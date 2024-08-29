ETV Bharat / sports

Watch; ପ୍ୟାରିସ ପାରା ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ଓପନିଂ ସେରିମନି; ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି, ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ଉଡାଇଲେ ସୁମିତ-ଭାଗ୍ୟଶ୍ରୀ - Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony : ଓପନିଂ ସେରିମନିରେ ଧମାକାଦାର ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ମାରିଥିଲା ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony
Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony (AFP Photo)

ପ୍ୟାରିସ (ଫ୍ରାନ୍ସ); ପ୍ୟାରିସ ପାରା ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ଗତକାଲି ବୁଧବାରଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଧୁମ ଧାମରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଛି ଉଦଯାପନୀ ସମାରୋହ ।

ଏହି ଓପନିଂ ସେରିମନିରେ ଧମାକାଦାର ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ମାରିଥିଲା ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ।

ସୁମିତ ଅନ୍ତିଲ ଏବା ଭାଗ୍ୟଶ୍ରୀ ଯାଦବ ଭାରତୀୟ କଣ୍ଟନଜେଣ୍ଟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଧ୍ବଜା ବାହକ ଥିଲେ ।

