ମୁଁ ବିରାଟଙ୍କୁ ଅତି ନିକଟରୁ ଦେଖି ଭାଗ୍ୟବାନ: ରୋହିତ୍ ଶର୍ମା

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟରେ ଅଧିନାୟକ ରୋହିତ ଶର୍ମା ଏବଂ 'ରନ ମେସିନ'' ବିରାଟ କୋହଲିଙ୍କୁ ବନ୍ଧୁତା କିପରି ପ୍ରାୟ ସମସ୍ତ ଜାଣନ୍ତି । ଉଭୟଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିବା ସମ୍ପର୍କ କେତେ ନିବିଡ଼ ତାହା କାହାକୁ ଅଛପା ନୁହେଁ । 'ରୋ-କୋ'ର ଏହି ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ଯୋଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିଆରେ ଏକ ହିଟ୍ ଯୋଡ଼ି । ଉଭୟେ ମିଶି ଅନେକ ଥର ଭାରତୀୟ ଦଳକୁ ଅବିସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ବିଜୟର ସ୍ୱାଦ ଚଖାଇଛନ୍ତି । ହେଲେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ କାରଣରୁ ବିରାଟ କୋହଲି ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ବିପକ୍ଷ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦୁଇଟି ଟେଷ୍ଟ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଦଳରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇନାହାନ୍ତି । ଏହାରି ଭିତରେ ଅଧିନାୟକ ରୋହିତ ବିରାଟଙ୍କୁ ଭୁରି ଭୁରି ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
-
Rohit Sharma said - "Virat Kohli's passion and dedication towards the game is amazing. He always hungry, he always hungry play firstly and be available in every single match for India unless personal reasons. He always hungry & want to do well for team in everytime". (Jio Cinema) pic.twitter.com/8VBdRHyNCa— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Rohit Sharma said - "Virat Kohli's passion and dedication towards the game is amazing. He always hungry, he always hungry play firstly and be available in every single match for India unless personal reasons. He always hungry & want to do well for team in everytime". (Jio Cinema) pic.twitter.com/8VBdRHyNCa— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024
Rohit Sharma said - "Virat Kohli's passion and dedication towards the game is amazing. He always hungry, he always hungry play firstly and be available in every single match for India unless personal reasons. He always hungry & want to do well for team in everytime". (Jio Cinema) pic.twitter.com/8VBdRHyNCa— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024
ରୋହିତ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ବିରାଟ କୋହଲିଙ୍କ ଖେଳ ପ୍ରତିଥିବା ଉତ୍ସାହ ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ସର୍ଗୀକୃତ ତାହା ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ । ସେ ସବୁବେଳେ ରନ୍ ପାଇଁ ଭୋକିଲା । ଏହାସହ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ କାରଣକୁ ପଛରେ ପକାଇ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ଖେଳି ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ଭଲ ରନ୍ ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରିବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ କରନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଦଳ ପାଇଁ ସବୁବେଳେ ଭଲ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିବାକୁ ଚାହିଁଥାନ୍ତି ।"
-
Rohit Sharma said - "Youngsters should look up to Virat Kohli and his passion and dedication for the game and team. I think These things first you always hungry & you always passionate then technical aspects about shots, how to play in different conditions is secondary things". pic.twitter.com/xjpC9aBk54— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Rohit Sharma said - "Youngsters should look up to Virat Kohli and his passion and dedication for the game and team. I think These things first you always hungry & you always passionate then technical aspects about shots, how to play in different conditions is secondary things". pic.twitter.com/xjpC9aBk54— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024
Rohit Sharma said - "Youngsters should look up to Virat Kohli and his passion and dedication for the game and team. I think These things first you always hungry & you always passionate then technical aspects about shots, how to play in different conditions is secondary things". pic.twitter.com/xjpC9aBk54— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024
ଏହା ସହ ଅଧିନାୟକ ରୋହିତ୍ ଶର୍ମା ଆହୁରି କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଯୁବକମାନେ ବିରାଟ କୋହଲିଙ୍କଠୁ ଶିଖିବା ଉଚିତ । ତାଙ୍କର କ୍ରିକେଟ ଖେଳିବା ଶୈଳୀ ଏବଂ ଦଳ ପ୍ରତିଥିବା ଉତ୍ସାହ ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ସର୍ଗୀକୃତ ମନୋଭାବ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ପ୍ରସଂଶନୀୟ । ମୁଁ ଭାବୁଛି କି ସେ ସବୁବେଳେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଭଲ ରନ୍ ସଂଗ୍ରହ ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦିଅନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଖେଳ ପାଇଁ ଆଗ୍ରହୀ ରୁହନ୍ତି । ପରେ ଚମତ୍କାର ଶୈଳୀରେ ସଟ୍ ଖେଳନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରତିକୂଳ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ କିପରି ଖେଳାଯାଏ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଜଣା ।"
-
Rohit Sharma said, "Virat Kohli has never been to the NCA in his career, this says something about him and his fitness". (JioCinema). pic.twitter.com/w7pOwie4tk— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Rohit Sharma said, "Virat Kohli has never been to the NCA in his career, this says something about him and his fitness". (JioCinema). pic.twitter.com/w7pOwie4tk— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024
Rohit Sharma said, "Virat Kohli has never been to the NCA in his career, this says something about him and his fitness". (JioCinema). pic.twitter.com/w7pOwie4tk— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ...ଭାରତ ବନାମ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ: 420 ରନରେ ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ଇନିଂସ ଶେଷ କଲା ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ, ଟିମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆକୁ 231 ରନର ବିଜୟ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ
ରୋହିତ୍ ଏକ ମିଡିଆ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରିମିଂ ସର୍ଭିସକୁ ସାକ୍ଷତକାର ଦେଉଥିବାବେଳେ 'ହିଟମ୍ୟାନ୍' ବିରାଟଙ୍କ ଆଉ ଏକ ଖୁଲାସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି," ବିରାଟଙ୍କୁ ବିଷୟରେ ଗୋଟିଏ କଥା ଆପଣମାନେ କେବେ ଜାଣିନଥିବେ । ତାହାହେଉଛି ସେ ଦଳରେ ସାମିଲ ହେବା ପାଇଁ ଏନସିଏକୁ ଯାଇନାହାନ୍ତି । ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ପୁରା କ୍ୟାରିୟରରେ କେବେବି ଏନସିଏ ଯାଇ ନାହାଁନ୍ତି । "ସେ ଆହୁରି ମଧ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି ," ମୁଁ ଭାଗ୍ୟବାନ ଯେ ମୁଁ ବିରାଟ କୋହଲିଙ୍କୁ ଅତି ନିକଟରୁ ଦେଖିଛି । ଆମେ ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ ଭାବରେ ତାଙ୍କ ବିଷୟରେ କଥାବାର୍ତ୍ତା କରୁଛୁ । ହେଲେ ସେ ପଡ଼ିଆ ବାହାରେ କ'ଣ କରନ୍ତି, ତାହା ଲୋକମାନେ ଦେଖନ୍ତି ନାହିଁ ।"
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ , ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ