandi and Alexis Hanquiquant 🔥#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/vW7zMlIQ9y— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2024
ଏହି ଓପନିଂ ସେରିମନିରେ ଧମାକାଦାର ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ମାରିଥିଲା ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ।
The dreams and aspirations of a billion Indians shone through these smiles! 🇮🇳— JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 28, 2024
The Indian contingent made a grand entrance at the opening ceremony of the #ParalympicGamesParis2024! 😍✨https://t.co/3h7IJ05kfl#ParalympicsOnJioCinema #Paralympics #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/4zwzKdXKrB
ସୁମିତ ଅନ୍ତିଲ ଏବା ଭାଗ୍ୟଶ୍ରୀ ଯାଦବ ଭାରତୀୟ କଣ୍ଟନଜେଣ୍ଟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଧ୍ବଜା ବାହକ ଥିଲେ ।
Paralympics have begun, & we are in awe of our incredible Indian contingent!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 28, 2024
Each athlete’s journey is a story of triumph & courage. As they take on the world, let’s cheer them with pride & excitement, as they aim to make history.
Best of luck#Paralympics2024 #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/ZJEFfTVjD9